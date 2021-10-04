Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack

Mott hailed veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami as 'world class' and admitted that the Australians were happy when she wasn't bowling.

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack
Jhulan Goswami picked up three (2/33 and 1/8) wickets against Australia and was the most-feared bowler in opposition camp.

Australia Women Coach Matthew Mott Heaps High Praise On Indian Bowling Attack
2021-10-04T10:28:07+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 10:28 am

Australia women head coach Matthew Mott rued the missed opportunities in the game but was all praise for the Indian attack. The one-off historic Australia women versus India women pink-ball day-night Test match ended in a draw after more than 80 overs got wasted because of rain and thunderstorms.

“If we could have kept them under 270, it would have been a different match altogether. We didn’t execute as well as we should have and there were eight chances,” Mott said at the virtual post-match media interaction.

He further said they would have liked to have taken a chance but it would have given India a chance. “We would’ve liked to take the game on and take a chance. But it would give India a chance and we could have lost four points. We’ve discussed changes multiple times. From 6 points to 4 and even 2. That might help teams roll the dice a bit more. It’s only human,” Mott said.

“Taking it back to 2 points so there’s less to lose and make for more entertaining cricket is probably the way to go. We want to put on a spectacle and play the game in the right spirit,” he added.

Mott said after the toss, they were behind the game and never really got back (into the game). “The first word would be frustrating. We were looking forward to this. We knew India would be good for us. We thought we hit out mark with the toss. But we moved behind the game for the rest of the game. We never really got back in the game,” he added.

The Aussie coach hailed the Indian bowling attack and said they had set a blueprint from which to learn from. “Nothing but praise for the Indian attack. They've set a blueprint that I think we have a lot to learn from. Jhulan Goswami for me is the ultimate professional world class bowler. We were quite happy when she was not bowling,” he added.

