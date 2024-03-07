What's Hot

March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
10 Best External Hard Disk in India (2024)
Our Top Picks 

  • Best Overall: The Seagate Ultra Touch HDD 4TB External Hard Drive stands out with its USB-C compatibility, making it universally compatible with PC, Mac, and Chromebook. Its nature-inspired design and inclusion of 6-month Dropbox and Mylio subscriptions add value and convenience.

  • Best with Fast Speed: The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD boasts ultra-fast read/write speeds of up to 1050MB/s, thanks to its embedded PCIe NVMe technology. This makes it almost twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, ensuring rapid data transfers for photographers, content creators, and gamers.

  • Best Large Storage Capacity: The Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive offers a generous 2TB of storage in a slim and lightweight design. With USB 3.0 connectivity, it provides fast data transfer speeds, making it an ideal choice for those needing ample storage for their files.

  • Best budget: The TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD offers a cost-effective solution with a compact design and fast USB 3.0 connectivity for PC, laptop, Windows, and Mac users.

A hard disk, commonly referred to as a hard drive, is a data storage device used for storing and retrieving digital information using rapidly rotating disks (platters) coated with magnetic material. It is an integral part of modern computing, serving as the primary storage for most computers and laptops. These devices have evolved from bulky, low-capacity units to sleek, high-capacity drives capable of storing terabytes of data.

For individuals, whether professionals, students, or enthusiasts, external hard disks have become an integral part of managing their digital lives. With the exponential growth in data generation, including documents, photos, videos, and applications, the importance of reliable storage solutions cannot be overstated.

Moreover, the portability of the best external hard disks adds to their appeal, enabling users to carry their data anytime, anywhere. Whether it's for work, entertainment, or personal use, external hard disks provide a convenient way to backup, transfer, and access data across various devices.

Stay tuned as we explore the best external hard disk brands and storage solutions in India, equipping you with the knowledge and resources needed to make an informed decision and safeguard your valuable data.

Types of External Hard Disks

  • Traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs): Utilise spinning magnetic disks for storage, offering large capacities at affordable prices.

  • Solid State Drives (SSDs): Employ flash memory technology for faster data access, enhanced durability, and shock resistance.

  • Portable Hard Drives: Compact and lightweight options designed for on-the-go use, ideal for transferring and accessing data anywhere.

  • Desktop External Hard Drives: Larger-sized drives typically used for stationary setups, offering higher capacities and often better value per gigabyte.

  • Wireless External Hard Drives: Allow wireless connectivity for seamless data access and sharing across multiple devices, eliminating the need for physical connections.

  • Rugged External Hard Drives: Built to withstand harsh conditions such as drops, shocks, and extreme temperatures, ensuring data safety in challenging environments.

  • Encrypted External Hard Drives: Provide enhanced security features such as hardware encryption or password protection to safeguard sensitive data from unauthorised access.

Crucial factors you should consider before purchasing an external hard disk 

  • Storage Capacity: Determine how much storage space you require both now and in the future. Consider factors such as the size of your files and whether you'll be using the drive for backups, multimedia storage, or general data storage.

  • Speed and Performance: Assess the speed of the drive, especially if you'll be working with large files or running applications directly from the external disk. Solid State Drives (SSDs) generally offer faster read/write speeds compared to Traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDDs).

  • Portability: Decide if you need a portable drive for on-the-go use or a desktop drive for stationary setups. Portable drives are compact, lightweight, and often bus-powered, making them ideal for travel and use with laptops.

  • Compatibility: Ensure the external hard disk is compatible with your devices, including computers, laptops, gaming consoles, and media players. Check for compatibility with operating systems such as Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile operating systems like Android and iOS.

  • Connectivity: Consider the types of ports available on the drive and whether they are compatible with your devices. Common connectivity options include USB-A, USB-C, Thunderbolt, and eSATA. Additionally, some drives offer wireless connectivity for added convenience.

Reliability and Durability: Look for external hard disks from reputable brands known for their reliability and durability. Consider features such as shock resistance, ruggedized casing, and data encryption for added protection against physical damage and data loss.

