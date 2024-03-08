10 Best Hair Serums for Men in India (2024)

Top Picks
Best Overall: Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum stands out for its nourishing formula and protection against pollution, making it a top choice for overall hair care.
Best Serum for Frizzy Hair: Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Glow Anti-Frizz Shine Serum is ideal for combating rough, dull hair without weighing it down, providing shine and manageability.
Best Serum for Hair Growth: Justhuman Hair Serum For Hair Growth is highly effective with Burgeon-Up Stem Extract for volumizing and thickening, making it a top pick for stimulating hair growth.
Best Budget: Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum offers a cost-effective solution with potent ingredients like Redensyl and Anagain for combatting hair loss and promoting growth.
While it's often assumed that men aren't as invested in their locks as women, the truth is quite the contrary.
You know the feeling when your hair is just on point – it changes your whole vibe, doesn't it? We understand the importance of a good hair day for men, and we know you do too but on the flip side, a bad hair day? Well, let's just say it can put a damper on even the best of moods. This is where the importance of finding the best hair serum comes into play.
Whether you're aiming for a sleek, professional look or a rugged, textured style, the right hair serum can work wonders. It tames unruly locks, adds shine, and protects your hair from environmental damage, all while enhancing your natural hair texture
But here's the thing: with so many options out there, choosing the perfect hair serum can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. That's where we come in. We've done the hard work for you, scouring the market to bring you the best hair serums for men in India. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover your new hair care essential.
Things to consider before purchasing a hair serum for men
Hair Type: Consider your hair type - whether it's curly, straight, thin, thick, or oily - to choose a serum that addresses your specific needs.
Ingredients: Check the ingredients list for beneficial components like argan oil, keratin, vitamins, and natural extracts, while avoiding harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens.
Hair Concerns: Identify your hair concerns, such as frizz control, hydration, hair growth promotion, or heat protection, and select a serum designed to address those issues.
Scalp Health: Opt for a serum that not only nourishes your hair but also promotes scalp health to prevent issues like dandruff or itching.
Texture: Consider the texture of the serum - whether it's lightweight, non-greasy, or water-based - to ensure it suits your preferred styling and doesn't weigh your hair down.
Fragrance: Choose a serum with a scent that appeals to you, or opt for fragrance-free options if you're sensitive to perfumes.
Allergies: Be mindful of any allergies or sensitivities you may have to certain ingredients, and select a serum that is hypoallergenic or suitable for sensitive skin.
Compatibility: Ensure the serum is compatible with other hair products you use, such as styling gels, pomades, or shampoos, to avoid any adverse reactions or product buildup.
How we chose them for you
Diversity of Options: We curated a list of hair serums that cater to a diverse range of hair types, concerns, and preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone.
Customer Feedback: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand the real-world experiences of users with different hair types and concerns.
Ingredient Analysis: We scrutinised the ingredients of each hair serum to ensure they were safe, effective, and suitable for various hair types, including sensitive scalp.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and credibility of the brands behind the hair serums, including their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Value for Money: We compared the prices of the hair serums with their effectiveness and benefits to determine their value for money.
Below is a list of best hair serum for men in India along with their price
OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum, enriched with patented Bond Building Technology, defends hair against pollution and heat damage while imparting a satin shine. This silicone-free serum tames tangles, reduces static, and boosts style memory, ensuring bouncy curls and effortless styling. Formulated with hydrating ingredients like Sodium Hyaluronate and Panthenol, it nourishes all hair types, while being free from sulfates, parabens, and silicone.
Specifications:
Price: 2,399 (
MRP 2,95019% Off)
Brand: OLAPLEX
Volume: 90ml
Material: Paraben-free
Scent: Unscented
Form: Hair Serum
Quantity: 90.0ml
Heat Protection: Up to 450°F (232°C)
Pros
Cons
Enhances style memory
May be pricey for some
Shields against pollution and heat
Reduces tangles and static
Adds satin shine
Silicone-free and sulfate-free
User’s Review: I noticed a significant improvement in the softness and shine of my hair after using it regularly. In addition, it's easy and quick application makes it a must for those who seek to maintain the health and radiant appearance of their hair. A single press it is more than enough.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness, with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction.
