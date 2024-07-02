What's Hot

10 Best Geyser Brands in India for 2024 - Complete Guide

As the cool breeze begins to sweep across India, it's the perfect time to invest in the best geysers in India to enjoy luxurious hot baths and stay comfortable during the chilly weather.

Traditionally, taking a hot bath required you to boil water separately in some other room and then bring it to the bathroom, but times have changed. Now, you can install the best geyser right in your bathroom, saving you time and effort. 

A good geyser is essential for providing a steady supply of hot water, ensuring you enjoy a comfortable and relaxing bath without any hassle. With the advancement in technology, modern geysers come equipped with energy-efficient features, enhanced safety measures, and quick heating capabilities, making them a must-have in every household.

The best geysers in India are manufactured by some reputable brands that have made their mark in modern Indian households. Brands like Bajaj, AO Smith, Racold, Havells, and V-Guard are known for their reliable and high-quality water heater products. 

If you've been looking to buy a geyser and aren't sure which ones are the best or where to start, don't worry—we've done the research for you. To help you discern which of these are the best geyser brands in India, we have compiled a comprehensive list below. 

This guide will assist you in making an informed decision, ensuring you choose the right geyser to meet your needs and enhance your bathing experience.

What to consider when buying a geyser for your home 


  • Capacity: Choose the right capacity based on the number of users and water usage. Instant geysers (1-3 litres) are suitable for small needs, while storage geysers (6-50 litres) cater to larger requirements.

  • Type of Geyser: Decide between instant geysers, storage geysers, gas geysers, and solar water heaters based on your preference, usage, and energy source.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for geysers with a high energy efficiency rating (BEE star rating) to save on electricity bills and reduce environmental impact.

  • Heating Element: Consider geysers with corrosion-resistant heating elements for durability and efficient heating performance.

  • Water Pressure: Ensure the geyser is compatible with the water pressure in your area, especially if you live in high-rise buildings.

  • Safety Features: Check for safety features like thermostat control, automatic shut-off, pressure release valve, and safety valve to prevent accidents.

  • Installation Space: Consider the available space in your bathroom or kitchen for installing the geyser, ensuring it fits comfortably.

  • Design and Aesthetics: Select a geyser that matches the decor of your bathroom or kitchen for a cohesive look.

How we selected them for you when curating the list


  • Product Features: We analysed each geyser based on key features such as energy efficiency, heating time, safety features, and capacity. This ensures that you get a geyser with the best functionality and convenience.

  • Comparison of Models: We compared various models from each brand, weighing their pros and cons to identify the top-performing geysers. This comparison helps highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each model, ensuring you make an informed decision.

  • Brand Reputation: We selected geysers from reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This guarantees that you get a product from a trusted manufacturer with a proven track record.

  • Customer Reviews: We examined customer reviews and ratings to gather insights into the real-world performance and reliability of each geyser. This feedback from actual users helps us recommend products that meet or exceed customer expectations.

  • Affordability and Value: We considered the price and value offered by each geyser, ensuring that you get the best bang for your buck. Our selection includes geysers that provide excellent performance without compromising on quality.

Below is a comprehensive review of these best geyser brands in India 


  1. Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater provides fast heating and advanced 3-level safety for reliable hot water. Its rust-free body and Nano Polybond Technology ensure durability, while the smart energy management reduces electricity bills. This energy-efficient geyser, with its 25-litre capacity, is perfect for modern Indian households, delivering efficient and safe water heating.

Specifications

  • Price: 6,499 (MRP 9,500 32% Off)

  • Brand: Crompton 

  • Capacity: 25 liters

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Safety: 3-level

  • Material: Metal

  • Star Rating: 5-star

  • Pressure: 8 bar

Pros

Cons

Durable and corrosion-resistant body

Heavier than some other models

Heats water quickly and efficiently

Connection pipes are not provided in the box

Reliable safety features prevent accidents

Low maintenance requirements

User’s Reviews: "Since this came in a good sale, I’m happy with the product. It is a good geyser which has never given any problems. Heating is fast which is the best reason for me to purchase.” 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying due to its high 4-star rating from over 22,000 reviewers and its designation as an Amazon Choice product, reflecting its reliability.

2. Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L 

Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Racold ETERNO PRO Storage Water Heater 25L features Titanium Plus Technology for durability and resistance against water impurities. With Smart Bath Logic and Smart Mix, it offers energy efficiency by up to 30%. This geyser ensures safety with 3 levels of protection and is ideal for high-pressure applications in high-rise buildings.  Ideal for both bucket and shower baths, it comes with free installation and pipes, making it a reliable choice for Indian homes.

Specifications:

  • Price: 8,949 (MRP 16,899 47% Off)

  • Brand: Racold 

  • Capacity: 25 litres

  • Technology: Titanium coating

  • Energy Efficiency: Smart logic

  • Safety Levels: 3-tier protection

  • Installation: Free setup

  • Warranty: 2 years (product)

Pros

Cons

Reliable high-pressure performance

Makes noise while warming water

Easy to use and operate

May take time to heat water 

Low power consumption 

High quality titanium coating

User’s Reviews: "Product delivered the next day from Amazon.Got a call same evening from Racold service centre. The very next day the technician came and installed it. The technician was very professional and has done a very neat and clean job of doing the installation and the performance of the geyser is great” 

Why it's worth buying: With a high 4.2-star rating on Amazon, the Racold geyser is a top choice known for efficient performance and durability.

3. Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater with its Titanium Armour and Swirl Flow Technology offers efficient water heating. With a Glasslined Tank and PUF insulation, it ensures durability and energy efficiency, providing 20% more hot water. This geyser is equipped with multiple safety systems, including child safety protection and high-pressure tolerance, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. Supported by Bajaj's warranty, it offers reliability and long-lasting performance for your home's hot water needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,999 (MRP 13,150 54% Off)

  • Brand: Bajaj 

  • Capacity: 15 litres

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Material: Metal

  • Technology: Titanium Armour

  • Safety Features: Multiple systems

  • Installation: Paid service

Pros 

Cons

High-pressure tolerance

Limited to 15 litres capacity

Child safety protection

Plastic material used

Easy temperature control 

Energy-saving with PUF insulation

User’s Reviews: "Using it from the last 3 years. This is a very good geyser but the capacity is small (15L). Go for at least 30L if you have a family of 2 or above.” 

Why it's worth buying: With over 900+ recent purchases on Amazon and positive feedback from over 19,000+ reviewers, it's a trusted choice for reliable hot water solutions.

4. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater ensures efficient water heating with advanced 4-level safety. Featuring anti-corrosive technology, a superior Incoloy 800 heating element, and extra thick PUF insulation, it’s perfect for high-rise buildings and hard water conditions. The temperature control knob and stylish LED indicators add convenience to this energy-efficient geyser.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,499 (MRP 8,500 24% Off)

  • Brand: V-Guard

  • Capacity: 15 litres

  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star

  • Heating Element: Incoloy 800

  • Safety Features: 4 levels

  • Insulation: Extra thick PUF

  • Material: Steel with coating

Pros

Cons

Easy to use temperature control knob

Installation charges may apply

Hygienic pungent-free water

Bulky design and space-consuming

Reliable heating in high-rise building

Strong safety measures prevents accidents

User’s Reviews: "Using it from the last 3 years. This is a very good geyser but the capacity is small (15L). Go for at least 30L if you have a family of 2 or above.” 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient energy use and robust safety features, this Amazon Choice product boasts a high rating of 4.3 stars, ensuring customer satisfaction.

5. AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage Water Heater offers superior energy efficiency with a BEE 5-star rating and a 15-litre capacity. Its Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank provides enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, ideal for high-rise buildings with up to 8 bars of pressure. Featuring ABS plastic outer body for glossiness and thermal cut-out protection, this geyser ensures reliable performance and longevity.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,799 (MRP 13,100 48% Off)

  • Brand: AO Smith

  • Capacity: 15 litres

  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated

  • Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass

  • Pressure Resistance: 8 bars

  • Body Material: ABS Plastic

Pros

Cons

Suitable for high-rise buildings

Noisy during operation 

Effective thermal cut-out protection

Takes time to heat the water 

Power consumption is relatively low 

Sleek and modern glossy surface finish

User’s Reviews: "This AO Smith geyser quickly heats the water and is best for energy saving as well . For indication it has a red light which glows when the water is getting hot, and turns off after the water is heated at its inbuilt desired temperature. It takes approx. 10 mins or less to heat the water. Love it ” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient energy savings and durable build, as reflected in its 4.2-star rating from over 15,000+ reviewers on Amazon.

