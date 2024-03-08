10 Best Hair Serums for Men in India (2024)

What's Hot

Tired of scrolling through endless product lists just to find the perfect hair serum? We get it. That's why we've crafted this guide tailored specifically for men like you. No fluff, no frills. Just straightforward advice to make your purchasing process a breeze.

While it's often assumed that men aren't as invested in their locks as women, the truth is quite the contrary. 

You know the feeling when your hair is just on point – it changes your whole vibe, doesn't it? We understand the importance of a good hair day for men, and we know you do too but on the flip side, a bad hair day? Well, let's just say it can put a damper on even the best of moods. This is where the importance of finding the best hair serum comes into play. 

Whether you're aiming for a sleek, professional look or a rugged, textured style, the right hair serum can work wonders. It tames unruly locks, adds shine, and protects your hair from environmental damage, all while enhancing your natural hair texture

But here's the thing: with so many options out there, choosing the perfect hair serum can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. That's where we come in. We've done the hard work for you, scouring the market to bring you the best hair serums for men in India. So sit back, relax, and get ready to discover your new hair care essential.

Things to consider before purchasing a hair serum for men 

  • Hair Type: Consider your hair type - whether it's curly, straight, thin, thick, or oily - to choose a serum that addresses your specific needs.

  • Ingredients: Check the ingredients list for beneficial components like argan oil, keratin, vitamins, and natural extracts, while avoiding harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens.

  • Hair Concerns: Identify your hair concerns, such as frizz control, hydration, hair growth promotion, or heat protection, and select a serum designed to address those issues.

  • Scalp Health: Opt for a serum that not only nourishes your hair but also promotes scalp health to prevent issues like dandruff or itching.

  • Texture: Consider the texture of the serum - whether it's lightweight, non-greasy, or water-based - to ensure it suits your preferred styling and doesn't weigh your hair down.

  • Fragrance: Choose a serum with a scent that appeals to you, or opt for fragrance-free options if you're sensitive to perfumes.

  • Allergies: Be mindful of any allergies or sensitivities you may have to certain ingredients, and select a serum that is hypoallergenic or suitable for sensitive skin.

  • Compatibility: Ensure the serum is compatible with other hair products you use, such as styling gels, pomades, or shampoos, to avoid any adverse reactions or product buildup.

How we chose them for you

  • Diversity of Options: We curated a list of hair serums that cater to a diverse range of hair types, concerns, and preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone.

  • Customer Feedback: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand the real-world experiences of users with different hair types and concerns.

  • Ingredient Analysis: We scrutinised the ingredients of each hair serum to ensure they were safe, effective, and suitable for various hair types, including sensitive scalp.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and credibility of the brands behind the hair serums, including their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

  • Value for Money: We compared the prices of the hair serums with their effectiveness and benefits to determine their value for money.

Below is a list of best hair serum for men in India along with their price

  1. Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum 

info_icon

OLAPLEX No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum, enriched with patented Bond Building Technology, defends hair against pollution and heat damage while imparting a satin shine. This silicone-free serum tames tangles, reduces static, and boosts style memory, ensuring bouncy curls and effortless styling. Formulated with hydrating ingredients like Sodium Hyaluronate and Panthenol, it nourishes all hair types, while being free from sulfates, parabens, and silicone.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,399 (MRP 2,950 19% Off)

  • Brand: OLAPLEX

  • Volume: 90ml

  • Material: Paraben-free

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Form: Hair Serum

  • Quantity: 90.0ml

  • Heat Protection: Up to 450°F (232°C)

Pros

Cons

Enhances style memory

May be pricey for some

Shields against pollution and heat

Reduces tangles and static

Adds satin shine

Silicone-free and sulfate-free

User’s Review: I noticed a significant improvement in the softness and shine of my hair after using it regularly. In addition, it's easy and quick application makes it a must for those who seek to maintain the health and radiant appearance of their hair. A single press it is more than enough. 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness, with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction.

