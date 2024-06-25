10 Best Earbuds and Headphone Brands in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stand out as the best earbuds brand with their exceptional noise cancellation technology and comfortable fit, ensuring an immersive listening experience.
Best Sound Quality: The is our top pick for the best headphones brand that delivers exceptional clarity and balanced sound across a wide frequency range, thanks to their large-aperture drivers and circumaural design.
Best Battery Life: Offering up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge, the headphones excel in providing long-lasting entertainment without frequent recharging. Their lightweight design and adjustable ambient sound mode further enhance the listening experience for prolonged use.
Best budget: The provide impressive sound quality with deep bass and a secure fit, all at an affordable price point. With features like IPX7 waterproofing and quick charging, they offer excellent value for budget-conscious consumers without compromising on performance.
Although you can find a decent pair of or earbuds from many brands these days, there's no definitive answer to the best headphones or earphone brand for you. Each company has a unique approach, even when catering to similar needs. However, certain brands do stand out from the rest.
Brands like , , JBL, and Anker have established a reputation for delivering premium audio experiences, while others like and Realme cater to those seeking affordability without compromising too much on quality.
The sheer number of options can be overwhelming, with each boasting unique features and technologies. For example, some of them excel in producing headphones ideal for frequent travellers, while others specialise in high-fidelity sound for audiophiles or durable, sweat-resistant earbuds for fitness enthusiasts.
Despite the wide availability of decent headphones from various brands, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer to which is the best for you.
To help you make an informed choice, we’ve compiled a list of the best earbuds and headphone brands in India. Be it if you prioritise sound quality, comfort, durability, or specific features, our guide will help you find the perfect pair to suit your lifestyle.
Factors to consider when purchasing headphones, earbuds, or earphones
Sound Quality: Look for clear, balanced sound with adequate bass response to ensure an enjoyable listening experience.
Comfort and Fit: Opt for headphones that are comfortable to wear for extended periods and earbuds that fit securely in your ears without causing discomfort.
Durability and Build Quality: Choose headphones made from sturdy materials that can withstand daily use, and earbuds with sweat or water resistance if you plan to use them during workouts.
Wireless or Wired: Decide whether you prefer the convenience of wireless connectivity or the reliability of wired connections, considering factors like battery life and Bluetooth range.
Noise Cancellation: Consider whether you need active noise cancellation to block out external sounds for better focus or a quieter listening environment.
Portability: Assess the size and weight of the headphones or earbuds to ensure they are portable enough for your lifestyle, whether you're commuting, travelling, or exercising.
Compatibility: Check compatibility with your devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and audio players, to ensure seamless connectivity and functionality.
Additional Features: Look for extra features like built-in microphones for hands-free calls, touch controls for easy operation, or customizable EQ settings for personalised sound profiles.
How we shortlisted these best brands for you
Product Reviews and Ratings: We analysed product reviews and ratings from trusted sources to gauge the performance, reliability, and overall satisfaction of users with various headphone and earphone brands.
Comparison of Features and Specifications: We compared the features, specifications, and innovations offered by different brands to assess their competitiveness and suitability for diverse user preferences and needs.
User Feedback and Satisfaction: We considered user feedback and satisfaction levels through online forums, social media discussions, and customer testimonials to understand real-world experiences and perceptions of different brands.
Brand Reputation and Legacy: We evaluated the reputation and legacy of each brand in the audio technology industry, considering factors such as brand history, innovation, and commitment to quality and customer service.
Value for Money: We assessed the overall value proposition offered by each brand, taking into account the balance between price and performance, as well as any additional benefits or advantages they offer to consumers.
Here's a comprehensive review of the best Earbuds and Headphone Brands in India
These are the best noise-cancelling earbuds, designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deliver unparalleled sound quality and personalised noise cancellation, ensuring uninterrupted immersion in your favourite music or podcasts. Engineered with CustomTune technology, they adapt to your ears for optimal comfort and stability. With intuitive touch controls and long-lasting battery life, they offer a hassle-free listening experience whether you're at home or on the move. Perfect for music enthusiasts, frequent travellers, or anyone seeking superior audio performance in a compact, stylish package.
