10 Best Gas Stoves in India (2024) - Buyer's Guide

Gas stoves have evolved significantly from their traditional designs, making the selection process complex. To simplify your search, we’ve compiled a list of the best gas stoves in India, covering top brands, models, and features to help you choose.

Our Top Picks


  • Best Overall: Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove stands out as the best gas stove with its sleek stainless steel body and four brass burners, offering ample cooking space and efficient heat distribution for versatile culinary needs.

  • Best Premium: Faber Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove combines elegance with functionality, featuring a tempered glass top, jumbo brass burner, and a sturdy stainless steel frame, ensuring durability and high thermal efficiency.

  • Best Durable: BLOWHOT Heavy Brass Burner 4 Burner Manual Gas Stove impresses with its toughened glass cooktop, stainless steel frame, and heavy-duty brass burners, designed to withstand rigorous cooking demands while maintaining aesthetic appeal.

  • Best Budget: MILTON Premium 3 Burner Gas Stove offers excellent value with its powder-coated body, toughened glass top, and efficient tri-pin brass burners, ideal for cost-conscious buyers seeking reliability without compromising on quality.

Long gone are the days when you could only buy 2-burner gas stoves with a basic stainless steel body. Today, the market is flooded with diverse options that not only work efficiently but also enhance the aesthetics of your kitchen. 

Whether you're looking for the best gas stove for a small family or a large one, there are plenty of options to choose from, including the 2 burner gas stoves, 3 burner gas stoves, and the best 4 burner gas stoves in India.

Modern gas stoves come packed with features such as auto-ignition, toughened glass tops, spill-proof designs, and high-efficiency brass burners. These features not only make cooking easier and more enjoyable but also ensure safety and durability. The best gas stoves in India are designed to cater to different cooking needs and kitchen sizes, making them a versatile choice for every household.

When it comes to the best gas stove brands in India, there are many vying for attention. Some of the top names include Blowhot, Elica, Faber, Butterfly, and Milton. These brands offer a range of products that combine style, performance, and innovation.

To help you navigate through the abundance of options, we have listed some of the best gas stoves that stand out in terms of features, and value for money.

Factors to consider when looking for a high quality gas stove 


  • Number of Burners: Choose between 2, 3, or 4 burner gas stoves based on your cooking needs and family size. More burners provide flexibility and efficiency for preparing multiple dishes simultaneously.

  • Material and Build Quality: Opt for durable materials like stainless steel or toughened glass. High-quality materials ensure longevity and ease of maintenance.

  • Burner Efficiency: Look for high-efficiency burners that offer uniform heat distribution. This feature ensures faster cooking and helps save fuel.

  • Ignition Type: Decide between manual and auto-ignition stoves. Auto-ignition stoves offer convenience by sparking automatically with a knob turn, eliminating the need for lighters or matches.

  • Safety Features: Ensure the gas stove has safety features like flame failure protection and anti-skid feet. These features prevent accidents and enhance stability during cooking.

  • Design and Aesthetics: Consider the stove’s design to match your kitchen decor. Sleek designs with a glass top add a modern touch, while stainless steel models offer a classic look.

  • Energy Efficiency: Choose models with high-efficiency burners. These stoves save on gas consumption, reduce cooking time, and are both eco-friendly and cost-effective.

  • Ease of Cleaning: Choose a gas stove with features like spill-proof designs and removable drip trays. Easy-to-clean surfaces save time and maintain hygiene in the kitchen.

  • Size and Compatibility: Ensure the gas stove fits your kitchen space and countertop. Proper size and compatibility with your existing gas connection are crucial for a hassle-free installation.

How we picked them for you 


  • Performance Analysis: We evaluated each gas stove based on key factors like burner efficiency, material quality, and safety features. This ensures you get a stove that performs reliably and meets your cooking needs.

  • Comparison Assessment: We conducted a thorough comparison of different models, weighing their pros and cons. This helps in highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each stove, making it easier for you to make an informed decision.

  • Brand Reputation: Only gas stoves from reputable brands known for their quality and customer service were considered. A good brand reputation ensures reliability, durability, and better after-sales support.

  • Customer/User Feedback: We analysed customer reviews and user feedback to understand real-world performance. This includes insights into user satisfaction, common issues, and overall experience with the product.

  • Budget Considerations: We curated a selection of gas stoves across different price ranges. This ensures you can find a high-quality stove that fits your budget, whether you're looking for a premium model or a cost-effective option.

