10 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2024 - Experts Reviewed

Hyaluronic acid has become a beloved staple in skincare formulations over the years, making its way into nearly every type of product imaginable: cleansers, toners, moisturisers—and of course, dedicated face serums.
Renowned for its incredible moisturising abilities, best hyaluronic acid serums have earned their reputation as the gold standard for hydrating skin. Dermatologists and skincare enthusiasts alike sing their praises, and it's no wonder why.
This hydration hero is a powerful humectant, capable of holding up to one and a half gallons of water per quarter-teaspoon, according to the Cleveland Clinic. This makes it an essential ingredient in serums designed to tackle dryness.
Regardless of your skin type, texture, or tone, best hyaluronic acid serums for face are formulated with precision to deliver intense hydration and promote a youthful, plump complexion. These serums often include a blend of other active ingredients that target specific issues, making them a go-to choice for anyone looking to improve their skincare routine.
Curious to find out which one’s are the best? Look no further. We’ve compiled a list of best Hyaluronic acid serums that can help transform your skin. Explore our top recommendations below and discover how these powerful serums can transform your skincare routine, leaving you with hydrated, glowing, and youthful-looking skin.
What are the benefits of hyaluronic acid serums?
Deeply hydrates and moisturises skin
Improves skin elasticity and firmness
Reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Enhances skin's natural barrier function
Promotes a smoother, plumper complexion
Helps to soothe and calm irritated skin
Provides antioxidant protection against environmental damage
Boosts overall skin radiance and glow
Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
Can help improve skin texture and tone
Factors to consider when looking for the best Hyaluronic acid serum
Ingredients: Look for serums with pure hyaluronic acid and minimal fillers. Check for additional ingredients like vitamin C, peptides, or niacinamide, which can enhance the serum's overall benefits and target specific skin concerns.
Concentration: Higher concentrations of hyaluronic acid can provide more intense hydration. Look for serums with at least 1% hyaluronic acid for effective results.
Molecular Weight: Hyaluronic acid comes in different molecular weights. Low molecular weight penetrates deeper for intense hydration, while high molecular weight forms a surface barrier.
Formulation: Choose a serum that’s free from harmful chemicals like parabens and sulfates. Opt for formulations that are non-comedogenic to prevent pore clogging.
Skin Type Compatibility: Ensure the serum is suitable for your skin type, whether it's oily, dry, sensitive, or combination. Some formulations are tailored to specific skin needs.
Packaging: Choose serums in opaque, airtight packaging to protect the hyaluronic acid from degradation due to light and air exposure.
How we shortlisted them for you
Extensive Research: We conducted thorough research across various platforms, including skincare forums, and expert blogs to gather comprehensive information about the best hyaluronic acid serums.
User Feedback: We sifted through thousands of user reviews and testimonials to understand real-world effectiveness and satisfaction levels with each product.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation of the brands, prioritising those known for their commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction.
Value for Money: We evaluated the price points in relation to the quality and effectiveness of the serums, ensuring that our recommendations offer good value for their cost.
Here’s a through review for each of these best hyaluronic acid serums
Isdinceutics Hyaluronic Concentrate is a lightweight face serum ideal for dry skin. This hydrating hyaluronic acid serum helps fight early signs of aging like fine lines and dullness. Infused with a multi-functional mix of hyaluronic acids, salicylic acid, and alpha hydroxy, it maintains your skin’s natural moisture levels. This water-gel serum provides deep hydration, plumping, and smoothing effects with a satin finish. Incorporate this serum into your daily skincare routine for a soft, radiant glow and enhanced hydration. The refreshing aloe scent adds a soothing touch.
Specifications
Price: $109
Brand: Isdinceutics
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Alpha Hydroxy
Skin Type: Dry
Volume: 1.0 FL OZ
Scent: Aloe
Texture: Water-gel
What we like
What we don’t like
Maintains natural moisture levels
High price point
Helps fight early signs of aging
Deep hydration with satin finish
User’s Reviews: "This product is amazing. I love the way it smells and I love the way it makes my skin feel. It goes on very smooth and it dries very quickly. Packaging was great and service was just as good. Definitely recommend.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it consistently earns high ratings, averaging 4.5 stars from over 3000+ reviews.
No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Serum is a powerhouse anti-aging solution suitable for all skin types. Clinically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, this serum features a blend of hyaluronic acid, rice protein, and collagen peptides for deep hydration and improved skin firmness. Enhanced with Matrix 3000+ technology and antioxidants, it defends against environmental stressors, preserving youthful skin appearance. This unscented serum fits seamlessly into any skincare regimen, offering intensive hydration and advanced anti-wrinkle benefits.