How we chose them for you 

  • Performance evaluation: We thoroughly analysed the performance specifications of each external hard disk, including read/write speeds, storage capacity, and interface type to identify drives that offer optimal performance for various use cases, from general data storage to high-speed data transfer tasks.

  • Comparison of Features: We compared features such as storage capacity, speed, connectivity options, and durability across different models and brands to identify the most suitable options for various needs and budgets.

  • Brand Credibility: Brands with a proven track record of delivering quality products were given preference, ensuring that you receive a reliable storage solution backed by excellent customer service.

  • User Feedback: We considered user feedback and reviews from customers who have purchased and used external hard disks, giving us valuable insights into real-world performance and user satisfaction.

  • Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition of each external hard disk, considering factors such as price, performance, features, and warranty coverage to ensure you get the best value for your money.

Below is a list of best external hard disks in india along with their price

  1. Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive

Get organised and safeguard your digital life with the Western Digital WD 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive. With a sleek, slim design and vibrant red colour, it offers style and convenience on the go. This external HDD boasts a massive 2TB storage capacity, ensuring you have ample space for all your files. Its USB 3.0 interface delivers high-speed data transfer, while automatic backup software and 256-bit AES hardware encryption keep your data secure. Compatible with both Windows and Mac, it's the perfect storage solution for all your needs.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,199 (MRP 7,400 3% Off)

  • Brand: Western Digital 

  • Capacity: 2TB

  • Interface: USB 3.0

  • Encryption: 256-bit AES

  • Compatibility: Windows, Mac

  • Warranty: 3 years

  • Form Factor: 2.5 inches

  • Connectivity: USB

Pros

Cons

High-speed data transfer

Backup of social media isn't that effective

256-bit AES hardware encryption

computers fails to read the drive at times 

Automatic backup software included

Slim and portable design

Incredibly fast and reliable

Can store a large number of files

Good build quality

User’s Testimonial: As someone who works with large files and needs to constantly back up important data, this hard drive has been a lifesaver. The USB 3.0 connection ensures fast transfer speeds, which is essential for my work. The storage capacity of 1TB is more than enough for my needs, and I appreciate the fact that I can store a large number of files without worrying about running out of space. In terms of performance, this hard drive has exceeded my expectations. I use it to transfer large files, and it has never failed me.

Why it's worth buying: With an impressive 4.4-star rating from over 93,811 Amazon users, it's evident that this product delivers reliable performance and satisfaction, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone in need of secure and efficient data storage.

Shop now 

2. Seagate Ultra Touch HDD 4TB External Hard Drive

The Seagate Ultra Touch HDD 4TB External Hard Drive is designed as an eco-friendly backup with at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials. Its nature-inspired design features soft tones for a sleek look. With universal USB-C compatibility, it works seamlessly with PC, Mac, and Chromebook. Lightweight and portable, it's perfect for on-the-go use. Enjoy peace of mind with password protection, AES-256 hardware encryption, and Rescue Data Recovery Services, ensuring your digital life is secure.

Specifications:

  • Price: 12,799 (MRP 14,999 15% Off)

  • Brand: Seagate 

  • Capacity: 4 TB

  • Interface: USB 3.0

  • Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

  • Compatibility: PC, Mac, Chromebook

  • Colour: Pebble Grey

  • Warranty: Industry-leading

  • Backup Plan: 6-month Dropbox

Pros

Cons

Eco-friendly materials

A little tough to set up 

Nature-inspired design

Average speed 

Universal USB-C compatibility

Lightweight and portable

Storage space is large 

Durable construction 

User’s Testimonial: Speed is superb, Lightweight and very easy to carry and handle.Read-Write speed is very good as compared with other products at this price range. I bought this product during the Amazon Great Indian Festival... working smoothly since the purchase till today. Trusted seller..go for it ..you will love it.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for storing and protecting your data.