Below is a comprehensive review of these best gas stove brands in India 

  1. Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove
The Sunflame Pride 4 Burner Gas Stove, featuring a stylish black toughened glass top, enhances any kitchen with its elegant design. Equipped with 2 medium and 2 small high-efficiency brass burners, it ensures eco-friendly, cost-effective cooking. This ISI-certified LPG stove boasts ergonomic, heat-resistant knobs, anti-skid legs for secure cooking, and easy maintenance. With a 2-year product coverage and PAN India presence, it’s one of the best gas stoves in India.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,949 (MRP 8,850 44% Off)

  • Brand: Sunflame 

  • Colour: Black

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Burners: 4 Brass

  • Ignition: Manual

  • Warranty: 2 Years

  • Certification: ISI Certified

Pros

Cons

Durable heat-resistant knobs

Limited to LPG only

Easy to clean and maintain

Food particles may choke up the knob.

Premium and elegant finish 

Secure cooking with anti-skid legs

User’s Reviews: "This gas stove is of very good quality. Size of the burner is good and gives a smooth flame. Surface finish is very smooth and toughened glass quality is also good. Knobs and legs are robust. Just go for it guys without any hesitation.”

Why it's worth buying: It has garnered a solid 4-star rating on Amazon from over 10,000+ reviewers, highlighting its popularity and reliability among users.

2. Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Open Gas Stove

The Butterfly Smart Glass Top 2 Burner Gas Stove in sleek black boasts a unique toughened glass surface and high thermal efficiency brass burners. Its spill-proof design and smart lock pan support ensure stability and easy cleaning. With stainless-steel spill trays and heat-resistant polymer legs, this stove offers durability and low maintenance. Ideal for modern kitchens, it combines style with functionality, making it a top choice for efficient cooking experiences.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,699 (MRP 4,995 46% Off)

  • Brand: Butterfly 

  • Material: Glass, Stainless Steel

  • Burners: Brass

  • Ignition: Manual

  • Design: Spill-proof

  • Legs: Rubber

  • Warranty: 1 year

Pros

Cons

Easy to clean spill-proof design

Limited control over flame intensity

High quality stainless steel spill tray

Involves lighting the burners manual

Compact size fits small kitchens

Efficient heat distribution

User’s Reviews: "The stove looks good, and the quality is excellent. I've been using it for a year without any complaints or repairs. Its medium size is perfect for a small kitchen.”

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's an Amazon Choice product, recognized for its quality, and has received positive ratings from over 22,000+ reviewers.

3. Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner

The Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner Gas Stove in sleek black offers a spill-proof design for hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen. Featuring tri-pin brass burners for high efficiency and ergonomic knobs for easy handling, it includes a toughened black glass top that resists scratches and everyday wear. Backed by a 2-year manufacturer warranty, Prestige ensures durability and innovation, making it a trusted choice for modern kitchens in India.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,799 (MRP 7,950 52% Off)

  • Brand: Prestige 

  • Spill-Proof: Yes

  • Burner Type: Tri-Pin Brass

  • Material: Toughened Glass

  • Warranty: 2 Years

  • Ergonomic Knobs: Yes

  • Design: Sleek Black

Pros

Cons

Ergonomic knobs helps with easy handling

Space between the burners is not enough

Toughened glass top resists scratches

Knobs may not be sturdy

Spill-proof design ensures cleaner kitchen

Reliable brand with strong service network

User’s Reviews: "I have been doing a lot of research before buying this and I'll tell you that I have compared all the offline and online channels. This particular model of prestige Store is the best in terms of value for money and appearance..”

Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with high recent sales, reflecting its popularity.

4. MILTON Premium 3 Burner Gas Stove 

The MILTON Premium 3 Burner Black Manual Ignition LPG Glass Top Gas Stove, ISI certified, provides a durable 6mm toughened black glass top and rust-resistant texture for long-lasting performance. With three fuel-efficient tri-pin brass burners, including one small and two large, it offers versatility for various cooking needs. Designed with sturdy pan supports, anti-skid rubber legs, and smooth bakelite knobs, this stove ensures ease of use and safety. Ideal for LPG use, it includes a stainless steel drip tray and comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,999 (MRP 6,149 51% Off)

  • Brand: MILTON 

  • Material: Toughened glass

  • Burners: Tri-pin brass

  • Ignition: Manual

  • Legs: Anti-skid rubber

  • Warranty: 1 year

  • Compatibility: LPG only

Pros

Cons

Sturdy design accommodates large utensils easily

Limited to LPG fuel type only

Toughened glass top resists scratches

Burners have a little low fame

Affordable price point for the features offered

Anti-skid legs enhance stability during cooking

User’s Reviews: "This Gas Stove looks premium in black colour. The glass is sturdy and the size of the stove is convenient. Also, packaging is good.”

Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with high recent sales, reflecting its popularity.