Specifications:
Price: 19,900 (
MRP 25,90023% Off)
Brand: Bose
IP Rating: IPX4
Battery Life: Up to 6 hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
Noise Cancellation: Active
Ear Tip Options: 3 sizes
Charging Case Capacity: 3 additional charges
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Excellent sound and noise cancelling
|
Higher price point
|
Intuitive touch controls
|
Limited battery life per charge
|
Provides comfortable and secure fit
|
Small and compact in size then its predecessors
|
Long-lasting battery life
User’s Reviews: "The ANC is top-notch, and experiencing it is a must. The sound quality is superb. The touch function on the earbuds is highly sensitive. Nearly all functions can be controlled through the earbuds. The battery life is also impressive. Additionally, there are numerous options and modes available through the Bose Music Connect app. While the price is higher, it's definitely worth the money.”
Why it's worth buying: Over 17,000 reviewers have awarded it a 4-star rating on Amazon alone, attesting to its popularity and quality.
Sony WH-CH720N wireless over-ear headphones stand apart from its competitors because of their exceptional features and performance. With up to 50 hours of battery life and quick charging, they ensure uninterrupted listening pleasure. The integrated Processor V1 takes noise cancellation to the next level, immersing you fully in your music. These headphones offer super comfort with a lightweight design and adjustable Ambient Sound mode. With crystal-clear hands-free calling and voice assistant support, they cater to users seeking high-quality sound and seamless functionality. Ideal for those who prioritise comfort, long battery life, and immersive audio experiences, These best Sony headphones are the ideal choice for everyday use.
Specifications:
Price: 8,990 (
MRP 14,99040% Off)
Brand: Sony
Noise Cancelling: Yes
Battery Life: 50 hours
Quick Charge: Yes
Weight: 192 grams
Bluetooth: Yes
Voice Assistant: Yes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Excellent noise cancellation quality
|
No water resistance rating
|
Lightweight and comfortable design
|
High impedance limits compatibility
|
Quick charge option available
|
Long lasting battery life
|
Adjustable ambient sound mode
User’s Reviews: "As for my use, the sound is great and they are comfortable around my ears. There are plenty of adjustment points to make them comfortable and therefore can be worn for long stretches without being too tight on the ears. The noise cancelling is also great for me as I can't even hear my keyboard strokes as I type this review.”
Why it's worth buying: It's an Amazon Choice product with a 4.3-star rating, indicating high customer satisfaction and reliable quality.
The JBL Live Pro 2 wireless earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and functionality. With True Adaptive Noise Cancelling, they adjust to your surroundings for an immersive listening experience. Enjoy up to 40 hours of playtime and quick charging capabilities. The six beamforming microphones ensure crystal-clear calls and voice control with Alexa Built-in. The oval tube design provides a comfortable fit and enhanced bass. With Dual Connect and Multi-Point Connection, you can seamlessly switch between devices. Experience JBL Signature Sound and innovative features that make these earbuds a perfect choice for music lovers on the go.
Specifications:
Price: 9,999 (
MRP 16,99941% Off)
Brand: JBL
Noise Cancellation: Yes
Battery Life: Up to 40 hours
Microphones: 6
Voice Assistant: Alexa Built-in
Charging: Wireless
Fit: Oval Tubes
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Convenient wireless charging feature
|
Battery is not good enough
|
Crystal clear call clarity
|
Laggy mobile app
|
Comfortable fit due to oval tube design
|
Sound and ANC is top notch
|
Bass is rich and crisp
User’s Reviews: "I bought JBL Live Pro 2 for my office meeting on MS Teams and it works perfectly. Sound quality is excellent. Connectivity with the laptop is established as soon as you pull out the earphones from the case. Call quality is top notch and when you activate noise cancellation, it goes to the next level. I highly recommend these for calling. Now, let's come to music quality, that is also awesome. Bass is too good, you can clearly here instruments not audible on speakers. I bought it for 8999 in Amazon's great Indian festival sale.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's an Amazon Choice product with over 100+ purchases in just the last month on amazon alone.
