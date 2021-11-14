Outlook Special | Faded Red: N-Ostalgie For Calcutta’s Communist Past In Berlin

In his first instalment of ‘Faded Red’, Uttaran Das Gupta wrote about boarding a train at Anhalter Banhof in Berlin and getting off at Esplanade, a central station in Kolkata. Moving effortlessly between his experiences in Germany and West Bengal, Gupta explored the idea of ostalgie a sort of nostalgia that residents of former socialist countries experience because of a common cultural past.

In his second instalment, Gupta looks at the present-day Calcutta through the eyes of Rudyard Kipling, finds out why there still is a clear divide between East and West Germany, and writes about ‘an epidemic of feigned nostalgia’ in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries among European soldiers posted in foreign lands.

When these rallies took place, it was not uncommon to hear “The Internationale” and “We Shall Overcome” and even Nâzim Hikmet’s “To Paul Robeson” in Bengali writes Gupta about the historic Brigade Ground in Kolkata in this essay.

“I don’t ask people about socialism, I want to know about love, jealousy, childhood, old age,” writes Russian journalist Svetlana Alexievich in her mammoth history of the Soviet Union, Second-Hand Time (2013; English translation: Bela Shayevich.) “Music, dances, hairdos. The myriad sundry details of a vanished way of life. It’s the only way to chase the catastrophe into the contours of the ordinary and try to tell a story.” Such questions provoke markedly different answers in Kolkata and Berlin. “(W)e did not really understand the difference between Leninism and Maoism, but we all knew about Lenin,” wrote Kolkata-based writer Sandip Roy. “The dead Russian lived among us. He could almost be a Bengali bhadralok (rough translation: bourgeoisie gentleman), sitting at one of the famous clubs, stroking his beard and having whiskey — or maybe, vodka.” Yes, Lenin was indeed everywhere, as were Marx, Engels, Mao and even Stalin. You could see busts and pictures of the communist saints in the party offices in your neighbourhood, at street corners, on wall graffiti. You could pick up books written by them — or other Russians such as Dostoyevsky or Chekov or Sholokhov — in hardbound Progress Publishers editions at the second-hand bookstores at Golpark in south Kolkata or College Street. They jostled for space with Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s One Day in The Life of Isaac Denisovich and The Gulag Archipelago — denunciations of Soviet rule. The Bolshevik leader also gave his name to one of Kolkata’s arterial thoroughfares: Dharamtalla Street was renamed as Lenin Sarani in 1970 to mark his centenary.

The road flows into the centre of the city with an overwhelming traffic of busses, trams, cars and humans. The area is described by Rudyard Kipling in his lively account of 19th century Calcutta, The City of Dreadful Night (1888). On his way to Park Street further south, he is evicted from a tram: “Calcutta tram conductors are not polite. The car shuffles unsympathetically down the street, and the evicted is stranded in Dhurrumtollah.” Even then, he found the area overrun with people. If he somehow managed to travel through time and get there now, he would perhaps only be surprised to find even more people and the dilapidated condition of the buildings. The area is very close to the Brigade parade ground, once the site of the historic communist rallies. When these rallies took place, it was not uncommon to hear “The Internationale” and “We Shall Overcome” and even NâzÄ±m Hikmet’s “To Paul Robeson” in Bengali. Another thoroughfare the Communists managed to rename was Harrington Street in central Kolkata. At the height of the Vietnam War, it was given a new name: Ho Chi Minh Sarani. This was a political manoeuvre: because it is home to the US Embassy. “Amar naam, tomar naam, shobar naam Vietnam (My name, your name, all our names are Vietnam)!” was the cry of solidarity on the street.

“The communist government in India, including the one in West Bengal, had democratic legitimacy,” said Martin Jahrfeld, a Berlin-based financial journalist. “They were voted into power — and voted out.” Besides West Bengal, the southern state of Kerala and the northeastern state of Tripura have also had governments led by the CPM. In Tripura, the communists had two long stints in power — from 1978 to 1988, and again 1993 to 2018. The leftist government in Kerala was re-elected for a second consecutive term in April this year. “In the GDR, the communists were put into power by the Soviets,” Jahrfeld added. “They had no legitimacy. Marxists in the GDR established a Soviet-type ‘planned economy’, as a result of which East Germany is economically still behind West Germany.” German reunification took place on October 3, 1990, but even three decades later the eastern parts of the country that were formally under the GDR lag the western parts. Analysis by Statista.com shows how the East is way behind the West in key economic indicators such as per capita GDP or unemployment rate. “This is primarily the result of the 40 years of partition and not the outcome of unification,” said Jahrfeld. “Though: Many promises were made to the Easterners and they were not kept. Lots of German tax money has been invested into the erstwhile East Germany since 1990, but economic power and decision making remained in the West. So, the Easterners still feel powerless.” One of the results, a less dangerous one, of this apparent powerlessness is the persistence of nostalgia for a time when perhaps they had greater agency.

The term nostalgia was coined by Swiss doctor Johannes Hofer in a dissertation in 1688. Hofer got the word by combining two Greek words — nostos (a return to native land) and algos (pain). He defined nostalgia as: “the sad mood originating from the desire for the return to one’s native land” and related it to Odysseus’ longing to return to Ithaca. “Among the first victims of the newly diagnosed disease were various displaced people of the seventeenth century, freedom-loving students from the Republic of Berne studying in Basel, domestic help and servants working in France and Germany, and Swiss soldiers fighting abroad,” wrote Svetlana Boym, who taught Slavic and comparative literature at Harvard University, in her 2001 book, The Future of Nostalgia. For the early detectors of the ailment, it worked through “associationist magic” — Swiss soldiers would be reminded of their homes on hearing bells of shepherds used to guide their flock. Scottish soldiers suffered from nostalgia when they listened to the bagpipe; in fact, this was such a common occurrence that their superiors forbade them from playing, singing and even whistling native tunes. The symptoms of nostalgia were identified to be lethargy, confusions between past and present, real and imaginary events, and ghost sightings. There was an epidemic of feigned nostalgia as well in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries among European soldiers posted in foreign lands. It could be apparently cured through leeches, hypnotic emulsions and opium, and — best of all — a return to the motherland.

