'Mr PM... No Light At End Of The Tunnel': Rahul Gandhi's Latest Salvo On Modi Govt

Outlook Web Bureau 01 August 2019
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after attending the Budget session. (PTI)
2019-08-01T18:08:38+0530

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's policies, saying India's economy had derailed and the "train of recession" was coming full throttle.

"Mr PM, the economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. If your incompetent FM is telling you there is light, trust me it's the train of recession coming at full throttle," he said on Twitter.

The Gandhi scion cited a media report which claimed that India's economic slowdown is showing no signs of abating, with a sizeable number of indicators of domestic demand still flashing in the red in June.

On Wednesday, Gandhi had claimed that the "callous attitude" of the ruling government in rolling out GST and demonetisation had sent the Indian economy in a tailspin and brought it to the brink of meltdown.

"Demonetisation and GST rollout are perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi Government. Their callous attitude has sent the Indian economy in a tailspin and has brought it to the brink of a meltdown," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi tagged a news report quoting the Comptroller and Auditor General, in its first-ever audit of the Goods and Services Tax, that the government had failed to try out the system before its rollout, leading to inadequate compliance mechanisms, and lower tax revenues.

(With agency inputs)

