10 Best Earbuds and Headphone Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best overall: The Bose New QuietComfort Earbuds II stand out as the best earbuds brand with their exceptional noise cancellation technology and comfortable fit, ensuring an immersive listening experience.

Best Sound Quality: The Audio-Technica Ath-M50X Wired Over Ear Headphones is our top pick for the best headphones brand that delivers exceptional clarity and balanced sound across a wide frequency range, thanks to their large-aperture drivers and circumaural design.

Best Battery Life: Offering up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, the Sony WH-CH720N headphones excel in providing long-lasting entertainment without frequent recharging. Their lightweight design and adjustable ambient sound mode further enhance the listening experience for prolonged use.

Best budget: The soundcore Sport X10 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds provide impressive sound quality with deep bass and a secure fit, all at an affordable price point. With features like IPX7 waterproofing and quick charging, they offer excellent value for budget-conscious consumers without compromising on performance.

Although you can find a decent pair of headphones or earbuds from many brands these days, there's no definitive answer to the best headphones or earphone brand for you. Each company has a unique approach, even when catering to similar needs. However, certain brands do stand out from the rest.

Brands like Sony , Bose , JBL, and Anker have established a reputation for delivering premium audio experiences, while others like Boat and Realme cater to those seeking affordability without compromising too much on quality.

The sheer number of options can be overwhelming, with each boasting unique features and technologies. For example, some of them excel in producing noise-cancelling headphones ideal for frequent travellers, while others specialise in high-fidelity sound for audiophiles or durable, sweat-resistant earbuds for fitness enthusiasts.

Despite the wide availability of decent headphones from various brands, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to which is the best for you.

To help you make an informed choice, we’ve compiled a list of the best earbuds and headphone brands in India. Be it if you prioritise sound quality, comfort, durability, or specific features, our guide will help you find the perfect pair to suit your lifestyle.

Factors to consider when purchasing headphones, earbuds, or earphones

Sound Quality: Look for clear, balanced sound with adequate bass response to ensure an enjoyable listening experience.

Comfort and Fit: Opt for headphones that are comfortable to wear for extended periods and earbuds that fit securely in your ears without causing discomfort.

Durability and Build Quality: Choose headphones made from sturdy materials that can withstand daily use, and earbuds with sweat or water resistance if you plan to use them during workouts.

Wireless or Wired: Decide whether you prefer the convenience of wireless connectivity or the reliability of wired connections, considering factors like battery life and Bluetooth range.

Noise Cancellation: Consider whether you need active noise cancellation to block out external sounds for better focus or a quieter listening environment.

Portability: Assess the size and weight of the headphones or earbuds to ensure they are portable enough for your lifestyle, whether you're commuting, travelling, or exercising.

Compatibility: Check compatibility with your devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and audio players, to ensure seamless connectivity and functionality.

Additional Features: Look for extra features like built-in microphones for hands-free calls, touch controls for easy operation, or customizable EQ settings for personalised sound profiles.

How we shortlisted these best brands for you

Product Reviews and Ratings: We analysed product reviews and ratings from trusted sources to gauge the performance, reliability, and overall satisfaction of users with various headphone and earphone brands.

Comparison of Features and Specifications: We compared the features, specifications, and innovations offered by different brands to assess their competitiveness and suitability for diverse user preferences and needs.

User Feedback and Satisfaction: We considered user feedback and satisfaction levels through online forums, social media discussions, and customer testimonials to understand real-world experiences and perceptions of different brands.

Brand Reputation and Legacy: We evaluated the reputation and legacy of each brand in the audio technology industry, considering factors such as brand history, innovation, and commitment to quality and customer service.

Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition offered by each brand, taking into account the balance between price and performance, as well as any additional benefits or advantages they offer to consumers.

Here's a comprehensive review of the best Earbuds and Headphone Brands in India