Shop Now!

2. Sebastian Professional Taming Elixir Serum for Hair Smoothing

info_icon

Sebastian Professional Taming Elixir Serum offers superior hair smoothing and frizz control, leaving hair soft and manageable for hours. Infused with essential avocado oil, this rich serum hydrates and nourishes, providing thermal protection against heat styling tools. Say goodbye to frizz and hello to luscious, healthy-looking hair with Sebastian Professional Taming Elixir. Ideal for normal hair types, this lightweight serum delivers natural definition without weighing hair down.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,050 (MRP 2,200 7% Off)

  • Brand: Sebastian

  • Type: Hair Serum

  • Volume: 140 ml

  • Hair Type: Normal

  • Scent: Avocado

  • Form: Serum

  • Quantity: 1 item

Pros

Cons

Effective frizz control

Expensive

Lightweight and non-greasy

Scent may be overpowering

Provides thermal protection

Hydrates and nourishes hair

Offers natural definition

Long-lasting softness

User’s Review: This is one of the best products for what I needed. Does what it says, tames frizzy hair but does not weigh it down and is light to the touch. Very happy.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional effectiveness and rave reviews, with 87% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon. Ready to tame your mane? Try it now!

Shop Now!

3. BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum 

info_icon

Bontress Pro+ Scalp Serum is a scientifically proven solution for hair fall reversal and inducing hair growth. Fortified with Redensyl, Procapil, Capixyl, and Anagain, this serum penetrates deeply into the scalp, strengthening hair roots for lush, revitalized locks. Sulfate-free and suitable for all hair types, it moisturizes hair, restores vitality, and stimulates new growth. With Advanced PRO LIPO NEO technology, it ensures maximum effectiveness for thicker, healthier hair.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,200 (1,500 20% Off)

  • Brand: Bontress

  • Volume: 60ml

  • Hair Type: All

  • Material: Sulfate Free

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Form: Serum

Pros

Cons

Stimulates new hair growth

Requires consistent nightly application

Moisturizes and restores hair vitality

May take time for visible results

Advanced penetration technology

Gentle yet powerful care

Sulfate-free formulation

Effective hair fall reversal

User’s Review: This is one of the best products for what I needed. Does what it says, tames frizzy hair but does not weigh it down and is light to the touch. Very happy.

Why it's worth buying: With 1K purchases last month alone, it's evident that this scalp serum delivers results. Join the satisfied users and reclaim your hair's health today!

Shop Now!

4. Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Glow Anti-Frizz Shine Serum

info_icon

Schwarzkopf Professional OSiS+ Glow Anti-Frizz Shine Serum is a vegan, silicone-free solution for frizz reduction and hair shine. This leave-in serum is suitable for all hair types, providing a lightweight, non-overburdening formula that controls flyaways and adds a lustrous shine. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, it helps calm frizz and leaves hair manageable. OSiS+ Glow is perfect for achieving smooth, shiny hair with anti-frizz benefits, offering a frizz-free shine that lasts.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,050 (MRP 1,500 30% Off)

  • Brand: Schwarzkopf Professional

  • Volume: 50ml

  • Hair Type: All

  • Material: Silicone-free

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Form: Lotion

Pros

Cons

Stimulates new hair growth

Requires consistent nightly application

Moisturizes and restores hair vitality

May take time for visible results

Advanced penetration technology

Gentle yet powerful care

Sulfate-free formulation

Effective hair fall reversal

User’s Review: I am using this hair serum and guess what it works amazingly on my hairs. It instantly makes my hair frizz free, shiny and glowy. It has the goodness of Shea butter which is my favourite ingredient and helps my hair stay strong. It also has a mild fragrance which keeps my hair smelling fresh all day. Impressive product. Blindly order and use

Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, it's a must-have for smooth, manageable hair. Try it now and experience the difference!

Shop Now!