Shop now

3. TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD

Experience seamless file transfers and reliable storage with the TOSHIBA Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD. Its compact, matt finish casing ensures durability and style. With SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity, enjoy high transfer speeds for quick data organisation. The plug-and-play operation makes it effortless to use with both Windows and Mac. With over 50 years of hard drive technology expertise, trust Toshiba to keep your data safe wherever you go.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,899 (MRP 5,600 13% Off)

  • Brand: TOSHIBA 

  • Capacity: 1TB

  • Interface: USB 3.2

  • Form Factor: 2.5"

  • Compatibility: Windows, Mac

  • Connectivity: USB

  • Warranty: 3 years

Pros

Cons

Fast and easy data transfer

Limited storage capacity

Plug-and-play operation

USB 3.2 only interface

Compact and stylish design

Built-in shock sensor

Reliable storage solution

No software installation required

Decent performance and quality 

User’s Testimonial: The brand name itself proves the value of this product. Easy to carry in the case. supports almost all the device devices. The speed is a bit slow compared to any other expensive drives. But within this price range, one of the best storage devices, you can purchase on Amazon.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and recognition as an Amazon Choice product, it offers reliable performance and great value, making it a worthy purchase.

Shop now 

4. Samsung T7 Shield 1TB, Portable SSD

The Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD is a reliable rugged companion for all your adventures. With IP65 water and dust resistance and up to 3-metre drop resistance, it's built to withstand any adventure. Transfer heavy files in seconds with lightning-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, and gaming consoles, it's perfect for photographers, content creators, and gamers. Samsung's PCIe NVME technology ensures blazing-fast read and write speeds, making it almost twice as fast as its predecessor. With storage capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB, keep all your files safe in one place. The Samsung Magician software provides advanced optimization tools to monitor drive health and protect valuable data.

Specifications:

  • Price: 10,099 (MRP 18,699 46% Off)

  • Brand: Samsung  

  • Capacity: 1TB

  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen2

  • Resistance: IP65 rated

  • Speed: Up to 1050MB/s

  • Compatibility: PC, Mac, Android

  • Form Factor: Portable SSD

  • Colour: Black

Pros

Cons

Lightning-fast transfer speeds

High price point

Wide compatibility with various devices

Heatings issues 

Reliable performance for heavy files

Lightweight and rugged design 

Water and dust resistant 

Compact and portable

User’s Testimonial: Using it for more than a month now, works lightning fast when plugged into USB 3.0 port and USB C port. I am using it for photo transfers, getting consistent write speeds up to 320MBps. Yes it does get a bit warm after using for several hours straight, I would use it cautiously if working outdoors under sunlight. Still a lot faster than using a portable mechanical HDD. Overall, a superb product by Samsung.

Why it's worth buying: This Samsung SSd has earned a high 72% 5-star rating on Amazon, making it a reliable and highly recommended choice for storing and transferring files with ease and confidence.

Shop now 

5. Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD provides storage and easy file management  With USB 3.0 connectivity and automatic recognition for both Windows and Mac computers, it offers seamless setup and high-speed data transfer. Its sleek and portable design makes it perfect for on-the-go use, while the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services provide an extra layer of protection against data loss. Simply drag and drop files onto the drive to free up space on your computer and expand your digital library.

Specifications:

  • Pride: 5,149 

  • Brand: Seagate 

  • Capacity: 1TB

  • Interface: USB 3.0

  • Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

  • Compatibility: Windows, Mac

  • Connectivity: Plug-and-Play USB

  • Data Recovery: 3-year included

Pros

Cons

Plug-and-play simplicity

May not be detected on old laptops

Sleek and simple design

Speed may vary with usage

Extra layer of data protection

Portable and lightweight

USB 3.0 powered for high-speed transfers

Automatic recognition for setup

User’s Testimonial: As it is USB 3.0 it is pretty fast (compared to my previous one). This was the best HDD product I found in this price range. I've been using it for almost a year now, so I can say that the product is durable.

Why it's worth buying: Over 4K purchases in the last month on Amazon with numerous positive ratings testify to its reliability and effectiveness.