Specifications:
Price: $22.95
Brand: No7
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Matrix 3000+
Skin Type: All
Size: 1.69 Fl Oz
Scent: Unscented
Special Features: Anti-Wrinkle, Hydrating
What we like
What we don’t like
Reduces fine lines visibly
|
Small quantity for the price
Firms and smoothes skin texture
|
Unscented may not appeal to all users
Hydrates deeply without greasiness
Also works great on under eyes
User’s Reviews: "I’ve been using this since 2017 and this is THE BEST!! Leaves skin feeling extremely soft and supple. Diminishes fine lines and wrinkles and leaves your face feeling moisturised. I use it every single morning and night. Just a pump on each cheek and another for the forehead, chin and neck and you're good. Highly recommend it!!!”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, indicating widespread customer satisfaction and effective results.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Moisturizer is a revitalising facial serum enriched with purified hyaluronic acid, ideal for dry skin. This oil-free, non-comedogenic formula delivers 3x more hydration, deeply replenishing skin overnight. Supercharged antioxidants combat daily aggressors, promoting a smoother, suppler complexion. Suitable for all skin types, this lightweight serum revitalises stressed skin, enhancing the natural night renewal process. Simply apply to cleansed face and neck before bed for visibly hydrated and dewy-looking skin by morning.
Specifications:
Price: $19.95
Brand: Neutrogena
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid
Skin Type: All
Texture: Lightweight, Non-greasy
Size: 1.7 oz
Usage: Nighttime
Benefits: 3x Hydration
What we like
What we don’t like
Non-comedogenic; won't clog pores
|
Not for sensitive skin
Enhances natural skin renewal
|
May cause burning near the eyes
|
Lightweight and easy to apply
Affordable and widely available
User’s Reviews: "This is my absolute go to serum for at night. I needed to replace my retinol serum as I am trying to conceive and it’s a product that is highly unrecommended. I did a ton of research and found this as a safe alternative. The first thing I noticed was the scent, it’s very light and refreshing, not overpowering at all. I have very sensitive skin, but this is so gentle and I never had an issue with it. It goes on smooth and blends really well, while absorbing instantly, very lightweight. My skin has honestly never felt so soft after putting anything on it. You are getting a high-end product without the price tag!.”
Why it's worth buying: Its effectiveness is evidenced by over 10,000+ purchases on Amazon last month alone, attesting to its widespread appeal and trusted performance in enhancing skin hydration and renewal.
Paula's Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster combines hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and vitamin B5 to deeply hydrate and smooth skin, targeting fine lines and wrinkles, including delicate areas around the eyes. This concentrated serum penetrates skin's surface, locking in moisture for a visibly plumped and youthful complexion. Ideal for all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive, it enhances daily skincare routines, whether used alone or mixed with moisturisers. This premium brand prioritises effective, fragrance-free skincare solutions with sustainable packaging, ensuring each product meets high standards for quality and performance.
Specifications:
Price: $39.00
Brand: Paula's Choice
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, Vitamin B5
Skin Types: All
Use For: Eyes, Face
Scent: Unscented
Size: 0.5 Ounce
Packaging: Sustainable
What we like
What we don’t like
Deeply hydrates and plumps skin
|
May leave the skin tacky
|
Smooths fine lines and wrinkles effectively
|
Some users may prefer a larger container
Can be used alone or mixed with moisturisers
|
Enhances skin's moisture barrier
User’s Reviews: "It's really small, almost like a travel size. I love its gel consistency; however, I'm unsure about its performance under makeup—it tends to pill. I now use it only at night or on makeup-free days. It hasn't caused breakouts or irritation; it feels moisturising, which is great. Depending on its longevity, I'd consider buying it again.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 67% of users on Amazon rated it 5 stars, indicating high satisfaction with its moisturising, non-irritating formula.
CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum offers intense hydration for dry skin with its concentrated formula enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and ceramides. This fragrance-free serum helps retain skin’s natural moisture, leaving it smoother and more hydrated. The lightweight, gel-cream texture absorbs quickly, making it ideal for daily use under moisturisers or alone. Developed with dermatologists, it features CeraVe’s patented MVE technology for 24-hour hydration and contains essential ceramides to restore and maintain the skin’s protective barrier. Gentle and non-comedogenic, it’s suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin types.
