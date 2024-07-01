10 Best Clothing Steamers in 2024 | Outlook Reviewed

Our Top Picks
If you're looking to quickly eliminate wrinkles from delicate or thin materials or to disinfect garments, a is a fantastic choice. The debate between clothes steamers vs. irons has been around for ages, but clothes steamers offer distinct advantages. High-quality fabric steamers not only smooth out wrinkles but also help disinfect and freshen up your clothes, ensuring they look and feel their best.
Handheld or upright, these devices are lighter to manage and eliminate the need for an ironing board, freeing up precious closet space. A great clothes steamer is an invaluable addition to your laundry arsenal, providing both convenience and efficiency.
In this article, we’ll highlight the best clothing steamers, including options for home use and quick touch-ups. Be it if you're dealing with everyday wrinkles or preparing for a special occasion, the can make a significant difference.
For those on a budget, we’ll also showcase the best clothes steamers under $50, proving that you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve professional results. These affordable models still offer impressive performance and are ideal for daily use.
Explore our top picks and find the best steamer for clothes, offering both handheld and professional-grade options to suit all your garment care needs. With the best clothing steamers at your disposal, maintaining a pristine wardrobe has never been easier.
Factors to consider when selecting a clothes steamer
Type of Steamer: There are two main types of steamers: handheld and upright. Handheld steamers are portable and convenient for travel, while upright steamers are more powerful and suitable for home use.
Heat-Up Time: The heat-up time is crucial, especially if you need to use the steamer quickly. Look for a steamer that heats up in under a minute for maximum efficiency.
Water Tank Capacity: The water tank capacity determines how long you can steam before needing a refill. Larger tanks are ideal for extensive steaming sessions, while smaller tanks are suitable for quick touch-ups.
Steam Output: High steam output ensures effective wrinkle removal and faster steaming. Consider steamers with adjustable steam settings to handle different types of fabrics.
Portability: If you travel frequently, a lightweight and compact steamer is essential. Portability ensures you can easily pack the steamer in your luggage without taking up much space.
Ease of Use: User-friendly features like a comfortable handle, long power cord, and easy-to-fill water tank enhance the steaming experience. An ergonomic design minimises hand fatigue during use.
Durability: Invest in a steamer made from high-quality materials for long-lasting performance. Check reviews and warranties to ensure the steamer can withstand regular use.
Safety Features: Safety features such as automatic shut-off and anti-drip technology are important. These features prevent accidents and ensure the steamer operates safely.
Versatility: Some steamers come with additional attachments for different tasks. Look for steamers with accessories like fabric brushes, creaser tools, and lint removers for added versatility.
How we picked them for you
Performance Assessment: Each steamer was evaluated based on factors such as steam output, heat-up time, and ease of use to ensure optimal performance for wrinkle removal and garment care.
Comparison Analysis: We conducted a thorough comparison of each steamer, highlighting their pros and cons. This analysis helped identify which models excel in specific functionalities like portability or steam efficiency.
User Feedback: User reviews and feedback played a crucial role in our selection process. We considered experiences shared by actual users to gauge reliability, effectiveness, and overall satisfaction with each steamer.
Budget Consideration:We took into account the affordability of each steamer, ensuring that our recommendations cater to a range of budgets without compromising on quality or essential features.
Brand Reputation: The reputation of the brands behind the steamers was carefully assessed. We focused on brands known for manufacturing reliable and durable products in the garment care industry.
Here’s a comprehensive review of best clothes steamers
Electrolux's Handheld Garment and Fabric Steamer, designed in Sweden, combines high performance with convenience. This portable clothes steamer features a powerful 1500W ceramic soleplate that heats up in just 30 seconds, providing up to 18 minutes of continuous steaming.
Ideal for both delicate fabrics like silk and heavy-duty garments, it ensures a crisp, wrinkle-free look. The compact fabric steamer includes a 2-in-1 lint and fabric brush, a long 12ft cord, and a large 10 oz water tank.
Safe and user-friendly, it boasts 360° anti-spill technology and automatic shutoff, making it perfect for home use or quick touch-ups on the go.
Specifications:
Price: $59
Brand: Electrolux
Power: 1500 watts
Heat-Up Time: 30 seconds
Water Tank: 10oz/300ml
Steam Duration: 18 minutes
Cord Length: 12ft
Design: Handheld, Portable
User’s Reviews: "One of the things I love about this steamer is its quick heat-up time. It's ready to use in just 30 seconds, which is much faster than some other steamers I've tried. It also has a large water tank that provides plenty of steaming time and allows you to steam pretty much anything.
Why it's worth buying: With a 4.4-star rating and Amazon's Choice designation, it’s a reliable choice for wrinkle-free clothing.