Shop now

6. amazon basics Portable SSD 512GB

The amazon basics Portable SSD 512GB delivers ultra-fast read/write speeds of up to 2000/1900MB/s, ideal for transferring large-sized data such as 4K videos and high-resolution photos. Its compact and shock-resistant metal design makes it perfect for on-the-go use, easily fitting in your pocket or purse. With seamless connectivity via USB-C, it can connect to PCs, Macs, smartphones, and other devices. Carry your work and entertainment wherever you go with this portable and reliable SSD.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4.899 (MRP 13,999 65% Off)

  • Brand: Amazon 

  • Storage: 512 GB

  • Speed: 2000/1900MB/s

  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

  • Connectivity: USB-C

  • Design: Slim

  • Warranty: 3 years

Pros

Cons

Blazing-fast read/write speeds

Relatively small storage capacity

Seamless connectivity with USB-C

Speed can be a little slow at times 

Portable for on-the-go use

Generous three-year warranty

Compact and durable design

Versatile compatibility with various devices

User’s Testimonial: The best thing I like is that it has both type c to type c and type c to USB wire since I had a mac without USB slots I had problems with most ssds where I had to get a separate connector. other than that speed is not as fast but still good enough. Till now am satisfied will update the review after an year of use

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, this product is worth buying for its durable design, and fast connectivity, offering exceptional performance and convenience.

Shop now

7. Seagate One Touch 2Tb External HDD

Securely store and manage your digital content with the Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD. Featuring hardware-encrypted password protection, it keeps your data safe. The drive offers a massive 2TB capacity and includes 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services for added peace of mind. With a sleek, portable design and USB 3.0 connectivity, it's compatible with both Windows and Mac. The drive comes with Seagate Toolkit for easy backups and includes a 6-month Mylio Create subscription and Dropbox backup plan for added convenience.

Specifications:

  • Price: 7,299 (MRP 8,999 19% Off)

  • Capacity: 2TB

  • Interface: USB 3.0

  • Compatibility: Windows, Mac

  • Protection: Password encryption

  • Warranty: 3 years

  • Form Factor: 2.5 inches

  • Colour: Black

Pros

Cons

Reliable data protection

Can get hot during continuous use

Sleek and portable design

Speed is relatively slower 

Easy-to-use backup software

Includes data recovery services

Large storage capacity

High compatibility with devices

User’s Testimonial: I was a little sceptical, especially when owning a Mac. But I didn’t need to format it (whew!) and it works perfectly! So far, I have used it for an hour straight and it hasn’t overheated, but just keep an eye out. I’m super happy with it, the size is pretty compact and light to hold! I got a case for it to protect it. Definitely would recommend it!

Why it's worth buying: An Amazon Choice product, highly rated with 65% of reviews awarding it 5 stars, offering reliable data protection and sleek portability for peace of mind on the go.

Shop now 

8. Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive

The Western Digital WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Disk Drive comes in a sleek and lightweight design with 2TB of storage capacity. It features USB 3.0 connectivity for fast data transfer and is backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices. This external hard drive is compatible with Windows and can be reformatted for Mac or other operating systems. With WD quality inside and out, it is built for durability, shock tolerance, and long-term reliability, making it an ideal storage solution for PC, PS4, Xbox, and more.

Specifications:

  • Price: 6,899 (MRP 17,905 13% Off)

  • Capacity: 2 TB

  • Interface: USB 3.0

  • Form Factor: Portable

  • Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox

  • Connectivity: Wired

  • Data Transfer Rate: 5 GB/s

Pros

Cons

Sturdy and well-constructed

Durability issues 

Sleek lightweight and easy to carry around 

Detection problem in laptop or pc 

Excellent performance and speed 

Large storage capacity 

No external power required

Easy plug and play operations 

User’s Testimonial: I've opted for the 1.5TB and the thing is it is very good and very portable. Getting 1.5TB in your pocket with all your stuff is just insane. It has a good speed of 100MBps. Yes you heard correctly. And sometimes it's greater than that. It goes to 115MBps sometimes. However, it depends on your media too what type of media it is. Thanks! At this price, I would rate a 6 out of 5 stars if they let me to!

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating from over 32,000 ratings on Amazon, this product is worth buying for its durable build, making it a trusted choice for storing and accessing your files on the go.

