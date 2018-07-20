Monsoon Session: BJD Walks Out Of No-Trust Motion Debate

The debate over the no-confidence motion against the government, moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), has started in Parliament.

TDP's Jayadev Galla initiated the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Minutes before he began, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) walked out of the lower house of Parliament, stating that the today’s discussion is irrelevant for Odisha, the state it rules.

Opposition leaders, meanwhile, protested against time limits imposed on speeches by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who has said that the vote will be held at 6 pm.

Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.

In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.

The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS.

The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.