HiLIFE's portable handheld steamer is a user-friendly, lightweight solution for removing wrinkles at home, in the office, or while travelling. With a 700W power output, this compact fabric steamer generates strong penetrating steam, making it effective on various fabrics, including cotton, silk, wool, and nylon.
The steamer features a large 240 ml water tank, providing up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming, and a 9-foot power cord for convenient use.
Designed for 120V outlets, this travel steamer is perfect for quick touch-ups and maintaining wrinkle-free garments effortlessly. Ideal for those seeking a portable and efficient garment care tool.
Specifications
Price: $25.49
Brand: HiLIFE
Power Output: 700W
Water Capacity: 240ml
Cord Length: 9ft
Steam Duration: 15 minutes
Voltage Compatibility: 110-120V
Weight: 1.7 pounds
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Large water tank capacity
|
Short steam duration
|
Strong penetrating steam for all fabrics
|
Spilling of water at times
|
Long power cord provides flexibility
|
Compact fits in luggage
User’s Reviews: "I bought this steamer for a dress that I was wearing to my son's wedding. The dress was a ruched knit with an overdress of netting type material, also ruched. The dress had wrinkles when I received it and there was no way it could be ironed. The steamer worked perfectly to take the wrinkles out and did it in no time. Very happy with the results.”
Why it's worth buying: As a best-seller on Amazon, with 40,000+ units sold last month, this steamer is trusted by thousands for its powerful steam and convenient portability.
Rowenta’s Perfect Steam Pro Iron, featuring professional-grade performance, transforms your ironing routine with powerful steam output.
The steam station boasts a 1800W heater and 400 active micro-holes in the Microsteam Soleplate, ensuring precise and even steam distribution for effortless wrinkle removal. Its 1.1L removable water tank allows for extended, uninterrupted ironing sessions.
Designed for convenience, the iron is lightweight, with a retractable cord, and includes a precision tip for hard-to-reach areas. The leak-proof design and calc collector enhance durability, making this the ideal choice for heavy-duty garment care. Perfect for home use, it ensures every fabric looks flawless.
Specifications
Price: $263
Brand: Rowenta
Power Output: 1800W
Soleplate Type: Microsteam Soleplate
Water Tank: 37oz Capacity
Steam Boost: 430g/min
Cord Type: Retractable Cord
Heating Technology: Boiler System
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Leak-proof design prevents stains
|
Some water drops on the floor
|
Delivers exceptional performance
|
Higher initial investment
|
Steam plate quality is exceptional
|
Intuitive controls helps with efficient ironing
User’s Reviews: "I have owned Rowenta irons for more than 20 years. This thing is serious; the amount of steam is unrivalled by any other I have owned. It is known as the "Dragon's Breath 3000" by my family, if that gives you an idea of the steam power. It is easy to use, and since the steam emanates from the tank below, the iron is very lightweight. I have been pleased with the performance. Wrinkles stand no chance against the DB300!”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its powerful steam output and precise ironing capabilities, backed by a solid reputation with 4.5-star ratings from over 2000 Amazon reviewers.
CHI’s Handheld Garment Steamer is designed for effortless wrinkle removal with powerful steam performance. Featuring 1600 watts of power, it heats up quickly, providing two continuous steam modes with up to 26 grams per minute for tough wrinkles.
The full-size 300 ml water tank allows extended steaming without frequent refills, and the ergonomic handle ensures comfortable use. Equipped with a 10 ft. cord, this compact steamer reaches hard-to-access areas like drapes and upholstery.
Ideal for home and travel, it combines reliability with convenience, making it a top choice for keeping clothes and fabrics looking fresh and wrinkle-free.
Specifications:
Price: $53
Brand: CHI
Power Output: 1600 watts
Water Tank: 300 ml
Steam Modes: Two continuous
Cord Length: 10 ft
Heat-Up Time: Seconds
Steam Output: 26 g/min
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Easy to use and convenient
|
A little heavy in weight
|
Heats up quickly
|
Not suitable for delicate fabrics
|
Instantly removes wrinkles
|
Comfortable ergonomic handle
User’s Reviews: "I bought this high quality hand held steamer after my full size steamer died on me. So far, this steamer is much more powerful, easy to clean, and easy to use. It works just as effectively as a full size garment steamer.”
Why it's worth buying: Rated 4.4 stars and Amazon’s Choice, it’s a reliable, convenient choice for every home.
The BLACK+DECKER Advanced Handheld Steamer, with 1400 watts of power, efficiently removes wrinkles from clothing and freshens fabrics. It heats up in less than a minute and produces 45% more steam than comparable models.
The continuous steam function and burst of steam trigger make wrinkle removal quick and easy. Equipped with a 15-foot cord and a 220mL water tank, it’s perfect for home use and travel. The included attachments allow for steaming upholstery, delicate fabrics, and lint removal.
An auto shutoff feature ensures safety by powering down after 15 minutes of inactivity, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.
