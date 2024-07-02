10 Best Geyser Brands in India for 2024 - Complete Guide

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stands out as the best geyser brand with its durable glasslined tank, titanium armour technology, and energy-efficient 2000 Watts power consumption.
Best with large capacity: The offers ample hot water supply with its 25-liter capacity, enhanced by high-density PUF insulation and a robust stainless steel tank.
Best energy efficient: impresses with its BEE 5-star rating, incoloy 800 heating element, and titanium-enriched vitreous enamel glassline coating, ensuring superior energy efficiency and durability.
Best Budget: The delivers affordability with its 5-star energy rating, ultra diamond glasslined coated tank, making it a cost-effective choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Traditionally, taking a hot bath required you to boil water separately in some other room and then bring it to the bathroom, but times have changed. Now, you can install the best geyser right in your bathroom, saving you time and effort.
A good geyser is essential for providing a steady supply of hot water, ensuring you enjoy a comfortable and relaxing bath without any hassle. With the advancement in technology, modern geysers come equipped with energy-efficient features, enhanced safety measures, and quick heating capabilities, making them a must-have in every household.
The best geysers in India are manufactured by some reputable brands that have made their mark in modern Indian households. Brands like Bajaj, AO Smith, Racold, Havells, and V-Guard are known for their reliable and high-quality water heater products.
If you've been looking to buy a geyser and aren't sure which ones are the best or where to start, don't worry—we've done the research for you. To help you discern which of these are the best geyser brands in India, we have compiled a comprehensive list below.
This guide will assist you in making an informed decision, ensuring you choose the right geyser to meet your needs and enhance your bathing experience.
What to consider when buying a geyser for your home
Capacity: Choose the right capacity based on the number of users and water usage. Instant geysers (1-3 litres) are suitable for small needs, while storage geysers (6-50 litres) cater to larger requirements.
Type of Geyser: Decide between instant geysers, storage geysers, gas geysers, and solar water heaters based on your preference, usage, and energy source.
Energy Efficiency: Look for geysers with a high energy efficiency rating (BEE star rating) to save on electricity bills and reduce environmental impact.
Heating Element: Consider geysers with corrosion-resistant heating elements for durability and efficient heating performance.
Water Pressure: Ensure the geyser is compatible with the water pressure in your area, especially if you live in high-rise buildings.
Safety Features: Check for safety features like thermostat control, automatic shut-off, pressure release valve, and safety valve to prevent accidents.
Installation Space: Consider the available space in your bathroom or kitchen for installing the geyser, ensuring it fits comfortably.
Design and Aesthetics: Select a geyser that matches the decor of your bathroom or kitchen for a cohesive look.
How we selected them for you when curating the list
Product Features: We analysed each geyser based on key features such as energy efficiency, heating time, safety features, and capacity. This ensures that you get a geyser with the best functionality and convenience.
Comparison of Models: We compared various models from each brand, weighing their pros and cons to identify the top-performing geysers. This comparison helps highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each model, ensuring you make an informed decision.
Brand Reputation: We selected geysers from reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This guarantees that you get a product from a trusted manufacturer with a proven track record.
Customer Reviews: We examined customer reviews and ratings to gather insights into the real-world performance and reliability of each geyser. This feedback from actual users helps us recommend products that meet or exceed customer expectations.
Affordability and Value: We considered the price and value offered by each geyser, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck. Our selection includes geysers that provide excellent performance without compromising on quality.
Below is a comprehensive review of these best geyser brands in India
The Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater provides fast heating and advanced 3-level safety for reliable hot water. Its rust-free body and Nano Polybond Technology ensure durability, while the smart energy management reduces electricity bills. This energy-efficient geyser, with its 25-litre capacity, is perfect for modern Indian households, delivering efficient and safe water heating.
Specifications
Price: 6,499 (
MRP 9,50032% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Capacity: 25 liters
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Safety: 3-level
Material: Metal
Star Rating: 5-star
Pressure: 8 bar
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Durable and corrosion-resistant body
|
Heavier than some other models
|
Heats water quickly and efficiently
|
Connection pipes are not provided in the box
|
Reliable safety features prevent accidents
|
Low maintenance requirements
User’s Reviews: "Since this came in a good sale, I’m happy with the product. It is a good geyser which has never given any problems. Heating is fast which is the best reason for me to purchase.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying due to its high 4-star rating from over 22,000 reviewers and its designation as an Amazon Choice product, reflecting its reliability.
The Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L features Titanium Plus Technology for durability and resistance against water impurities. With Smart Bath Logic and Smart Mix, it offers energy efficiency by up to 30%. This geyser ensures safety with 3 levels of protection and is ideal for high-pressure applications in high-rise buildings. Ideal for both bucket and shower baths, it comes with free installation and pipes, making it a reliable choice for Indian homes.
Specifications:
Price: 8,949 (
MRP 16,89947% Off)
Brand: Racold
Capacity: 25 litres
Technology: Titanium coating
Energy Efficiency: Smart logic
Safety Levels: 3-tier protection
Installation: Free setup
Warranty: 2 years (product)
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Reliable high-pressure performance
|
Makes noise while warming water
|
Easy to use and operate
|
May take time to heat water
|
Low power consumption
|
High quality titanium coating
User’s Reviews: "Product delivered the next day from Amazon.Got a call same evening from Racold service centre. The very next day the technician came and installed it. The technician was very professional and has done a very neat and clean job of doing the installation and the performance of the geyser is great”
Why it's worth buying: With a high 4.2-star rating on Amazon, the Racold geyser is a top choice known for efficient performance and durability.
The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater with its Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow Technology offers efficient water heating. With a Glasslined Tank and PUF insulation, it ensures durability and energy efficiency, providing 20% more hot water. This geyser is equipped with multiple safety systems, including child safety protection and high-pressure tolerance, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. Supported by Bajaj's warranty, it offers reliability and long-lasting performance for your home's hot water needs.
Specifications:
Price: 5,999 (
MRP 13,15054% Off)
Brand: Bajaj
Capacity: 15 litres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: Metal
Technology: Titanium Armour
Safety Features: Multiple systems
Installation: Paid service
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
High-pressure tolerance
|
Limited to 15 litres capacity
|
Child safety protection
|
Plastic material used
|
Easy temperature control
|
Energy-saving with PUF insulation
User’s Reviews: "Using it from the last 3 years. This is a very good geyser but the capacity is small (15L). Go for at least 30L if you have a family of 2 or above.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 900+ recent purchases on Amazon and positive feedback from over 19,000+ reviewers, it's a trusted choice for reliable hot water solutions.
The V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater ensures efficient water heating with advanced 4-level safety. Featuring anti-corrosive technology, a superior Incoloy 800 heating element, and extra thick PUF insulation, it’s perfect for high-rise buildings and hard water conditions. The temperature control knob and stylish LED indicators add convenience to this energy-efficient geyser.
Specifications:
Price: 6,499 (
MRP 8,50024% Off)
Brand: V-Guard
Capacity: 15 litres
Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
Heating Element: Incoloy 800
Safety Features: 4 levels
Insulation: Extra thick PUF
Material: Steel with coating
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Easy to use temperature control knob
|
Installation charges may apply
|
Hygienic pungent-free water
|
Bulky design and space-consuming
|
Reliable heating in high-rise building
|
Strong safety measures prevents accidents
User’s Reviews: "Using it from the last 3 years. This is a very good geyser but the capacity is small (15L). Go for at least 30L if you have a family of 2 or above.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient energy use and robust safety features, this Amazon Choice product boasts a high rating of 4.3 stars, ensuring customer satisfaction.
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage Water Heater offers superior energy efficiency with a BEE 5-star rating and a 15-litre capacity. Its Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank provides enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, ideal for high-rise buildings with up to 8 bars of pressure. Featuring ABS plastic outer body for glossiness and thermal cut-out protection, this geyser ensures reliable performance and longevity.
Specifications:
Price: 6,799 (
MRP 13,10048% Off)
Brand: AO Smith
Capacity: 15 litres
Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated
Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass
Pressure Resistance: 8 bars
Body Material: ABS Plastic
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Suitable for high-rise buildings
|
Noisy during operation
|
Effective thermal cut-out protection
|
Takes time to heat the water
|
Power consumption is relatively low
|
Sleek and modern glossy surface finish
User’s Reviews: "This AO Smith geyser quickly heats the water and is best for energy saving as well . For indication it has a red light which glows when the water is getting hot, and turns off after the water is heated at its inbuilt desired temperature. It takes approx. 10 mins or less to heat the water. Love it ”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient energy savings and durable build, as reflected in its 4.2-star rating from over 15,000+ reviewers on Amazon.
The Havells Carlo 5 Litre Instant Water Heater with its FeroglasTM Technology and an Incoloy glass-coated heating element is ideal for hard water areas. With a 3000-watt capacity and 8 bars pressure tolerance, it ensures rapid and efficient water heating. The tank includes an anode rod for corrosion protection, with a dependable 5-year warranty on the inner container. Havells delivers reliability and advanced technology in compact, wall-mounted design for instant hot water solutions.
Specifications:
Price: 4,298 (
MRP 10,89061% Off)
Brand: Havells
Capacity: 5 litres
Wattage: 3000 Watts
Pressure: 8 Bars
Heating Element: Incoloy coated
Technology: FeroglasTM
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Compact design saves space
|
May consume more power
|
Durable with corrosion protection
|
Limited capacity for large families
|
Fast heating ideal for instant use
|
LED indicator helps with operational convenience
User’s Reviews: "The product is good & the installation service was very good. The service guy made all the efforts to ensure it is fitted & working right.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its rapid heating and durable build, recognized as an Amazon Choice product for reliability and performance.
Best geysers in IndiaThe ACTIVA 15 Ltr Storage Geyser is designed for durability and efficiency, featuring an advanced capillary thermostat and MFV for high-rise buildings. With a glassline tank and powerful heating element, it resists corrosion from hard water. Safety is ensured with dual overheating protection and a magnesium anode for extended lifespan. Ideal for any time hot water needs, backed by a 5-year warranty for high performance in diverse conditions.
Specifications:
Price: 3,769 (
MRP 7,49050% Off)
Capacity: 15 litres
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Material: ABS, Glassline
Pressure Tolerance: 8 Bars
Safety Features: Dual Protection
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Simple adjustable thermostat knob
|
Installation not included
|
Premium quality anti rust coating
|
May have leakage issues
|
Looks seek and elegant
|
Multiple safety features
User’s Reviews: "Overall a very good geyser, easy to install, cheap and provides hot water in just 2-3 mins after turning it on. Also it comes with a BEE five star rating power saver.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient heating, high-pressure tolerance, and durable design with advanced safety features, ensuring reliable hot water supply for years to come.
The Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO 10L Storage Water Heater combines stylish design with advanced technology for efficient water heating. Featuring a shock-proof, splash-proof body and Whirl Flow technology, it delivers 20% more hot water output while ensuring 10% longer heat retention with PUF insulation. Equipped with a durable Copper heating element and multifunction valve for safety, it offers intuitive temperature control and comes with a reassuring 5-year tank warranty.
Specifications:
Price: 4,204 (
MRP 12,99068% Off)
Brand: Orient
Capacity: 10 litres
Material: Copper body
Technology: Whirlflow, PUF insulation
Safety: IPX2 body protection
Warranty: 5-year tank warranty
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Shock-proof and splash-proof body
|
Decent heating of water
|
User-friendly temperature control knob
|
May not work for high rise buildings
|
Durable Copper heating element
|
Long heat retention with PUF insulation
User’s Reviews: "I replaced it with my old Usha geyser and found it very cost effective, easy to install, looks good in appearance and very quick in heating as well, highly recommend it.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its trusted brand reliability and durable build, ensuring long-term performance without compromising safety or efficiency.