5. Brinton WellGrow Hair Growth Serum

info_icon

Brinton WellGrow Hair Growth Serum is a nourishing solution that helps prevent hair fall, improves thickness, and enhances density for both men and women. This serum, suitable for all hair types, promotes the health of keratin and lipids, protecting hair color and texture. Formulated with baicapil and kerarice, it nourishes and protects hair, improving thickness and density. Regular use can reduce hair fall and improve hair growth, making it an ideal daily hair care product.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,275 (MRP 1,449 12% Off)

  • Brand: Brinton

  • Volume: 60ml

  • Hair Type: All

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Form: Serum

  • Ingredients: Baicapil, Kerarice

Pros

Cons

Promotes hair growth

Results may vary individually

Improves hair thickness

May not suit everyone 

Nourishes keratin and lipids

Prevents hair fall effectively

Improves hair growth noticeably

User’s Review: I have been using the brinton well grown hair serum on the recommendation of my dermatologist, for the past 2 months. Expensive serum!!! To be honest, this serum doesn't make hair denser within a few weeks. One needs to be consistent in applying it daily to see results after 2 months, approx. In my case, the area in the middle of my head ,which previously looked lighter, is becoming darker or denser, upon using it for the last 2 months.  Overall a good serum for hair Let's see!

Why it's worth buying: With its scientifically formulated ingredients and proven results, it's a worthwhile investment for those seeking healthier, fuller-looking hair.

Shop Now!

6. Justhuman Hair Serum For Hair Growth

info_icon

JustHuman Hair Growth Serum, fortified with Burgeon-Up stem extract, stimulates hair growth and prevents hair loss. This sulfate-free and paraben-free serum repairs damaged strands, deeply hydrates, and promotes healthier, stronger hair. With clinically proven results, it increases hair volume, texture, and retention in just 30 days. Its dual-action formula combines hair growth promotion and hair loss protection, making it suitable for both men and women. Experience the revitalising power of JustHuman for thicker, denser, and healthier hair.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,329 (MRP 1,400 5% Off)

  • Brand: JustHuman

  • Type: Hair Growth Serum

  • Size: 30ml

  • Ingredients: Burgeon-Up, Stimucap, Kerashaft V

  • Free From: Sulfates, Parabens

  • Suitable For: Men, Women

  • Form: Oil

  • Scent: Unscented

Pros

Cons

Effective hair growth stimulation

May not work for everyone 

Dual-action formula for hair health

Free from harsh chemicals

Deep hydration and repair benefits

Provides volume and Reduces inflammation

User’s Review: It is a really nice product. I have already finished two bottles and I can see the result. There is less hair fall and my hair got its shine back

Why it's worth buying: With a whopping 77% of Amazon users awarding it a perfect 5-star rating, this product delivers noticeable results in just 30 days. Enhance your hair care routine today and experience the transformation!

Shop Now!

9. L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum

info_icon

L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Blow Dry Serum is expertly crafted to tame frizz and add brilliant shine. Infused with evening primrose, this serum creates a long-lasting anti-humidity shield, ensuring frizz-free hair all day long. Its lightweight formula provides fabulous smoothness and shine, perfect for all hair types. Simply apply to towel-dried hair and distribute evenly for maximum frizz control and a sleek finish. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 680 (MRP 710 4% Off)

  • Brand: L'OREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS

  • Hair Type: All

  • Material Type: Sulphate Free

  • Scent: Unscented

  • Liquid Volume: 125 Millilitres

  • Item Form: Serum

Pros

Cons

Effective frizz control

May be pricey for some

Adds brilliant shine

Lightweight and non-greasy

Long-lasting anti-humidity shield

Suitable for all hair types

Easy application process

User’s Review: I've been using this for one month now and honestly it really makes the hair shiny and it smells good and it lasts for 3-4 days max..... It costs more than any other shops so in my opinion buying from here is the best option.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective frizz control and brilliant shine. Recently purchased on Amazon with high ratings.

Shop Now!