Specifications:
Brand: $19.29
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin B5, Ceramides
Skin Type: Dry
Texture: Lightweight gel-cream
Fragrance: Fragrance-free
Size: 1 ounce
What we like
What we don’t like
Can be layered under moisturiser or SPF easily
|
Quantity is small for the price
|
Helps strengthen skin barrier
|
May be too rich for oily skin types
|
Leaves the skin soft and supple
|
Dewy feel with thick creamy texture
User’s Reviews: "This serum is a lifesaver for dry skin. It is very lightweight and has a very smooth consistency/texture. It doesn't leave a sticky residue and absorbs well into the skin. My skin felt hydrated and supple after use. I don't have very sensitive skin but I did not experience any adverse reactions and the fragrance was very mild and pleasant. Overall great for moisturising and smoothing skin at a good price!”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it boasts a high rating of 4.6 from over 28K+ reviewers and has seen over 30K+ purchases on Amazon just last month.
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum delivers intensive hydration and wrinkle reduction benefits. Formulated with Vitamin C, this fragrance-free serum instantly moisturises, creating a dewy glow and visibly plumped skin. It combines high and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid for multi-depth hydration, enhancing skin elasticity and radiance. The lightweight gel texture absorbs quickly with no residue, making it ideal as a makeup primer. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, this serum provides immediate and long-term benefits for a smoother, more youthful complexion.
Specifications:
Price: $20.03
Brand: L'Oreal Paris
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C
Texture: Lightweight gel
Use: Face serum
Hydration Levels: 1.5% HA
Skin Types: All
Size: 1 oz
What we like
What we don’t like
No residue ideal under makeup
|
May cause irritation in some
|
Includes Vitamin C that helps with glowing skin
|
A little greasy texture
Enhances skin elasticity and radiance
|
Lessens the appearance of wrinkles
User’s Reviews: "I wanted to try this and it was reasonably priced, so I went for it. I have very deep smokers lines around my mouth. This product is really softening those lines. I'm very impressed! I didn't hold out much hope. It does work and at a better price than I had been spending for several years. It also improves your neck and décolletage areas. I highly recommend this product.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because 73% of over 46,000 Amazon reviewers rated it 5 stars, praising its effective hydration, quick absorption, and overall skin-plumping benefits.
RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Night Serum Capsules feature potent Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Seed Oil, and Coconut Oil in biodegradable capsules. This innovative formula delivers intense hydration and maximum plumping power overnight, visibly reducing wrinkles and boosting skin's moisture levels by 2X in just one night. Clinically proven results include firmer-looking skin within 4 weeks, making it ideal for dry skin. Fragrance and paraben-free, dermatologist-tested, RoC's anti-aging serum capsules are a trusted choice for effective skincare solutions, backed by science and designed to rejuvenate and improve skin texture and appearance.
Specifications:
Price: $28.99
Brand: RoC
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Jojoba Oil
Skin Type: Dry
Capsule Type: Biodegradable
Size: 30 capsules
Fragrance: Fragrance-free
What we like
What we don’t like
Intense hydration overnight
|
Limited quantity per pack
|
Clinically proven results
|
Requires nightly application
|
Visibly plumps and smoothes skin
|
Helps keep moisture in the skin
User’s Reviews: "I bought this after an influencer’s review. The blue is for night application and is a heavier serum. Blue + gold which is HA serum + vitamin C serum are a magical combo for overnight. My skin is glowing bright and so soft in the morning. It’s a great value and does what it says it will do. No weird scents thankfully. I have sensitive skin and react to fragrance. I definitely recommend this ROC product.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its intense hydration and proven skin-plumping results, validated by over 3000 Amazon reviewers with an average rating of 4.5 stars.
Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying & Hydrating Daily Skin Booster is a pure hyaluronic acid serum designed to hydrate and plump your skin. Enriched with 15 mineral-rich Vichy Volcanic Water, it strengthens and repairs the skin barrier, providing visible anti-aging benefits. This lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizing gel is 100% paraben-free, fragrance-free, oil-free, and alcohol-free, making it perfect for sensitive skin. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for all skin types, this hydrating serum delivers a smoother, more fortified complexion while enhancing your daily skincare routine.
Specifications:
Price: 29.99
Brand: Vichy
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Vichy Volcanic Water
Volume: 50 Millilitres
Skin Type: All Types
Special Feature: Paraben-Free
Texture: Lightweight Gel
Use: Daily Booster
What we like
What we don’t like
Hydrates and plumps skin effectively
|
May cause breakouts in some
|
Fast-absorbing non-greasy formula
|
Strengthens and repairs skin barrier
User’s Reviews: "I’m one of those people who won't buy a skincare product unless I see an immediate difference. If it doesn't work right away, I won't buy it—simple as that! After using this product for the last few years, my skin has dramatically improved. Even with foundation on, you can see the evenness underneath and the significantly reduced redness (which is no longer visible). It also soothes dry spots on my skin. I highly recommend this product, 10/10! <3”
Why it's worth buying: With over 35,000+ reviews and being an Amazon Choice product, it’s a trusted favourite for effective skincare.