Specifications
Price: $55
Brand: BLACK+DECKER
Power Output: 1400 watts
Water Tank: 220mL capacity
Cord Length: 15 feet
Auto Shutoff: 15 minutes
Steam Modes: Continuous, Burst
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Effectively removes wrinkles
|
Steam output could be better
|
Heats up pretty quickly
|
A little heavy
|
Exceptional performance
|
Includes useful attachments
User’s Reviews: "I bought this to replace my old steamer, of a different brand, that died. This steamer is significantly larger, and that is the only adjustment I had to get used to. It's also significantly better as it is more powerful and has a better water chamber, easier to replace the water if you need to refill in the middle of steaming larger items. The attachments are great, and the long cord is awesome - it makes it easy to steam large objects like curtains, bedspreads and upholstery. Great product!”
Why it's worth buying: With 68% of users giving it 5-star ratings on Amazon, it proves to be a reliable and user-friendly choice.
The SALAV Heavy Duty Commercial Full-Size Garment Steamer delivers powerful 1800-watt steam, ideal for both residential and commercial use.
Its extra-large 3-litre water tank provides over 90 minutes of continuous steam, making it perfect for removing tough wrinkles from clothes, drapes, and upholstery. The foot pedal power control offers easy operation, while the 360-degree swivel hanger with clips allows for multiple garments to be steamed at once.
With adjustable settings and a quick heat-up time, this professional clothing steamer is a reliable choice for achieving wrinkle-free fabrics efficiently and effortlessly.
Specifications:
Price: $106.07
Brand: SALAV
Power: 1800 Watts
Tank Capacity: 3 Liters
Steam Duration: 90 Minutes
Control Type: Foot Pedal
Hose Type: Dual Insulated
Hanger Type: 360 Swivel
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Large water tank capacity
|
Initial setup may be complex
|
Steam output is quite powerful
|
Higher price point
|
User friendly design
|
Wheels make it easy to manoeuvre
User’s Reviews: "Sceptical at first because I have never used this method before and it’s better than expected. Easy to use and fast too. One thing though, it’s not for ironing large surfaces like bed sheets or blankets or anything too big. But it’s great for clothes! It will not burn your clothes and keeps em soft. Materials look solid and pretty happy so far.”
Why it's worth buying: It is a top choice with over 1K purchases last month and recognized as an Amazon Choice product.
Conair's Turbo ExtremeSteam Handheld Garment Steamer provides powerful wrinkle removal with its 1875W motor and quick 40-second heat-up time. Ideal for home use or travel, it features a 7.3-ounce water tank for up to 15 minutes of continuous steam.
This portable steamer includes versatile attachments for different fabrics, ensuring a fresh-pressed look without the need for an ironing board. Designed to kill 99.9% of germs, dust mites, and bed bugs, it's a convenient choice for maintaining garments, upholstery, and curtains. Conair's commitment to innovative garment care shines through in this effective and user-friendly handheld steamer which is one of the best clothes steamers for removing tough wrinkles.
Specifications:
Price: $55
Brand: Conair
Power Output: 1875W
Heat-Up Time: 40 seconds
Water Capacity: 7.3 ounces
Steam Duration: 15 minutes
Attachments: 3-in-1 set
Germ Killing: 99.9%
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Simple quick to set up and use
|
Heavyweight
|
Decent quality and performance
|
Requires frequent refills
|
Produces plenty of steam
|
Works great on the toughest wrinkles
|
Includes versatile attachments.
User’s Reviews: "This is a must have if you travel. It heats up fast and does a great job when you take your clothes out of a suitcase. It makes plenty of steam and works great on the toughest wrinkles. The size is great for packing and doesn’t take up too much space.”
Why it's worth buying: It’s an Amazon Choice product with over 20,000 purchases last month, highlighting its trusted performance and popularity.
Jiffy Steamer's J-2000M is made for efficient wrinkle removal with its 1300-watt solid brass heating element. This steamer heats up quickly in just two minutes and provides up to 1.5 hours of continuous steam time, thanks to its 2.84-liter water tank.
The high-impact plastic housing ensures durability, while the fusible link with automatic shut-off enhances safety. Ideal for home or light commercial use, this steamer features a metal steam head and wooden handle, making it perfect for delicate fabrics, stitching, ruffles, and appliques.
Its 360-degree swivel casters offer easy mobility, and the 7-foot power cord includes a moulded storage clip for convenience.
Specifications:
Price: $251
Power: 1300 watts
Heating Element: Solid brass
Water Capacity: 2.84 liters
Heat-up Time: 2 minutes
Steam Time: 1.5 hours per filling
Safety Feature: Fusible link with automatic shut-off
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Durable brass heating element
|
Leakage issues
|
Easy mobility with swivel casters
|
Nozzle gets hot at times
|
Top notch performance
|
Large water reservoir makes it easy to use
|
Sturdy and strong built quality
User’s Reviews: "Absolutely love the quality and effectiveness of this steamer. It is heavy duty which is what I needed. I also love the wooden handle and metal head. It is so much more sturdy than others I have used and rolls so cleanly. I would absolutely purchase this product again. It is also Made in America which I love.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it has earned high praise with 78% of over 40,000 Amazon reviewers awarding it a 5-star rating, reflecting its outstanding performance.
