10 Best External Hard Disk in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best Overall: The stands out with its USB-C compatibility, making it universally compatible with PC, Mac, and Chromebook. Its nature-inspired design and inclusion of 6-month Dropbox and Mylio subscriptions add value and convenience.
Best with Fast Speed: The boasts ultra-fast read/write speeds of up to 1050MB/s, thanks to its embedded PCIe NVMe technology. This makes it almost twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, ensuring rapid data transfers for photographers, content creators, and gamers.
Best Large Storage Capacity: The offers a generous 2TB of storage in a slim and lightweight design. With USB 3.0 connectivity, it provides fast data transfer speeds, making it an ideal choice for those needing ample storage for their files.
Best budget: The offers a cost-effective solution with a compact design and fast USB 3.0 connectivity for PC, laptop, Windows, and Mac users.
A hard disk, commonly referred to as a hard drive, is a data storage device used for storing and retrieving digital information using rapidly rotating disks (platters) coated with magnetic material. It is an integral part of modern computing, serving as the primary storage for most computers and laptops. These devices have evolved from bulky, low-capacity units to sleek, high-capacity drives capable of storing terabytes of data.
For individuals, whether professionals, students, or enthusiasts, external hard disks have become an integral part of managing their digital lives. With the exponential growth in data generation, including documents, photos, videos, and applications, the importance of reliable storage solutions cannot be overstated.
Moreover, the portability of the best external hard disks adds to their appeal, enabling users to carry their data anytime, anywhere. Whether it's for work, entertainment, or personal use, external hard disks provide a convenient way to backup, transfer, and access data across various devices.
Stay tuned as we explore the best external hard disk brands and storage solutions in India, equipping you with the knowledge and resources needed to make an informed decision and safeguard your valuable data.
Types of External Hard Disks
Traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs): Utilise spinning magnetic disks for storage, offering large capacities at affordable prices.
Solid State Drives (SSDs): Employ flash memory technology for faster data access, enhanced durability, and shock resistance.
Portable Hard Drives: Compact and lightweight options designed for on-the-go use, ideal for transferring and accessing data anywhere.
Desktop External Hard Drives: Larger-sized drives typically used for stationary setups, offering higher capacities and often better value per gigabyte.
Wireless External Hard Drives: Allow wireless connectivity for seamless data access and sharing across multiple devices, eliminating the need for physical connections.
Rugged External Hard Drives: Built to withstand harsh conditions such as drops, shocks, and extreme temperatures, ensuring data safety in challenging environments.
Encrypted External Hard Drives: Provide enhanced security features such as hardware encryption or password protection to safeguard sensitive data from unauthorised access.
Crucial factors you should consider before purchasing an external hard disk
Storage Capacity: Determine how much storage space you require both now and in the future. Consider factors such as the size of your files and whether you'll be using the drive for backups, multimedia storage, or general data storage.
Speed and Performance: Assess the speed of the drive, especially if you'll be working with large files or running applications directly from the external disk. Solid State Drives (SSDs) generally offer faster read/write speeds compared to Traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs).
Portability: Decide if you need a portable drive for on-the-go use or a desktop drive for stationary setups. Portable drives are compact, lightweight, and often bus-powered, making them ideal for travel and use with laptops.
Compatibility: Ensure the external hard disk is compatible with your devices, including computers, laptops, gaming consoles, and media players. Check for compatibility with operating systems such as Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile operating systems like Android and iOS.
Connectivity: Consider the types of ports available on the drive and whether they are compatible with your devices. Common connectivity options include USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt, and eSATA. Additionally, some drives offer wireless connectivity for added convenience.
Reliability and Durability: Look for external hard disks from reputable brands known for their reliability and durability. Consider features such as shock resistance, ruggedized casing, and data encryption for added protection against physical damage and data loss.
How we chose them for you
Performance evaluation: We thoroughly analysed the performance specifications of each external hard disk, including read/write speeds, storage capacity, and interface type to identify drives that offer optimal performance for various use cases, from general data storage to high-speed data transfer tasks.
Comparison of Features: We compared features such as storage capacity, speed, connectivity options, and durability across different models and brands to identify the most suitable options for various needs and budgets.
Brand Credibility: Brands with a proven track record of delivering quality products were given preference, ensuring that you receive a reliable storage solution backed by excellent customer service.
User Feedback: We considered user feedback and reviews from customers who have purchased and used external hard disks, giving us valuable insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition of each external hard disk, considering factors such as price, performance, features, and warranty coverage to ensure you get the best value for your money.