The Audio-Technica Ath-M50X wired headphones offer exceptional sonic performance and comfort. Praised by top audio engineers, they feature proprietary 45mm drivers for accurate bass and extended frequency response. With a circumaural design, they provide excellent sound isolation in noisy environments. The 90-degree swivelling earcups allow for easy monitoring, while the professional-grade materials ensure durability and comfort. These over-ear headphones deliver a fully balanced audio experience with defined bass and clear treble, making them ideal for long listening sessions.
Specifications:
Price: 12,498 (
MRP 22,30244% Off)
Brand: Audio-Technica
Driver Size: 45mm
Noise Control: Sound Isolation
Connectivity: Wired
Frequency Response: 15Hz-28kHz
Impedance: 38 Ohms
Weight: 285g
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Delivers clear and punchy audio
|
Poor noise cancellation
|
The bass response is strong
|
No built-in microphone
|
Ear cups are well-padded
|
Foldable design makes it easy to carry and store
User’s Reviews: "Now, these headphones sound damn amazing, I could not believe the experience after enabling Dolby Atmos for Headphones (Windows 10 feature). It's brilliant. Even it sounds great on Windows Sonic spatial configuration. Just disable 7.1 virtual surround. Uncheck the box in the sound setting. Games and movies sound epic. High quality audio files have a new dimension to it now. Especially A.R Rahman songs (Dil se and Jiya Jale recording in Berkeley University). If you love bass, these will definitely sound better than HD598. ”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its exceptional sound quality and comfort, backed by a 4.6-star rating from over 25,000 satisfied Amazon reviewers.
The Soundcore Sport X10 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds provide the ultimate comfort and secure fit with rotatable over-ear hooks. Experience hardcore beats with 2× more bass and clear mids and treble. These IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof earbuds offer up to 32 hours of playtime with fast charging. Customise your experience with the personalised app, including EQ presets and controls. Stay connected with ultra-stable Bluetooth connection and enjoy crystal-clear calls with 6 mics and noise cancellation. Suitable for gym workouts and running, these earbuds deliver immersive sound and durability for your active lifestyle.
Specifications:
Price: 8,799 (
MRP 8,9992% Off)
Brand: Anker
Waterproof: Yes (IPX7)
Battery Life: Up to 32 hours
Ear Hook Rotation: 210°
Charging Time: Fast charge (10 mins = 2 hours)
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Delivers clear and punchy audio
|
Poor noise cancellation
|
The bass response is strong
|
No built-in microphone
|
Ear cups are well-padded
|
Foldable design makes it easy to carry and store
User’s Reviews: "The ear hooks are very flexible and the earphones itself weighs so little so you barely feel them on your ears. It's very comfortable. If I may suggest, pair these with foam ear tips for the most comfortable experience. They stay extremely well put, in the ears.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its secure fit, enhanced bass, and long battery life, as evidenced by its 65% 5-star ratings on Amazon, showcasing its popularity and positive user experiences.
The Skullcandy Crusher Evo Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones redefine audio experience with patented Crusher Bass technology and Personal Sound customization by Audiodo. Enjoy unparalleled bass immersion, adjustable to your preference. The Skullcandy App's Audiodo technology analyses your hearing and optimises audio levels for you, ensuring a personalised listening experience. With improved audio quality and Personal Sound Profile creation, Crusher Evo delivers richer bass and optimised sound tailored to your unique hearing. Enhance your audio experience with these premium quality headphones, perfect for iPhone and Android users seeking exceptional sound quality and comfort.