Bear's handheld clothes steamer is the best clothes steamer under $50 features 1300W of power and heats up in just 25 seconds, allowing quick wrinkle removal. With a 230ml water tank, it provides 10-20 minutes of continuous steam, reducing the need for frequent refills.
The steamer's unique embedded ball design ensures smooth, effortless ironing, and the built-in aromatherapy box lets you add essential oils for a pleasant fragrance. Its versatile design supports both vertical and horizontal steaming, making it suitable for various fabrics, including silk, wool, and cotton.
The detachable brush and stainless steel panel enhance steam distribution, ensuring effective wrinkle removal on all garments.
Specifications:
Price: $39
Brand: Bear
Power Output: 1300W
Tank Capacity: 230ml
Heat-Up Time: 25 seconds
Cable Length: 9ft
Aromatherapy Box: Yes
Steaming Modes: Vertical/Horizontal
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Lightweight and easy to handle
|
Could be more durable
|
Includes aromatherapy feature
|
Takes longer to heat up
|
Long steam time per fill
|
Exceptional performance
User’s Reviews: "Absolutely love the quality and effectiveness of this steamer. It is heavy duty which is what I needed. I also love the wooden handle and metal head. It is so much more sturdy than others I have used and rolls so cleanly. I would absolutely purchase this product again. It is also Made in America which I love.”
Why it's worth buying: Its lightweight design and detachable brush enhance ease of use, ensuring smooth results on various fabrics.
Brookline's 800W steamer for clothes efficiently removes wrinkles with its powerful steam output and innovative nozzle design.
The compact, portable steamer features an 180ml high-capacity water tank and heats up in under 2 minutes, making it perfect for travellers and professionals. Its 9ft extra-long cord and automatic shut-down system enhance safety, preventing overheating and low water levels.
Suitable for all fabrics, from delicate drapery to suits and dresses, the steamer ensures a smooth, polished look. Designed for ease of use, it minimises leaks and spills when used upright. The Brookline steamer includes a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Specifications:
Brand: Brookline
Price: $26.99
Power: 800 watts
Capacity: 180ml water tank
Heating Time: < 2 minutes
Cord Length: 9ft
Warranty: 1 year
Design: Portable, handheld
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Compact and lightweight
|
Small water tank capacity
|
Automatic shut-off for safety
|
May not handle heavy fabrics
|
Heats up quickly
|
Auto shut-down feature enhances safety
User’s Reviews: "For the price that I paid for it it’s really cute and it’s really efficient. It gets most of my wrinkles and I haven’t noticed any problems.”
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its powerful wrinkle removal in a compact design, backed by high customer satisfaction with a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.
Clothes steamer maintenance tips
Always use distilled water to prevent mineral buildup
Clean the steamer's nozzle regularly with a cloth
Empty and rinse the water tank after each use
Allow the steamer to cool completely before storing
Check for any clogs in the steam vents periodically
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How does a clothes steamer work?
A clothes steamer heats water to produce steam, which is then directed onto fabric. The steam relaxes the fibers, effectively removing wrinkles and refreshing the garment.
What types of fabrics can be steamed?
Clothes steamers are safe for a wide range of fabrics, including cotton, silk, polyester, wool, and linen. They are particularly useful for delicate fabrics that may be damaged by an iron.
How long does it take for a clothes steamer to heat up?
Most clothes steamers heat up within 1 to 2 minutes. This quick heat-up time makes them convenient for fast touch-ups and last-minute steaming.
Can a clothes steamer replace an iron?
Yes, a clothes steamer can often replace an iron, especially for quick touch-ups and delicate fabrics. However, it may not provide the same crisp finish as ironing for some garments.
How do you use a clothes steamer effectively?
Hold the steamer head a few inches away from the fabric and move it in a continuous motion. For stubborn wrinkles, hold the steamer closer to the fabric and let the steam penetrate the fibres for a few seconds.
In Conclusion
Clothing steamers are an essential tool for anyone looking to maintain wrinkle-free and fresh garments with ease. Their versatility makes them suitable for a variety of fabrics, from delicate silks to sturdy cottons, without the risk of damage. The convenience of quick heat-up times and efficient steam output ensures that you can achieve professional results at home. Our list of recommendations offers a range of options, catering to different needs and budgets, ensuring you find the perfect steamer to suit your lifestyle. Investing in a good quality steamer can save time and effort, making it a worthwhile addition to your home care routine.