Below is a list of best external hard disks in india along with their price
Get organised and safeguard your digital life with the Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive. With a sleek, slim design and vibrant red colour, it offers style and convenience on the go. This external HDD boasts a massive 2TB storage capacity, ensuring you have ample space for all your files. Its USB 3.0 interface delivers high-speed data transfer, while automatic backup software and 256-bit AES hardware encryption keep your data secure. Compatible with both Windows and Mac, it's the perfect storage solution for all your needs.
Specifications:
Price: 7,199 (
MRP 7,4003% Off)
Brand: Western Digital
Capacity: 2TB
Interface: USB 3.0
Encryption: 256-bit AES
Compatibility: Windows, Mac
Warranty: 3 years
Form Factor: 2.5 inches
Connectivity: USB
Pros
Cons
High-speed data transfer
Backup of social media isn't that effective
256-bit AES hardware encryption
computers fails to read the drive at times
Automatic backup software included
Slim and portable design
Incredibly fast and reliable
Can store a large number of files
Good build quality
User’s Testimonial: As someone who works with large files and needs to constantly back up important data, this hard drive has been a lifesaver. The USB 3.0 connection ensures fast transfer speeds, which is essential for my work. The storage capacity of 1TB is more than enough for my needs, and I appreciate the fact that I can store a large number of files without worrying about running out of space. In terms of performance, this hard drive has exceeded my expectations. I use it to transfer large files, and it has never failed me.
Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 4.4-star rating from over 93,811 Amazon users, it's evident that this product delivers reliable performance and satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone in need of secure and efficient data storage.
The Seagate Ultra Touch HDD 4TB External Hard Drive is designed as an eco-friendly backup with at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials. Its nature-inspired design features soft tones for a sleek look. With universal USB-C compatibility, it works seamlessly with PC, Mac, and Chromebook. Lightweight and portable, it's perfect for on-the-go use. Enjoy peace of mind with password protection, AES-256 hardware encryption, and Rescue Data Recovery Services, ensuring your digital life is secure.
Specifications:
Price: 12,799 (
MRP 14,99915% Off)
Brand: Seagate
Capacity: 4 TB
Interface: USB 3.0
Form Factor: 2.5 Inches
Compatibility: PC, Mac, Chromebook
Colour: Pebble Grey
Warranty: Industry-leading
Backup Plan: 6-month Dropbox
Pros
Cons
Eco-friendly materials
A little tough to set up
Nature-inspired design
Average speed
Universal USB-C compatibility
Lightweight and portable
Storage space is large
Durable construction
User’s Testimonial: Speed is superb, Lightweight and very easy to carry and handle.Read-Write speed is very good as compared with other products at this price range. I bought this product during the Amazon Great Indian Festival... working smoothly since the purchase till today. Trusted seller..go for it ..you will love it.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for storing and protecting your data.
Experience seamless file transfers and reliable storage with the TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD. Its compact, matt finish casing ensures durability and style. With SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity, enjoy high transfer speeds for quick data organisation. The plug-and-play operation makes it effortless to use with both Windows and Mac. With over 50 years of hard drive technology expertise, trust Toshiba to keep your data safe wherever you go.
Specifications:
Price: 4,899 (
MRP 5,60013% Off)
Brand: TOSHIBA
Capacity: 1TB
Interface: USB 3.2
Form Factor: 2.5"
Compatibility: Windows, Mac
Connectivity: USB
Warranty: 3 years
Pros
Cons
Fast and easy data transfer
Limited storage capacity
Plug-and-play operation
USB 3.2 only interface
Compact and stylish design
Built-in shock sensor
Reliable storage solution
No software installation required
Decent performance and quality
User’s Testimonial: The brand name itself proves the value of this product. Easy to carry in the case. supports almost all the device devices. The speed is a bit slow compared to any other expensive drives. But within this price range, one of the best storage devices, you can purchase on Amazon.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it offers reliable performance and great value, making it a worthy purchase.
The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD is a reliable rugged companion for all your adventures. With IP65 water and dust resistance and up to 3-metre drop resistance, it's built to withstand any adventure. Transfer heavy files in seconds with lightning-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, and gaming consoles, it's perfect for photographers, content creators, and gamers. Samsung's PCIe NVME technology ensures blazing-fast read and write speeds, making it almost twice as fast as its predecessor. With storage capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB, keep all your files safe in one place. The Samsung Magician software provides advanced optimization tools to monitor drive health and protect valuable data.
Specifications:
Price: 10,099 (
MRP 18,69946% Off)
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 1TB
Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2
Resistance: IP65 rated
Speed: Up to 1050MB/s
Compatibility: PC, Mac, Android
Form Factor: Portable SSD
Colour: Black
Pros
Cons
Lightning-fast transfer speeds
High price point
Wide compatibility with various devices
Heatings issues
Reliable performance for heavy files
Lightweight and rugged design
Water and dust resistant
Compact and portable
User’s Testimonial: Using it for more than a month now, works lightning fast when plugged into USB 3.0 port and USB C port. I am using it for photo transfers, getting consistent write speeds up to 320MBps. Yes it does get a bit warm after using for several hours straight, I would use it cautiously if working outdoors under sunlight. Still a lot faster than using a portable mechanical HDD. Overall, a superb product by Samsung.
