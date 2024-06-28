10 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2024 - Experts Reviewed

Our Top Picks

Best Overall : Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate stands out with its lightweight formula and multi-functional mix of hyaluronic acids, ideal for maintaining natural moisture levels and combating early signs of aging.

Best with Vitamin C : L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum combines 1.5% hyaluronic acid with Vitamin C to hydrate deeply, reduce wrinkles, and enhance skin radiance, making it a potent choice for comprehensive skin care.

Best Under Makeup : Paula's Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster is perfect for under makeup due to its lightweight and fast-absorbing nature, enriched with ceramides and panthenol to boost hydration and smooth skin texture.

Best Budget: Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face offers excellent value with its fragrance-free formula, enriched with 3 essential ceramides and pro-vitamin B5, making it effective for replenishing and maintaining skin hydration at an affordable price point.

Hyaluronic acid has become a beloved staple in skincare formulations over the years, making its way into nearly every type of product imaginable: cleansers, toners, moisturisers—and of course, dedicated face serums.

Renowned for its incredible moisturising abilities, best hyaluronic acid serums have earned their reputation as the gold standard for hydrating skin. Dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts alike sing their praises, and it's no wonder why.

This hydration hero is a powerful humectant, capable of holding up to one and a half gallons of water per quarter-teaspoon, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This makes it an essential ingredient in serums designed to tackle dryness.

Regardless of your skin type, texture, or tone, best hyaluronic acid serums for face are formulated with precision to deliver intense hydration and promote a youthful, plump complexion. These serums often include a blend of other active ingredients that target specific issues, making them a go-to choice for anyone looking to improve their skincare routine.

Curious to find out which one’s are the best? Look no further. We’ve compiled a list of best Hyaluronic acid serums that can help transform your skin. Explore our top recommendations below and discover how these powerful serums can transform your skincare routine, leaving you with hydrated, glowing, and youthful-looking skin.

What are the benefits of hyaluronic acid serums?

Deeply hydrates and moisturises skin

Improves skin elasticity and firmness

Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Enhances skin's natural barrier function

Promotes a smoother, plumper complexion

Helps to soothe and calm irritated skin

Provides antioxidant protection against environmental damage

Boosts overall skin radiance and glow

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Can help improve skin texture and tone

Factors to consider when looking for the best Hyaluronic acid serum





Ingredients: Look for serums with pure hyaluronic acid and minimal fillers. Check for additional ingredients like vitamin C, peptides, or niacinamide, which can enhance the serum's overall benefits and target specific skin concerns.

Concentration: Higher concentrations of hyaluronic acid can provide more intense hydration. Look for serums with at least 1% hyaluronic acid for effective results.

Molecular Weight: Hyaluronic acid comes in different molecular weights. Low molecular weight penetrates deeper for intense hydration, while high molecular weight forms a surface barrier.

Formulation: Choose a serum that’s free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates. Opt for formulations that are non-comedogenic to prevent pore clogging.

Skin Type Compatibility: Ensure the serum is suitable for your skin type, whether it's oily, dry, sensitive, or combination. Some formulations are tailored to specific skin needs.

Packaging: Choose serums in opaque, airtight packaging to protect the hyaluronic acid from degradation due to light and air exposure.

How we shortlisted them for you





Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research across various platforms, including skincare forums, and expert blogs to gather comprehensive information about the best hyaluronic acid serums.

User Feedback: We sifted through thousands of user reviews and testimonials to understand real-world effectiveness and satisfaction levels with each product.

Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands, prioritising those known for their commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

Value for Money: We evaluated the price points in relation to the quality and effectiveness of the serums, ensuring that our recommendations offer good value for their cost.

Here’s a through review for each of these best hyaluronic acid serums