Specifications:
Price: 12,999 (
MRP 37,99966% Off)
Brand: Skullcandy
Bass: Patented Crusher
Sound Customization: Personal Sound
Battery Life: 40 Hours
Connectivity: Bluetooth
Control: Skullcandy App
Colour: Black
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Immersive bass experience
|
May feel bulky for some users
|
Personalised sound optimization
|
Poor quality ear pads
|
Long-lasting battery life
|
Convenient call control feature
|
Improved audio quality
User’s Reviews: "I use this headphone for like 1-2 hours a day. After one charge I don't have to recharge for about a month. Bass function is really awesome. Sound is decent. Must buy.”
Why it's worth buying: With Amazon's choice label and over 12,000 positive reviews, it's a trusted investment for exceptional audio quality.
The Beats Studio Buds are true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds designed for music enthusiasts. Engineered with a custom acoustic platform, they deliver powerful, balanced sound with two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode. With three soft ear tip sizes for a comfortable fit and IPX4 sweat resistance, they ensure an optimum acoustic seal and durability. You can enjoy up to 8 hours of listening time per charge, extendable to 24 hours with the charging case. With industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth and simple one-touch pairing, they offer high-quality call performance and compatibility with Apple and Android devices.
Specifications:
Price: 14,900
Brand: Beats
Noise Control: Active Noise Cancellation
Battery Life: Up to 8 hours
Connectivity: Class 1 Bluetooth
Water Resistance: IPX4 Rating
Microphone: Built-in
Compatibility: Apple & Android
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Powerful balanced sound
|
Relatively shorter battery life
|
Customizable listening modes
|
Buds control button functions randomly
|
Comfortable and stable fit
|
Seamless pairing with devices
|
Sweat and water-resistant
User’s Reviews: "I initially didn’t trust this product but after watching a couple videos on YouTube , I bought this and I’m astonished. The noise cancellation feature is really really good. I travel in a bus and there is a very clear difference between Transparency mode and ANC mode. It’s better than Sony ones that are there for 5k because Beats have really high sound quality with increased vocal clarity and really good bass. Definitely an excellent buy. Battery with ANC comes up to 5 hours and 7.5 without ANC on. Definitely worth the buck.”
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful sound and customizable features, with a high rating of 4 stars on Amazon from over 9000+ satisfied reviewers.
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 features unparalleled audio immersion with a quick 10-minute charge providing up to 20 hours of playback. With flagship-level battery life, enjoy up to 30 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. Featuring a large 12.4mm bass driver and titanium coating dome, experience deep bass and rich audio detail. Anti-distortion technology ensures silky-smooth playback, while IP55 water and sweat resistance make them all-weather ready. Stay connected with AI noise cancellation and enjoy maximum comfort with skin-friendly silicone material. With fast pairing and easy controls, these earphones deliver an exceptional listening experience.
Specifications:
Price: 1,799 (
MRP 2,29922% Off)
Brand: OnePlus
Battery Life: Up to 30 Hours
Driver Size: 12.4mm
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0
Fast Charging: 10 mins = 20 Hours
Water Resistance: IP55
Compatibility: OnePlus smartphones
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Water and sweat-resistant design
|
Connectivity issues
|
Powerful bass and rich audio quality
|
ANC could be improved
|
Comfortable fit helps when wearing for prolonged time
|
Excellent battery backup
User’s Reviews: "I bought this one because of the ANC, and I am quite impressed with the noise cancellation. Ear Tips are small though but not a problem. I can buy them separately. I was not expecting the sound quality to be so great but it is quite impressive, best for music like edm mix. Bass is impressive also. Not for music like classical but other than that it is good to listen to other genres of music. Connectivity is quite fast and easy and switching between devices as well. Satisfied with battery life as well.”
Why it's worth buying: With 30,000+ purchases on Amazon last month and a 4.2-star rating, these best OnePlus earphones are worth considering due to their high demand and customer satisfaction, making them a reliable choice for immersive audio experiences.