Sebastian Professional Taming Elixir Serum offers superior hair smoothing and frizz control, leaving hair soft and manageable for hours. Infused with essential avocado oil, this rich serum hydrates and nourishes, providing thermal protection against heat styling tools. Say goodbye to frizz and hello to luscious, healthy-looking hair with Sebastian Professional Taming Elixir. Ideal for normal hair types, this lightweight serum delivers natural definition without weighing hair down.
Specifications:
Price: 2,050 (
MRP 2,2007% Off)
Brand: Sebastian
Type: Hair Serum
Volume: 140 ml
Hair Type: Normal
Scent: Avocado
Form: Serum
Quantity: 1 item
Pros
Cons
Effective frizz control
Expensive
Lightweight and non-greasy
Scent may be overpowering
Provides thermal protection
Hydrates and nourishes hair
Offers natural definition
Long-lasting softness
User’s Review: This is one of the best products for what I needed. Does what it says, tames frizzy hair but does not weigh it down and is light to the touch. Very happy.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional effectiveness and rave reviews, with 87% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon. Ready to tame your mane? Try it now!
Bontress Pro+ Scalp Serum is a scientifically proven solution for hair fall reversal and inducing hair growth. Fortified with Redensyl, Procapil, Capixyl, and Anagain, this serum penetrates deeply into the scalp, strengthening hair roots for lush, revitalized locks. Sulfate-free and suitable for all hair types, it moisturizes hair, restores vitality, and stimulates new growth. With Advanced PRO LIPO NEO technology, it ensures maximum effectiveness for thicker, healthier hair.
Specifications:
Price: 1,200 (
1,500 20%Off)
Brand: Bontress
Volume: 60ml
Hair Type: All
Material: Sulfate Free
Scent: Unscented
Form: Serum
Pros
Cons
Stimulates new hair growth
Requires consistent nightly application
Moisturizes and restores hair vitality
May take time for visible results
Advanced penetration technology
Gentle yet powerful care
Sulfate-free formulation
Effective hair fall reversal
User’s Review: This is one of the best products for what I needed. Does what it says, tames frizzy hair but does not weigh it down and is light to the touch. Very happy.
Why it's worth buying: With 1K purchases last month alone, it's evident that this scalp serum delivers results. Join the satisfied users and reclaim your hair's health today!
Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Glow Anti-Frizz Shine Serum is a vegan, silicone-free solution for frizz reduction and hair shine. This leave-in serum is suitable for all hair types, providing a lightweight, non-overburdening formula that controls flyaways and adds a lustrous shine. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, it helps calm frizz and leaves hair manageable. OSiS+ Glow is perfect for achieving smooth, shiny hair with anti-frizz benefits, offering a frizz-free shine that lasts.
Specifications:
Price: 1,050 (
MRP 1,50030% Off)
Brand: Schwarzkopf Professional
Volume: 50ml
Hair Type: All
Material: Silicone-free
Scent: Unscented
Form: Lotion
Pros
Cons
Stimulates new hair growth
Requires consistent nightly application
Moisturizes and restores hair vitality
May take time for visible results
Advanced penetration technology
Gentle yet powerful care
Sulfate-free formulation
Effective hair fall reversal
User’s Review: I am using this hair serum and guess what it works amazingly on my hairs. It instantly makes my hair frizz free, shiny and glowy. It has the goodness of Shea butter which is my favourite ingredient and helps my hair stay strong. It also has a mild fragrance which keeps my hair smelling fresh all day. Impressive product. Blindly order and use
Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, it's a must-have for smooth, manageable hair. Try it now and experience the difference!
Brinton WellGrow Hair Growth Serum is a nourishing solution that helps prevent hair fall, improves thickness, and enhances density for both men and women. This serum, suitable for all hair types, promotes the health of keratin and lipids, protecting hair color and texture. Formulated with baicapil and kerarice, it nourishes and protects hair, improving thickness and density. Regular use can reduce hair fall and improve hair growth, making it an ideal daily hair care product.