5. Faber Glass Top 3 Burner Gas stove

The Faber Glass Top 3 Burner Gas stove with Jumbo Burner comes with a durable tempered glass top and high-efficiency brass burners for fast, uniform cooking. Featuring powder-coated pan supports and feather touch knobs, it ensures ease of use and safety. With a scratch-resistant and ISI-certified design, this stove combines functionality with lasting performance. Ideal for home kitchens, it includes a comprehensive 2-year warranty on the product and 5 years on glass and burners, making it a reliable choice for efficient cooking.

Specifications:

  • Price: 5,488 (MRP 9,900 45% Off)

  • Brand: Faber 

  • Scratch-resistant: yes

  • Burners: 3 brass

  • Warranty: 2 years

  • Ignition: Manual

  • Material: Toughened glass, brass

Pros

Cons

Easy-to-use manual ignition

Pan supports may need adjustment

Sturdy and stylish design

Service could be better 

Reliable feather-touch knobs 

User’s Reviews: "Easy to clean. Good quality knobs. Beautiful design. Looks great.

The stove is just as advertised. Manual ignition and has one jumbo burner and two mediums and one small burner. It’s just perfect.”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient brass burners, durable toughened glass, and comprehensive warranty, offering reliable performance and stylish design for modern kitchens.

6. BLOWHOT Heavy Brass Burner 4 Burner Manual Gas Stove 

The BLOWHOT Heavy Brass Burner 4 Burner Manual Gas Stove combines toughened glass with a stainless steel frame for strength and elegance in your kitchen. With 1 small, 1 large, and 2 medium heavy brass burners, it ensures efficient cooking and uniform heat distribution. Featuring steel trays for easy cleaning and a heavy vessel supporter for stability, this ISI-certified stove offers durability and hassle-free cooking even with large vessels. Wiith a comprehensive 2-year warranty on this burner, gas stove valve, and glass, it guarantees reliability and performance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,289 (MRP 12,990 52% Off)

  • Brand: BLOWHOT 

  • Number of Burners: 4

  • Warranty: 2 years

  • Material: Toughened glass, stainless steel

  • Burner Type: Heavy brass

  • Support: Heavy vessel

Pros

Cons

Easy-to-clean toughened glass top

May not support heavy vessels

Sturdy stainless steel frame enhances durability

Ergonomic knobs provide precise flame control

User’s Reviews: "Well designed and hope will be better than any other gas oven. Well functioning, using since 2 weeks, Specially the burners are very effective. Easy to install and packaging was perfect. Space between two burners is quite impressive.”

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying due to its efficient heat distribution, sturdy build, and high customer satisfaction, with 53% giving it a 5-star rating on Amazon.

7. Sunshine Regal Pro 3 Burner Gas

The Sunshine Regal Pro 3 Burner Gas Stove with its ultra-slim design with a glossy glass-top and robust aluminium frame, offers durability and style for your kitchen. With a 5G technology gas-saving burner and 100% forged brass burner, it ensures high fuel efficiency and even heat distribution, saving up to 30% on gas consumption. This ISI-certified stove provides precise manual ignition and compact dimensions, making it ideal for efficient and versatile cooking experiences.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6.644 (MRP 12,995 49% Off)

  • Brand: Sunshine 

  • Waterproof: No

  • Material: Glass, Aluminum

  • Burners: 3 Brass

  • Ignition: Manual

  • Efficiency: 5G Technology

  • Warranty: 2 Years General

Pros

Cons

Efficient fuel use helps save costs

Not suitable for large-scale cooking due to size

Sleek design adds kitchen sophistication

One of the burner has low flame

Aluminium frame enhances longevity

High-quality 100% forged brass burners

User’s Reviews: "After extensive research, I chose this stove and I am fully satisfied with the item. I wholeheartedly recommend buying it without a second thought. The quality is excellent; it delivers a blue flame and cooks food faster than my old stove.”

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's a high-quality product recognized with an Amazon Choice badge, ensuring reliability and excellent performance for your kitchen needs.

8. Pigeon Aster Gas Stove 2 Burner 

The Pigeon Aster Gas Stove 2 Burner blends durability with elegance, boasting a stainless steel body complemented by a 6mm toughened black glass top. Equipped with high-powered brass burners and ergonomic nylon knobs, it ensures efficient cooking and precise flame control. This stove is ISI-certified, featuring robust pan supports and a spill-resistant stainless steel tray for effortless maintenance, complemented by non-slip rubber legs for stability. Designed for LPG use, it includes a 2-year warranty, ensuring dependable performance and quality in your kitchen.

Specifications 

  • Price: 1,699 (MRP 2,999 43% Off)

  • Brand: Pigeon 

  • ISI Certified: Yes

  • Material: Stainless Steel

  • Burners: High-powered Brass

  • Glass Top: Toughened, 6mm

  • Warranty: 2 years

Pros

Cons

Stable with anti-skid rubber legs

Performance could be better 

ISI certification ensures safety and durability

Flame keeps on flickering

Compact size fits well in small kitchens

Efficient brass burners 

User’s Reviews: "After using a single burner gas stove for a long time, I decided to upgrade to a sleek, elegant, and easy-to-use 2-burner stainless steel gas stove at an amazing price, perfect for a bachelor like me. Despite its compact size, the brand has maintained high efficiency. This review comes after using it continuously for 7 days.”

