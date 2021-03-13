Live Scores, Indian Super League 2020-21, Final: Mumbai City FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan

The final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa is a clash of two formidable forces in Indian football -- one a nouveau riche in Mumbai City FC with their 'City' link and another, an amalgamation of two giants in ATK Mohun Bagan. Both the teams finished the league round with 40 points each with identical 12 wins, four draws and four defeats. But Mumbai claimed the top spot thanks to their head-to-head record, also featuring a league double against their final opponents. Mumbai then defeated FC Goa in the two-legged semi-final to enter their maiden final. Antonio Habas's ' former champions' ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, beat NorthEast United to set up a final date with Sergio Lobera's outfit. expect one wild ride when the top two teams in the country fight for the ultimate prize in Indian football. Follow live scores and updates of Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan here:

