10 Best Geyser Brands in India for 2024 - Complete Guide

Traditionally, taking a hot bath required you to boil water separately in some other room and then bring it to the bathroom, but times have changed. Now, you can install the best geyser right in your bathroom, saving you time and effort.

A good geyser is essential for providing a steady supply of hot water, ensuring you enjoy a comfortable and relaxing bath without any hassle. With the advancement in technology, modern geysers come equipped with energy-efficient features, enhanced safety measures, and quick heating capabilities, making them a must-have in every household.

The best geysers in India are manufactured by some reputable brands that have made their mark in modern Indian households. Brands like Bajaj, AO Smith, Racold, Havells, and V-Guard are known for their reliable and high-quality water heater products.

If you've been looking to buy a geyser and aren't sure which ones are the best or where to start, don't worry—we've done the research for you. To help you discern which of these are the best geyser brands in India, we have compiled a comprehensive list below.

This guide will assist you in making an informed decision, ensuring you choose the right geyser to meet your needs and enhance your bathing experience.

What to consider when buying a geyser for your home





Capacity : Choose the right capacity based on the number of users and water usage. Instant geysers (1-3 litres) are suitable for small needs, while storage geysers (6-50 litres) cater to larger requirements.

Type of Geyser : Decide between instant geysers, storage geysers, gas geysers, and solar water heaters based on your preference, usage, and energy source.

Energy Efficiency : Look for geysers with a high energy efficiency rating (BEE star rating) to save on electricity bills and reduce environmental impact.

Heating Element : Consider geysers with corrosion-resistant heating elements for durability and efficient heating performance.

Water Pressure : Ensure the geyser is compatible with the water pressure in your area, especially if you live in high-rise buildings.

Safety Features : Check for safety features like thermostat control, automatic shut-off, pressure release valve, and safety valve to prevent accidents.

Installation Space : Consider the available space in your bathroom or kitchen for installing the geyser, ensuring it fits comfortably.

Design and Aesthetics: Select a geyser that matches the decor of your bathroom or kitchen for a cohesive look.

How we selected them for you when curating the list





Product Features : We analysed each geyser based on key features such as energy efficiency, heating time, safety features, and capacity. This ensures that you get a geyser with the best functionality and convenience.

Comparison of Models : We compared various models from each brand, weighing their pros and cons to identify the top-performing geysers. This comparison helps highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each model, ensuring you make an informed decision.

Brand Reputation : We selected geysers from reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This guarantees that you get a product from a trusted manufacturer with a proven track record.

Customer Reviews : We examined customer reviews and ratings to gather insights into the real-world performance and reliability of each geyser. This feedback from actual users helps us recommend products that meet or exceed customer expectations.

Affordability and Value: We considered the price and value offered by each geyser, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck. Our selection includes geysers that provide excellent performance without compromising on quality.

Below is a comprehensive review of these best geyser brands in India