Specifications:
Price: 1,275 (
MRP 1,44912% Off)
Brand: Brinton
Volume: 60ml
Hair Type: All
Scent: Unscented
Form: Serum
Ingredients: Baicapil, Kerarice
Pros
Cons
Promotes hair growth
Results may vary individually
Improves hair thickness
May not suit everyone
Nourishes keratin and lipids
Prevents hair fall effectively
Improves hair growth noticeably
User’s Review: I have been using the brinton well grown hair serum on the recommendation of my dermatologist, for the past 2 months. Expensive serum!!! To be honest, this serum doesn't make hair denser within a few weeks. One needs to be consistent in applying it daily to see results after 2 months, approx. In my case, the area in the middle of my head ,which previously looked lighter, is becoming darker or denser, upon using it for the last 2 months. Overall a good serum for hair Let's see!
Why it's worth buying: With its scientifically formulated ingredients and proven results, it's a worthwhile investment for those seeking healthier, fuller-looking hair.
JustHuman Hair Growth Serum, fortified with Burgeon-Up stem extract, stimulates hair growth and prevents hair loss. This sulfate-free and paraben-free serum repairs damaged strands, deeply hydrates, and promotes healthier, stronger hair. With clinically proven results, it increases hair volume, texture, and retention in just 30 days. Its dual-action formula combines hair growth promotion and hair loss protection, making it suitable for both men and women. Experience the revitalising power of JustHuman for thicker, denser, and healthier hair.
Specifications:
Price: 1,329 (
MRP 1,4005% Off)
Brand: JustHuman
Type: Hair Growth Serum
Size: 30ml
Ingredients: Burgeon-Up, Stimucap, Kerashaft V
Free From: Sulfates, Parabens
Suitable For: Men, Women
Form: Oil
Scent: Unscented
Pros
Cons
Effective hair growth stimulation
May not work for everyone
Dual-action formula for hair health
Free from harsh chemicals
Deep hydration and repair benefits
Provides volume and Reduces inflammation
User’s Review: It is a really nice product. I have already finished two bottles and I can see the result. There is less hair fall and my hair got its shine back
Why it's worth buying: With a whopping 77% of Amazon users awarding it a perfect 5-star rating, this product delivers noticeable results in just 30 days. Enhance your hair care routine today and experience the transformation!
ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum is a potent formula enriched with Redensyl, Anagain, Procapil, and Capilia Longa, designed to combat hair fall and promote hair density in both men and women. This silicone-free and paraben-free serum rejuvenates your hair, restoring life, volume, and density. With ingredients like Sodium Hyaluronate and Pentavitin, it ensures a healthy scalp, which is essential for sustained hair growth. Redensyl awakens dormant hair stems, Procapil fights premature hair loss, Capilia Longa stimulates hair follicles, and Anagain rebalances the hair life cycle. ThriveCo Hair Growth Serum is your scalp insurance for hydrated, shielded, and revitalized hair.
Specifications:
Price: 987 (
MRP 1,99951% Off)
Brand: ThriveCo
Volume: 50ml
Ingredients: Redensyl, Anagain, Procapil, Capilia Longa
Material: Silicone-free, Paraben-free
Form: Drop
Active Ingredients: Sodium Hyaluronate, Pentavitin
Pros
Cons
Promotes hair density
May take time to show results
Fights hair loss effectively
Texture may feel sticky for some
Restores life and volume to hair
Hydrates scalp for healthy growth
Shields from environmental pollutants
Rebalances hair life cycle
User’s Review: It is a really nice product. I have already finished two bottles and I can see the result. There is less hair fall and my hair got its shine back
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hair growth and density promotion. Trusted by 3K purchasers on Amazon last month.
L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum is expertly crafted to tame frizz and add brilliant shine. Infused with evening primrose, this serum creates a long-lasting anti-humidity shield, ensuring frizz-free hair all day long. Its lightweight formula provides fabulous smoothness and shine, perfect for all hair types. Simply apply to towel-dried hair and distribute evenly for maximum frizz control and a sleek finish.