Shop now

9. TOSHIBA Canvio Advance 4TB Portable External HDD

The TOSHIBA Canvio Advance 4TB Portable External HDD offers fast transfer rates up to 5.0 Gb/s, ensuring quick and efficient data storage and retrieval. With automatic backup and security software included, your data is kept safe and secure. This compact external hard drive features USB 3.2 Gen 1 compatibility, delivering high transfer speeds while remaining backward compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices. With up to 4TB of storage capacity, it's the perfect solution for storing and protecting your valuable files on both PC and Mac systems.

Specifications:

  • Price: 10,199 (MRP 15,400 34% Off)

  • Brand: TOSHIBA 

  • Capacity: 4 TB

  • Interface: USB 3.0

  • Connectivity: USB

  • Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

  • Compatibility: Windows, Mac

  • Warranty: 3 Years

  • Transfer Speed: 5.0 Gb/s

Pros

Cons

Compact and stylish design

Automatic disconnect problem

High storage capacity

Durability issues 

Good performance and speed

Easy to use and operate 

Great built quality 

Fast data transfer

User’s Testimonial: The HDD is very light and fast. The outer casing is a little weak, but it can protect the internals from accidental shocks. Buying a carrying case for the device is recommended. Write and Read speeds are fine.

Why it's worth buying: With 63% of customers awarding it 5 stars on Amazon, this product proves its worth with its fast transfer speeds, reliable backup features, and high customer satisfaction.

Shop now


10. MAYUMI Spacio 500 GB Portable External Hard Disk

The MAYUMI Spacio 500 GB Portable External Hard Disk ensures high-speed data transfer and ample storage capacity for movies, music, and images on the go. With compatibility across multiple systems including Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android, it ensures seamless connectivity with various devices such as laptops, desktops, smart TVs, tablets, and gaming consoles. Its dust and shock-resistant design ensures data safety, while the plug-and-play feature makes it convenient and easy to use without the need for additional software or power.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,695 (MRP 6,500 59% Off)

  • Brand: MAYUMI 

  • Capacity: 500 GB

  • Interface: USB 3.0

  • Connectivity: USB

  • Form Factor: 2.5 Inches

  • Compatibility: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android

  • Warranty: 2 Years

Pros

Cons

Compatible with multiple devices

Quality could have been better 

Plug and play functionality

Dust and shock resistant

Portable and pocket-friendly design

Reliable performance

High-speed data transfer

User’s Testimonial: Does the job very efficiently for what it is meant for. Price is great! Easy to carry in the case. supports almost all the device devices. Very Good Product. Must Buy.

Why it's worth buying: Its durable design and user-friendly features make it a top choice for those seeking efficient data management solutions.

Shop now

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between an external hard disk and a flash drive?

  • External hard disks typically offer larger storage capacities than flash drives and are better suited for storing large files such as videos, photos, and software installations.

Can I use an external hard disk with multiple computers?

  • Yes, external hard disks can be used with multiple computers as long as they have compatible ports and operating systems. Simply plug the disk into the USB port of the computer you wish to use it with.

How durable are external hard disks?

  • External hard disks are generally durable and can withstand everyday use. However, they should be handled with care to avoid physical damage or data loss.

How long do external hard disks last?

  • The lifespan of an external hard disk can vary depending on factors such as usage, environment, and manufacturing quality. On average, they can last several years with proper care.

How do I format an external hard disk?

  • To format an external hard disk, connect it to your computer and open the Disk Management utility. Right-click on the external hard disk, select "Format," and follow the on-screen instructions to format the disk.

How do I safely remove an external hard disk from my computer?

  • To safely remove an external hard disk from your computer, first, ensure that all file transfer operations are complete. Then, right-click on the hard disk icon in the system tray and select "Eject" or "Safely Remove Hardware."

In Summary 

In essence, external hard disks serve as reliable storage solutions for users seeking to expand their digital capacity and safeguard their data. With versatile compatibility across various devices and efficient data transfer speeds, they offer convenience and peace of mind. Considering their durability and storage options, investing in one from our list of recommendations ensures a seamless experience for managing files and backups. Upgrade your storage today and streamline your digital life effortlessly.

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.

*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change