6. Havells Carlo 5 Litre Instant Water Heater

Havells Carlo 5 Litre Instant Water Heater
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Havells Carlo 5 Litre Instant Water Heater with its FeroglasTM Technology and an Incoloy glass-coated heating element is ideal for hard water areas. With a 3000-watt capacity and 8 bars pressure tolerance, it ensures rapid and efficient water heating. The tank includes an anode rod for corrosion protection, with a dependable 5-year warranty on the inner container. Havells delivers reliability and advanced technology in compact, wall-mounted design for instant hot water solutions.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,298 (MRP 10,890 61% Off)

  • Brand: Havells 

  • Capacity: 5 litres

  • Wattage: 3000 Watts

  • Pressure: 8 Bars

  • Heating Element: Incoloy coated

  • Technology: FeroglasTM

Pros

Cons

Compact design saves space

May consume more power

Durable with corrosion protection

Limited capacity for large families

Fast heating ideal for instant use

LED indicator helps with operational convenience

User’s Reviews: "The product is good & the installation service was very good. The service guy made all the efforts to ensure it is fitted & working right.” 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its rapid heating and durable build, recognized as an Amazon Choice product for reliability and performance.

7, ACTIVA 15 Ltr Storage (2Kva) Special Anti Rust Coated Wall Mounted Geyser

ACTIVA 15 Ltr Storage (2Kva) Special Anti Rust Coated Wall Mounted Geyser
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

Best geysers in IndiaThe ACTIVA 15 Ltr Storage Geyser is designed for durability and efficiency, featuring an advanced capillary thermostat and MFV for high-rise buildings. With a glassline tank and powerful heating element, it resists corrosion from hard water. Safety is ensured with dual overheating protection and a magnesium anode for extended lifespan. Ideal for any time hot water needs, backed by a 5-year warranty for high performance in diverse conditions.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,769 (MRP 7,490 50% Off)

  • Capacity: 15 litres

  • Wattage: 2000 Watts

  • Material: ABS, Glassline

  • Pressure Tolerance: 8 Bars

  • Safety Features: Dual Protection

Pros

Cons

Simple adjustable thermostat knob

Installation not included

Premium quality anti rust coating 

May have leakage issues 

Looks seek and elegant 

Multiple safety features

User’s Reviews: "Overall a very good geyser, easy to install, cheap and provides hot water in just 2-3 mins after turning it on. Also it comes with a BEE five star rating power saver.” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient heating, high-pressure tolerance, and durable design with advanced safety features, ensuring reliable hot water supply for years to come.

8. Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO Water heater

Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO Water heater
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Orient Electric Enamour Classic PRO 10L Storage Water Heater combines stylish design with advanced technology for efficient water heating. Featuring a shock-proof, splash-proof body and Whirl Flow technology, it delivers 20% more hot water output while ensuring 10% longer heat retention with PUF insulation. Equipped with a durable Copper heating element and multifunction valve for safety, it offers intuitive temperature control and comes with a reassuring 5-year tank warranty.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,204 (MRP 12,990 68% Off)

  • Brand: Orient 

  • Capacity: 10 litres

  • Material: Copper body

  • Technology: Whirlflow, PUF insulation

  • Safety: IPX2 body protection

  • Warranty: 5-year tank warranty

Pros

Cons

Shock-proof and splash-proof body

Decent heating of water 

User-friendly temperature control knob

May not work for high rise buildings

Durable Copper heating element

Long heat retention with PUF insulation

User’s Reviews: "I replaced it with my old Usha geyser and found it very cost effective, easy to install, looks good in appearance and very quick in heating as well, highly recommend it.” 

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its trusted brand reliability and durable build, ensuring long-term performance without compromising safety or efficiency.