Specifications:
Price: 680 (
MRP 7104% Off)
Brand: L'OREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS
Hair Type: All
Material Type: Sulphate Free
Scent: Unscented
Liquid Volume: 125 Millilitres
Item Form: Serum
Pros
Cons
Effective frizz control
May be pricey for some
Adds brilliant shine
Lightweight and non-greasy
Long-lasting anti-humidity shield
Suitable for all hair types
Easy application process
User’s Review: I've been using this for one month now and honestly it really makes the hair shiny and it smells good and it lasts for 3-4 days max..... It costs more than any other shops so in my opinion buying from here is the best option.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective frizz control and brilliant shine. Recently purchased on Amazon with high ratings.
MATRIX Opti.Care Professional Anti-Frizz Hair Serum is a stylist-favorite solution for detangling and taming frizz. Enriched with shea butter, this serum has a light, non-greasy formula that smoothens frizz and protects against split end damage, leaving hair silky smooth with a reflective shine. Suitable for all hair types and free from added parabens, it detangles hair, tames frizz and flyaways, and protects against split ends. Upgrade to a 3-step regime for best results, using Opti.Care Smooth Straight Professional Shampoo and Conditioner.
Specifications:
Price: 530
Brand: MATRIX
Type: Hair Serum
Volume: 100 ml
Ingredients: Shea Butter
Form: Liquid Serum
Hair Type: All
Scent: Shea Butter
Material: Paraben Free
Pros
Cons
Tames frizz effectively
Packaging could be better
Lightweight and non-greasy formula
May not suit everyone
Detangles hair effortlessly
Protects against split ends
Leaves hair silky smooth
Suitable for all hair types
User’s Review: I liked the product from first use of it. Purchased based on the reviews given. Very good one for frizzy hair. Worth it
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating from over 2500+ satisfied customers on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for all hair types.
Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum is an essential companion in combating hair loss and promoting hair growth. Formulated with powerful ingredients like Redensyl, Rosemary, Anagain, and Melanogray, it stimulates hair growth at the root, revitalizes the scalp, and increases hair volume. This lightweight and non-greasy serum provides visible results in just 90 days of regular use, without any side effects. Free from harmful chemicals, it restores hair vitality and density for both men and women.
Specifications:
Price: 6,39 (
MRP 75015% Off)
Brand: Soulflower
Weight: 100 grams
Form: Drop
Ingredients: Rosemary, Redensyl, Anagain Sprout Extract, Oryza Sativa Rice Water Extract, Melanogray Extract
Volume: 30ml
Pros
Cons
Effective for hair growth
Less quantity for the price
Non-greasy and lightweight formula
Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic
Easy to apply and leave-in serum
Free from harmful chemicals
User’s Review: I liked the product from first use of it. Purchased based on the reviews given. Very good one for frizzy hair. Worth it
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hair growth, visible results in 90 days, and non-greasy formula. Highly recommended by satisfied customers on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I use a hair serum?
Hair serums can be used daily or as needed, depending on your hair type and concerns. For best results, apply a small amount to damp or dry hair, focusing on the lengths and ends, and style as usual.
Will hair serums make my hair greasy?
Not necessarily. Most modern hair serums are formulated to be lightweight and non-greasy, providing moisture and shine without weighing down the hair. It's essential to use the right amount for your hair type to avoid any greasiness.
Do hair serums protect hair from heat damage?
Yes, many hair serums contain heat protectants that shield the hair from the damaging effects of styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Using a serum with heat protection can help prevent dryness, breakage, and split ends.
Can I use hair serum on my beard?
Yes, hair serums can also be applied to facial hair, including beards and mustaches, to tame frizz, soften coarse hairs, and add shine. Be sure to use a small amount and distribute evenly for a well-groomed appearance.
Do hair serums have any side effects?
When used as directed, hair serums typically do not have any adverse side effects. However, individuals with sensitive skin or allergies should check the ingredients list and perform a patch test before applying the serum to the entire scalp or hair.
In Conclusion
Hair serums for men offer a convenient and effective solution for addressing common hair concerns such as frizz, dryness, and lack of shine. With their lightweight formulas and versatile benefits, they can help improve the overall appearance and health of your hair, making styling easier and more manageable. Our recommended list of hair serums includes options tailored to various needs, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your grooming routine. Invest in one today to experience smoother, shinier hair with reduced frizz and enhanced vitality.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change