Live Scores, Indian Super League 2020-21, Final: Mumbai City FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

March 13, 2021
Corona
Follow live football scores and updates of the ISL 2021-20 final match between Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2021
Sergio Lobera and his Mumbai City enter the ISL final boasting a league double over Antonio Habas and ATK Mohun Bagan
Courtesy: ISL Photos
The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa is a clash of two formidable forces in Indian football -- one a nouveau riche in Mumbai City FC with their 'City' link and another, an amalgamation of two giants in ATK Mohun Bagan. Both the teams finished the league round with 40 points each with identical 12 wins, four draws and four defeats. But Mumbai claimed the top spot thanks to their head-to-head record, also featuring a league double against their final opponents. Mumbai then defeated FC Goa in the two-legged semi-final to enter their maiden final. Antonio Habas's ' former champions' ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, beat NorthEast United to set up a final date with Sergio Lobera's outfit. expect one wild ride when the top two teams in the country fight for the ultimate prize in Indian football. Follow live scores and updates of Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan here:

Outlook Web Bureau Goa Live Blog live Indian Super League (ISL) Mumbai City ATK-Mohun Bagan Indian football Live Score Sports