This 3-litre instant water heater from Lifelong, delivers efficient and quick heating with its 3000W copper heating element. Designed for kitchens and bathrooms, it features comprehensive safety with an automated thermostat, thermal cutout, and fusible plug. Its compact, shock-proof, splash-proof design ensures durability and energy efficiency, making it ideal for high-rise apartments and multi-floor structures.
Specifications:
Price: 2,099 (
MRP 5,55062% Off)
Brand: Lifelong
Capacity: 3 litres
Wattage: 3000 watts
Material: Plastic
Colour: Ivory
Power Source: Corded Electric
Dimensions: 24.3W x 38.5H cm
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Advanced safety features
|
Plug is not provided with the wire
|
Compact and stylish design
|
Energy-efficient operation
|
Provides hot water quickly
|
Design is quite attractive and unique
User’s Reviews: "Premium quality water heater that you can buy. Absolutely bang for the buck. I bought the same variant twice. Easy installation and great support from the Lifelong team.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 6000+ reviews on Amazon, it is a highly reliable choice for your hot water needs during chilly weather.
The Polycab 10-litre electric storage water heater makes sure to provide reliable heating with a 2KW element and energy-saving 5-star rating. The glasslined coated tank prevents corrosion, while the rust-proof engineered plastic body ensures durability. Enhanced safety features, including internal fire retardant cables and IPX4 rating, provide reliable protection. Ideal for home and bathroom use, it delivers instant hot water and reduces energy costs with high-density PUF insulation.
Specifications
Price: 4,999 (
MRP 10,49052% Off)
Brand: Bajaj
Capacity: 10 litres
Energy Rating: 5-Star
Tank Coating: Glass-lined
Heating Element: Efficient
Body Material: Rust-proof plastic
Wattage: 2 KW
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Durable and long-lasting
|
Higher initial cost for its capacity
|
Maintains water temperature well
|
Requires professional installation
|
Excellent corrosion resistance
|
Quick water heating capabilities
|
Power consumption is very low
User’s Reviews: "Have been using the geyser for the past 15 days. Hassle free installation, quick heating, heat retention of water are its USPs. No leakage problems found. Functions Noise free. Compact design. Worth the price tag.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its high customer acclaim, with 68% of Amazon reviewers awarding it a top rating, indicating exceptional quality.
Frequently Asked questions (FAQs)
Which geyser is best: gas or electric?
Gas geysers are often preferred for their instant heating capability and lower operating costs over time, while electric geysers are more common for their convenience and ease of installation in homes without gas connections.
What size geyser do I need for a family of four?
A family of four typically requires a geyser with a capacity between 15 to 25 liters, depending on usage patterns. Larger families or homes with higher hot water demands may opt for larger capacity geysers.
How long does a geyser last?
The lifespan of a geyser can vary based on usage, maintenance, and water quality. On average, electric geysers can last between 8 to 12 years, while gas geysers may last slightly longer with proper care.
How can I reduce geyser electricity consumption?
To reduce electricity consumption, consider using a geyser timer to heat water only when needed, insulating hot water pipes to prevent heat loss, and choosing energy-efficient models with higher BEE star ratings.
How do I maintain my geyser?
Regular maintenance includes flushing the tank periodically to remove sediment buildup, checking the anode rod for corrosion, inspecting the thermostat settings, and ensuring all safety features are operational.
In a Nutshell
Opting for reputable geyser brands ensures peace of mind with robust build quality and efficient heating performance. Our recommended list emphasises brands known for their trustworthiness, ensuring you invest in a durable solution that meets your household's hot water needs effectively. Choosing from our list helps you get a product backed by solid warranty coverage and widespread service networks, ensuring hassle-free operation and longevity for years to come.