Olay Serums Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 delivers supercharged hydration for dewy, glowing skin. This lightweight, fragrance-free serum absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting moisture with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides. Ideal for dry, dull, and acne-prone skin, it enhances your daily routine by hydrating and revitalising your complexion. Dermatologist-tested and free from synthetic dyes, parabens, and mineral oils, this serum promises healthier-looking skin in just two weeks and a visibly dewy glow within a month. Apply morning and night for optimal results and a radiant, refreshed appearance.
Specifications:
Price:
Brand: Olay
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide
Skin Type: Normal, Oily, Dry
Free From: Fragrance, Parabens
Special Features: Lightweight, Non-Sticky
Usage: Morning, Night
Concerns: Dryness, Dullness
What we like
What we don’t like
Absorbs quickly no tacky feel
|
Can be slightly pricey for budget-conscious users
|
Provides long-lasting hydration
|
Slow results
|
Improves skin texture visibly
|
Dermatologist-tested reliable formulation
User’s Reviews: "This is a GREAT product… idk why it’s priced so low on Amazon and I almost don’t even want to jinx it but it’s a great product for erasing, fine lines, and wrinkles, and actually restoring youthful moisture to your face”
Why it's worth buying: Its dermatologist-tested, fragrance-free formula ensures reliable, gentle care for a radiant, healthy complexion.
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydration Support Formula instantly hydrates and plumps your skin, enhancing texture and reducing wrinkles. This water-based serum is suitable for all skin types and targets dryness and signs of aging. Featuring five forms of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and pro-vitamin B5, it deeply moisturizes, boosts skin elasticity, and smooths fine lines. The addition of ceramides helps lock in moisture, supporting the skin barrier for long-lasting hydration. Achieve softer, healthier-looking skin with this lightweight, powerful formula that delivers all-day results.
Specifications:
Price: $9.89
Brand: The Ordinary
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides
Skin Type: All
Texture: Lightweight, Water-based
Size: 30ml
Benefits: Hydration, Plumping
What we like
What we don’t like
Instantly hydrates and plumps skin
|
Texture may feel sticky if over-applied
|
Contains multiple forms of hyaluronic acid
|
Slight yellow tinge due to reformulation
|
Helps minimise fine dry lines
|
Enhances skin texture and elasticity
User’s Reviews: "I previously purchased this product from Temu as a trial because it was more affordable and had favourable reviews. However, I must admit that this brand is exceptional! The texture is noticeably superior, and there is no unpleasant odour. The application process is effortless. I begin my bedtime skincare routine with Niacinamide from the same brand, followed by the hyaluronic acid. My family and friends have remarked on the visible improvements. My face appears less puffy, more hydrated, and remarkably softer. I am genuinely enamoured with this product and highly satisfied with the results.”
Why it's worth buying: With a high satisfaction rate, evidenced by 78% giving it 5-star ratings on Amazon, it promises reliable results and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
When to use hyaluronic acid serum?
It's best to apply hyaluronic acid serum after cleansing and toning, while the skin is still slightly damp. This allows the serum to lock in moisture effectively. Follow with a moisturizer to seal in the hydration.
How long does it take to see results with hyaluronic acid serum?
Most people notice an immediate improvement in skin hydration and texture after using hyaluronic acid serum. For optimal results in reducing fine lines and wrinkles, consistent use over several weeks is recommended.
Can hyaluronic acid serum cause skin irritation?
Hyaluronic acid is well-tolerated by most skin types and rarely causes irritation. However, individuals with very sensitive skin may experience mild redness or itching. Patch testing on a small area of skin is advisable.
Is hyaluronic acid serum safe to use during pregnancy?
Yes, hyaluronic acid serum is generally considered safe to use during pregnancy. It provides hydration and supports skin elasticity, which can be particularly beneficial during this time of hormonal changes.
How often should I use hyaluronic acid serum?
Hyaluronic acid serum can be used daily, both in the morning and evening. Its lightweight texture makes it suitable for incorporation into both daytime and nighttime skincare routines to maintain continuous hydration and skin health.
To Wrap Up
Hyaluronic acid serum offers a versatile solution for enhancing skin hydration and promoting a more youthful appearance. Its ability to attract and retain moisture makes it suitable for all skin types, addressing concerns from dryness to fine lines. By incorporating hyaluronic acid serum into your skincare routine, you can expect smoother, plumper skin with improved elasticity over time. Considering its widespread popularity and positive user feedback, investing in a quality hyaluronic acid serum from our recommended list can help you achieve hydrated, healthier-looking skin effortlessly.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change