Why it's worth buying: This Samsung SSd has earned a high 72% 5-star rating on Amazon, making it a reliable and highly recommended choice for storing and transferring files with ease and confidence.
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD provides storage and easy file management With USB 3.0 connectivity and automatic recognition for both Windows and Mac computers, it offers seamless setup and high-speed data transfer. Its sleek and portable design makes it perfect for on-the-go use, while the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services provide an extra layer of protection against data loss. Simply drag and drop files onto the drive to free up space on your computer and expand your digital library.
Specifications:
Pride: 5,149
Brand: Seagate
Capacity: 1TB
Interface: USB 3.0
Form Factor: 2.5 Inches
Compatibility: Windows, Mac
Connectivity: Plug-and-Play USB
Data Recovery: 3-year included
Pros
Cons
Plug-and-play simplicity
May not be detected on old laptops
Sleek and simple design
Speed may vary with usage
Extra layer of data protection
Portable and lightweight
USB 3.0 powered for high-speed transfers
Automatic recognition for setup
User’s Testimonial: As it is USB 3.0 it is pretty fast (compared to my previous one). This was the best HDD product I found in this price range. I've been using it for almost a year now, so I can say that the product is durable.
Why it's worth buying: Over 4K purchases in the last month on Amazon with numerous positive ratings testify to its reliability and effectiveness.
The amazon basics Portable SSD 512GB delivers ultra-fast read/write speeds of up to 2000/1900MB/s, ideal for transferring large-sized data such as 4K videos and high-resolution photos. Its compact and shock-resistant metal design makes it perfect for on-the-go use, easily fitting in your pocket or purse. With seamless connectivity via USB-C, it can connect to PCs, Macs, smartphones, and other devices. Carry your work and entertainment wherever you go with this portable and reliable SSD.
Specifications:
Price: 4.899 (
MRP 13,99965% Off)
Brand: Amazon
Storage: 512 GB
Speed: 2000/1900MB/s
Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2
Connectivity: USB-C
Design: Slim
Warranty: 3 years
Pros
Cons
Blazing-fast read/write speeds
Relatively small storage capacity
Seamless connectivity with USB-C
Speed can be a little slow at times
Portable for on-the-go use
Generous three-year warranty
Compact and durable design
Versatile compatibility with various devices
User’s Testimonial: The best thing I like is that it has both type c to type c and type c to USB wire since I had a mac without USB slots I had problems with most ssds where I had to get a separate connector. other than that speed is not as fast but still good enough. Till now am satisfied will update the review after an year of use
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, this product is worth buying for its durable design, and fast connectivity, offering exceptional performance and convenience.
Securely store and manage your digital content with the Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD. Featuring hardware-encrypted password protection, it keeps your data safe. The drive offers a massive 2TB capacity and includes 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for added peace of mind. With a sleek, portable design and USB 3.0 connectivity, it's compatible with both Windows and Mac. The drive comes with Seagate Toolkit for easy backups and includes a 6-month Mylio Create subscription and Dropbox backup plan for added convenience.
Specifications:
Price: 7,299 (
MRP 8,99919% Off)
Capacity: 2TB
Interface: USB 3.0
Compatibility: Windows, Mac
Protection: Password encryption
Warranty: 3 years
Form Factor: 2.5 inches
Colour: Black
Pros
Cons
Reliable data protection
Can get hot during continuous use
Sleek and portable design
Speed is relatively slower
Easy-to-use backup software
Includes data recovery services
Large storage capacity
High compatibility with devices
User’s Testimonial: I was a little sceptical, especially when owning a Mac. But I didn’t need to format it (whew!) and it works perfectly! So far, I have used it for an hour straight and it hasn’t overheated, but just keep an eye out. I’m super happy with it, the size is pretty compact and light to hold! I got a case for it to protect it. Definitely would recommend it!
Why it's worth buying: An Amazon Choice product, highly rated with 65% of reviews awarding it 5 stars, offering reliable data protection and sleek portability for peace of mind on the go.
The Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive comes in a sleek and lightweight design with 2TB of storage capacity. It features USB 3.0 connectivity for fast data transfer and is backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices. This external hard drive is compatible with Windows and can be reformatted for Mac or other operating systems. With WD quality inside and out, it is built for durability, shock tolerance, and long-term reliability, making it an ideal storage solution for PC, PS4, Xbox, and more.