10. MATRIX Opti.Care Professional ANTI-FRIZZ Hair Serum 

info_icon

MATRIX Opti.Care Professional Anti-Frizz Hair Serum is a stylist-favorite solution for detangling and taming frizz. Enriched with shea butter, this serum has a light, non-greasy formula that smoothens frizz and protects against split end damage, leaving hair silky smooth with a reflective shine. Suitable for all hair types and free from added parabens, it detangles hair, tames frizz and flyaways, and protects against split ends. Upgrade to a 3-step regime for best results, using Opti.Care Smooth Straight Professional Shampoo and Conditioner.

Specifications:

  • Price: 530  

  • Brand: MATRIX 

  • Type: Hair Serum

  • Volume: 100 ml

  • Ingredients: Shea Butter

  • Form: Liquid Serum

  • Hair Type: All

  • Scent: Shea Butter

  • Material: Paraben Free

Pros

Cons

Tames frizz effectively

Packaging could be better

Lightweight and non-greasy formula

May not suit everyone

Detangles hair effortlessly

Protects against split ends

Leaves hair silky smooth

Suitable for all hair types

User’s Review: I liked the product from first use of it. Purchased based on the reviews given. Very good one for frizzy hair. Worth it

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.2-star rating from over 2500+ satisfied customers on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for all hair types.

Shop Now!

11. Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum

info_icon

Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum is an essential companion in combating hair loss and promoting hair growth. Formulated with powerful ingredients like Redensyl, Rosemary, Anagain, and Melanogray, it stimulates hair growth at the root, revitalizes the scalp, and increases hair volume. This lightweight and non-greasy serum provides visible results in just 90 days of regular use, without any side effects. Free from harmful chemicals, it restores hair vitality and density for both men and women.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,39 (MRP 750 15% Off)

  • Brand: Soulflower

  • Weight: 100 grams

  • Form: Drop

  • Ingredients: Rosemary, Redensyl, Anagain Sprout Extract, Oryza Sativa Rice Water Extract, Melanogray Extract

  • Volume: 30ml

Pros

Cons

Effective for hair growth

Less quantity for the price 

Non-greasy and lightweight formula

Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic

Easy to apply and leave-in serum

Free from harmful chemicals

User’s Review: I liked the product from first use of it. Purchased based on the reviews given. Very good one for frizzy hair. Worth it

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hair growth, visible results in 90 days, and non-greasy formula. Highly recommended by satisfied customers on Amazon.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How often should I use a hair serum?

  • Hair serums can be used daily or as needed, depending on your hair type and concerns. For best results, apply a small amount to damp or dry hair, focusing on the lengths and ends, and style as usual.

Will hair serums make my hair greasy?

  • Not necessarily. Most modern hair serums are formulated to be lightweight and non-greasy, providing moisture and shine without weighing down the hair. It's essential to use the right amount for your hair type to avoid any greasiness.

Do hair serums protect hair from heat damage?

  • Yes, many hair serums contain heat protectants that shield the hair from the damaging effects of styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Using a serum with heat protection can help prevent dryness, breakage, and split ends.

Can I use hair serum on my beard?

  • Yes, hair serums can also be applied to facial hair, including beards and mustaches, to tame frizz, soften coarse hairs, and add shine. Be sure to use a small amount and distribute evenly for a well-groomed appearance.

Do hair serums have any side effects?

  • When used as directed, hair serums typically do not have any adverse side effects. However, individuals with sensitive skin or allergies should check the ingredients list and perform a patch test before applying the serum to the entire scalp or hair.

In Conclusion 

Hair serums for men offer a convenient and effective solution for addressing common hair concerns such as frizz, dryness, and lack of shine. With their lightweight formulas and versatile benefits, they can help improve the overall appearance and health of your hair, making styling easier and more manageable. Our recommended list of hair serums includes options tailored to various needs, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your grooming routine. Invest in one today to experience smoother, shinier hair with reduced frizz and enhanced vitality.