The Jabra Elite 4 Active Bluetooth Earbuds boast innovative noise control with four microphones, ensuring clear calls on the go. With adjustable HearThrough technology, stay aware of your surroundings or activate Active Noise Cancellation to stay focused. These durable earphones feature a secure active fit and IP57 water- and sweat-proof protection, perfect for active lifestyles. Enjoy customizable sound with the Jabra Sound+ app and seamless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2, Google Fast Pair, Spotify Tap Playback, Alexa Built-in, Siri, or Google Assistant. Stay connected and in control, wherever your day takes you.
Specifications:
Price: 6,499 (
MRP 9,99935% Off)
Brand: Jabra
Waterproof: IP57
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
Charging: USB-C
Noise Cancellation: Active
Compatibility: Android, iOS
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Secure fit ideal for active lifestyles
|
ANC is inadequate
|
Convenient physical button controls
|
Battery life could be better
|
Waterproof and sweatproof
|
Decently connects to devices
|
Build quality is excellent
User’s Reviews: "Not the best ANC but it get most of the job done. Especially on trains, it blocks out most of the noise. Even though the train horn manages to get through, I don't have to blast music at full volume. The passthrough mode is really great in my opinion. I have never tried in other earphones but the incoming voices and speed are very good. The audio quality is great. I needed to tweak it a little bit in the app. The default settings have a bit too much bass for my taste. Good battery backup too.”
Why it's worth buying: With over 4000 overall ratings on Amazon, this product proves its worth with decent noise cancellation and secure fit,making it a compelling choice.
The boAt Airdopes 190 TWS Earbuds feature seamless gaming and entertainment experience with BEAST Mode for ultra-low 50ms latency, ensuring smooth sessions. Enjoy up to 40 hours of total playtime, with each earbud offering up to 10 hours of playback. Powered by powerful 10mm audio drivers, immerse yourself in the boAt auditory experience. ENx Tech quad mics ensure clear voice calls by cancelling background noise. ASAP Charge provides 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. With Bluetooth v5.3, IPX4 water resistance, and touch controls, enjoy carefree listening wherever you go.
Specifications:
Price: 1,499 (
MRP 3,49957% Off)
Brand:boAt
Latency: Low
Playtime: Long
Drivers: Powerful 10mm
Microphones: Quad ENx Tech
Charge: ASAP
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Quick charging feature for convenience
|
Limited water resistant
|
Clear voice calls with noise cancellation
|
Touch controls may require adjustment
|
Powerful audio drivers for immersive sound
|
Low latency enhances gaming experience
|
Connects seamlessly
User’s Reviews: "I have been using this for 8 months.I had a great experience with the product,the audio quality is awesome,the base is pretty good. Overall it is a must buy product.”
Why it's worth buying: With low latency and long playback time, these earbuds offer a superior gaming and entertainment experience, reflected in their high sales volume.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How do I choose between wireless and wired headphones?
Wireless headphones offer freedom of movement and convenience, while wired headphones provide consistent audio quality and do not require charging. Consider your usage needs and preferences before deciding.
Are noise-cancelling headphones worth it?
Noise-cancelling headphones are beneficial for blocking out external noise, ideal for travel, work, or noisy environments. They offer immersive audio experiences, enhancing focus and enjoyment.
What are the advantages of Bluetooth earbuds?
Bluetooth earbuds provide wireless connectivity, eliminating tangled cables and offering convenience for activities like exercise or commuting. They offer seamless pairing with compatible devices and freedom of movement.
How can I ensure a comfortable fit with earbuds?
Choose earbuds with different-sized ear tips to find the most comfortable fit for your ears. Proper fit ensures better sound quality and prevents discomfort during extended use.
Do earbuds with mic work for phone calls?
Earbuds with built-in microphones allow hands-free phone calls, providing clear audio transmission and reception. They offer convenience for making and receiving calls while on the go.
To Wrap Up
Our recommended list comprises brands known for their commitment to delivering exceptional audio solutions that cater to diverse preferences and needs. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, innovative technology, and customer satisfaction, these brands consistently stand out in the market. Choosing from our list ensures access to reliable products backed by positive reviews and widespread acclaim, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking superior audio performance and a satisfying listening experience.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change