Specifications:
Price: 6,899 (
MRP 17,90513% Off)
Capacity: 2 TB
Interface: USB 3.0
Form Factor: Portable
Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox
Connectivity: Wired
Data Transfer Rate: 5 GB/s
Pros
Cons
Sturdy and well-constructed
Durability issues
Sleek lightweight and easy to carry around
Detection problem in laptop or pc
Excellent performance and speed
Large storage capacity
No external power required
Easy plug and play operations
User’s Testimonial: I've opted for the 1.5TB and the thing is it is very good and very portable. Getting 1.5TB in your pocket with all your stuff is just insane. It has a good speed of 100MBps. Yes you heard correctly. And sometimes it's greater than that. It goes to 115MBps sometimes. However, it depends on your media too what type of media it is. Thanks! At this price, I would rate a 6 out of 5 stars if they let me to!
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 32,000 ratings on Amazon, this product is worth buying for its durable build, making it a trusted choice for storing and accessing your files on the go.
The TOSHIBA Canvio Advance 4TB Portable External HDD offers fast transfer rates up to 5.0 Gb/s, ensuring quick and efficient data storage and retrieval. With automatic backup and security software included, your data is kept safe and secure. This compact external hard drive features USB 3.2 Gen 1 compatibility, delivering high transfer speeds while remaining backward compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices. With up to 4TB of storage capacity, it's the perfect solution for storing and protecting your valuable files on both PC and Mac systems.
Specifications:
Price: 10,199 (
MRP 15,40034% Off)
Brand: TOSHIBA
Capacity: 4 TB
Interface: USB 3.0
Connectivity: USB
Form Factor: 2.5 Inches
Compatibility: Windows, Mac
Warranty: 3 Years
Transfer Speed: 5.0 Gb/s
Pros
Cons
Compact and stylish design
Automatic disconnect problem
High storage capacity
Durability issues
Good performance and speed
Easy to use and operate
Great built quality
Fast data transfer
User’s Testimonial: The HDD is very light and fast. The outer casing is a little weak, but it can protect the internals from accidental shocks. Buying a carrying case for the device is recommended. Write and Read speeds are fine.
Why it's worth buying: With 63% of customers awarding it 5 stars on Amazon, this product proves its worth with its fast transfer speeds, reliable backup features, and high customer satisfaction.
The MAYUMI Spacio 500 GB Portable External Hard Disk ensures high-speed data transfer and ample storage capacity for movies, music, and images on the go. With compatibility across multiple systems including Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, it ensures seamless connectivity with various devices such as laptops, desktops, smart TVs, tablets, and gaming consoles. Its dust and shock-resistant design ensures data safety, while the plug-and-play feature makes it convenient and easy to use without the need for additional software or power.
Specifications:
Price: 2,695 (
MRP 6,50059% Off)
Brand: MAYUMI
Capacity: 500 GB
Interface: USB 3.0
Connectivity: USB
Form Factor: 2.5 Inches
Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android
Warranty: 2 Years
Pros
Cons
Compatible with multiple devices
Quality could have been better
Plug and play functionality
Dust and shock resistant
Portable and pocket-friendly design
Reliable performance
High-speed data transfer
User’s Testimonial: Does the job very efficiently for what it is meant for. Price is great! Easy to carry in the case. supports almost all the device devices. Very Good Product. Must Buy.
Why it's worth buying: Its durable design and user-friendly features make it a top choice for those seeking efficient data management solutions.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the difference between an external hard disk and a flash drive?
External hard disks typically offer larger storage capacities than flash drives and are better suited for storing large files such as videos, photos, and software installations.
Can I use an external hard disk with multiple computers?
Yes, external hard disks can be used with multiple computers as long as they have compatible ports and operating systems. Simply plug the disk into the USB port of the computer you wish to use it with.
How durable are external hard disks?
External hard disks are generally durable and can withstand everyday use. However, they should be handled with care to avoid physical damage or data loss.
How long do external hard disks last?
The lifespan of an external hard disk can vary depending on factors such as usage, environment, and manufacturing quality. On average, they can last several years with proper care.
How do I format an external hard disk?
To format an external hard disk, connect it to your computer and open the Disk Management utility. Right-click on the external hard disk, select "Format," and follow the on-screen instructions to format the disk.
How do I safely remove an external hard disk from my computer?
To safely remove an external hard disk from your computer, first, ensure that all file transfer operations are complete. Then, right-click on the hard disk icon in the system tray and select "Eject" or "Safely Remove Hardware."
In Summary
In essence, external hard disks serve as reliable storage solutions for users seeking to expand their digital capacity and safeguard their data. With versatile compatibility across various devices and efficient data transfer speeds, they offer convenience and peace of mind. Considering their durability and storage options, investing in one from our list of recommendations ensures a seamless experience for managing files and backups. Upgrade your storage today and streamline your digital life effortlessly.