9. Lifelong 3 litre Instant Geyser

Lifelong 3 litre Instant Geyser
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazo
info_icon

This 3-litre instant water heater from Lifelong, delivers efficient and quick heating with its 3000W copper heating element. Designed for kitchens and bathrooms, it features comprehensive safety with an automated thermostat, thermal cutout, and fusible plug. Its compact, shock-proof, splash-proof design ensures durability and energy efficiency, making it ideal for high-rise apartments and multi-floor structures.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,099 (MRP 5,550 62% Off) 

  • Brand: Lifelong

  • Capacity: 3 litres

  • Wattage: 3000 watts

  • Material: Plastic

  • Colour: Ivory

  • Power Source: Corded Electric

  • Dimensions: 24.3W x 38.5H cm

Pros

Cons

Advanced safety features

Plug is not provided with the wire

Compact and stylish design

Energy-efficient operation

Provides hot water quickly 

Design is quite attractive and unique  

User’s Reviews: "Premium quality water heater that you can buy. Absolutely bang for the buck. I bought the same variant twice. Easy installation and great support from the Lifelong team.” 

Why it's worth buying: With over 6000+ reviews on Amazon, it is a highly reliable choice for your hot water needs during chilly weather.

10. Polycab Celestia 5-Star, 10 litre, 2KW Electric Storage Geyser (Water Heater) For Home

Polycab Celestia 5-Star, 10 litre, 2KW Electric Storage Geyser (Water Heater) For Home
Best geysers in India Photo: Amazon
info_icon

The Polycab 10-litre electric storage water heater makes sure to provide reliable heating with a 2KW element and energy-saving 5-star rating. The glasslined coated tank prevents corrosion, while the rust-proof engineered plastic body ensures durability. Enhanced safety features, including internal fire retardant cables and IPX4 rating, provide reliable protection. Ideal for home and bathroom use, it delivers instant hot water and reduces energy costs with high-density PUF insulation.

Specifications

  • Price: 4,999 (MRP 10,490 52% Off)

  • Brand: Bajaj 

  • Capacity: 10 litres

  • Energy Rating: 5-Star

  • Tank Coating: Glass-lined

  • Heating Element: Efficient

  • Body Material: Rust-proof plastic

  • Wattage: 2 KW

Pros

Cons

Durable and long-lasting

Higher initial cost for its capacity 

Maintains water temperature well

Requires professional installation

Excellent corrosion resistance

Quick water heating capabilities 

Power consumption is very low 

User’s Reviews: "Have been using the geyser for the past 15 days. Hassle free installation, quick heating, heat retention of water are its USPs. No leakage problems found. Functions Noise free. Compact design. Worth the price tag.” 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its high customer acclaim, with 68% of Amazon reviewers awarding it a top rating, indicating exceptional quality.

Frequently Asked questions (FAQs)


Which geyser is best: gas or electric? 

  • Gas geysers are often preferred for their instant heating capability and lower operating costs over time, while electric geysers are more common for their convenience and ease of installation in homes without gas connections.

What size geyser do I need for a family of four? 

  • A family of four typically requires a geyser with a capacity between 15 to 25 liters, depending on usage patterns. Larger families  or homes with higher hot water demands may opt for larger capacity geysers.

How long does a geyser last? 

  • The lifespan of a geyser can vary based on usage, maintenance, and water quality. On average, electric geysers can last between 8 to 12 years, while gas geysers may last slightly longer with proper care.

How can I reduce geyser electricity consumption? 

  • To reduce electricity consumption, consider using a geyser timer to heat water only when needed, insulating hot water pipes to prevent heat loss, and choosing energy-efficient models with higher BEE star ratings.

How do I maintain my geyser? 

  • Regular maintenance includes flushing the tank periodically to remove sediment buildup, checking the anode rod for corrosion, inspecting the thermostat settings, and ensuring all safety features are operational.

In a Nutshell 


Opting for reputable geyser brands ensures peace of mind with robust build quality and efficient heating performance. Our recommended list emphasises brands known for their trustworthiness, ensuring you invest in a durable solution that meets your household's hot water needs effectively. Choosing from our list helps you get a product backed by solid warranty coverage and widespread service networks, ensuring hassle-free operation and longevity for years to come.