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its sleek design, ease of use, and robust efficiency, as evidenced by 1,000+ purchases on Amazon just last month.

9. Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove

The Bajaj Ultra 4 Burner Gas Stove boasts a sturdy 6mm toughened glass top framed in charcoal-finish powder-coated steel, blending durability with contemporary style. Featuring four brass burners (two large, two small), it ensures efficient cooking with uniform heat dispersion. This stove is ISI certified for safety, backed by a 1-year warranty on burners and 6 months on the product, ensuring dependable performance and reliability for all your culinary requirements.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,499 (MRP 8,775 60% Off)

  • Brand: Bajaj 

  • Material: Glass, Steel

  • Burners: 4 Brass

  • Warranty: 1 year (burners), 6 months (product)

  • Certification: ISI Certified

  • Design: Charcoal Finish

Pros

Cons

Efficient heat distribution

Short warranty period

Sleek and durable design

Suitable for heavy-duty cooking

Easy to clean glass top

User’s Reviews: "It was in a good condition and this is my first day feedback let's see how much this will work but talking about product it is good go for it”

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its sleek design as endorsed by Amazon Choice with over 400+ purchases last month.

10. Haute Kitchen Essencia Series All Black 3 Burner Gas Stove

Experience the Haute Kitchen Essencia Series Evoque 1.0, a premium 3 burner gas stove designed to elevate your cooking experience. Featuring Italian precision valves and a honey brass burner, it ensures efficient heat distribution for versatile cooking needs. The 7mm toughened glass and heavy-duty pan supports with 4-layer coating offer durability and ease of cleaning. Backed by a 5-year burner warranty and doorstep service, this sleek black gas stove blends style with functionality, perfect for modern Indian kitchens.

Specifications: 

  • Price: 5,299 (MRP 8,999 41% Off)

  • Brand: Haute 

  • Material: Toughened Glass

  • Warranty: 2 years

  • Burners: 3 Honey Brass

  • Ignition: Manual

  • Pan Support: Heavy Cast Iron

Pros

Cons

Sleek modern design

Manual ignition only

Durable glass top

Stable pan support

Long burner warranty

User’s Reviews: "Great addition to my kitchen. Very sleek, exactly what I was looking for. Quality is very good. Flame is blue and the knobs feel solid. Earlier I used an automatic which was a hassle. Regular service was required. This is simple, elegant and functional. Happy with it.”

Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 82% five-star rating on Amazon, this gas stove stands out for its efficient heat distribution and durable design, making it a worthwhile investment for your kitchen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)


What should I do if I smell gas from my stove? 

  • If you detect a gas odor, immediately turn off the stove, open windows to ventilate the area, and do not use any electrical switches or phones. Contact your gas supplier or a qualified technician for assistance.

How often should I clean my gas stove burners? 

  • It's recommended to clean gas stove burners regularly to maintain efficiency and safety. Clean them monthly or more frequently if you notice food buildup or uneven flames. Use a mild detergent and non-abrasive scrubbing pad.

Why do my gas stove burners have uneven flames? 

  • Uneven flames may result from clogged burner ports, misaligned burner caps, or improper gas pressure. Clean the burners regularly, ensure burner caps are correctly positioned, and verify gas supply pressure meets manufacturer specifications.

How do I troubleshoot a gas stove that won't ignite? 

  • Check if the stove is connected to the gas supply, ensure the gas valve is open, and inspect for clogged burner ports or ignition components. If issues persist, consult the user manual or contact a certified technician for further diagnosis.

How do I maintain the glass cooktop of a gas stove? 

  • Clean the glass cooktop regularly using a soft cloth and non-abrasive cleaner to remove spills and stains. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive materials that could scratch the surface.

How long do gas stove burners typically last? 

  • Gas stove burners can last for several years with proper maintenance and care. Regular cleaning, avoiding overheating, and promptly addressing any issues can extend their lifespan.

The Bottom Line


Gas stoves remain a staple in kitchens worldwide, prized for their reliability, immediate heat control, and consistent performance. Their ability to handle a variety of cooking techniques, from simmering to high-heat searing, makes them indispensable for culinary enthusiasts and everyday cooks alike. Choosing from our list of recommended gas stoves ensures not only functional efficiency but also peace of mind with durable designs and safety certifications. Whether upgrading an existing kitchen or outfitting a new one, investing in a quality gas stove promises years of dependable cooking experiences.

