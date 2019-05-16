Bua, Babua Or Naamdar Of Congress – They Divide People On Basis Of Caste: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said the love of the people towards him increases with the abuses hurled at him, claiming that the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh is now sensing defeat.

"All the 'mahamilawatis' including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are in low spirits today seeing their impending defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said at an election rally in Chandauli.

"As the dose of the rivals’ abuses increases, the people are increasing their dose of trust and love too," he said at another meeting in Mirzapur.

He also addressed a meeting in Mau, where he blamed Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for the violence during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Modi promised that his government will install a grand statue of Bengal icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in place of the one smashed during the violence.

Thirteen seats, out of the 80 in Uttar Pradesh, will go to the polls in the last round of the election on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party which won 71 seats on its own in 2014 now faces an alliance of Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal in the state.

"These parties had started the campaign in the name of 'Modi hatao' (remove Modi),” the prime minister said.

He added that the opposition had failed to pick a common prime ministerial candidate.

"They had also got a picture clicked, hand in hand on the dais in Bengaluru. But once the issue of the prime minister came up, all of them started blowing their own trumpet," Modi said.

“Those with eight seats, 10 seats, 20 to 22 seats, 30 to 35 seats, all started dreaming of becoming prime minister," he said.

“Dreaming is not bad. But the country is saying 'Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar' (Modi government again)," he said.

He said this has happened because the Opposition has failed to address some issues.

"They could not tell the country how they will give a stable government in the 21st century. They could not tell how the country will develop if governments keep falling every six months or one year. They could not tell their stand on Naxalism and terrorism," Modi said.

"These parties have only put before the country a model of lies, rumours, abuses,” he said, also attacking them over “casteism”.

He claimed the Opposition was against surgical strikes against Pakistan-based terrorists and had also opposed him over identification of illegal migrants and making triple talaq illegal.

"We belong to the social and political culture where the party is bigger than an individual and the country is bigger than the party,” he said.

“We have adopted the values of Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya. Our culture, knowledge and science is being discussed the world over today, and we are emerging as a strong nation economically," he said.

"This is the reason as to why the youth of the 21st century is not ready to allow the country return to the pre-2014 era, he added.

Modi attacked SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for mocking the BJP over its focus on constructing toilets.

“For us, a toilet is an 'izzatghar' for the mothers, sisters and daughters," he said, suggesting that a toilet at home is a matter of respect towards women.

“Be it the bua, babua or the naamdar of the Congress – all of them see people divided on the basis of their caste,” he said, referring to opposition leaders.

On terrorism, he said, "Our policy is absolutely clear. We will not compromise on the security of our jawans. We will kill terrorists and deal firmly with the separatists who are singing praises of Pakistan.”

He claimed that before 2014, the scams and terror dominated the news.

"News of bomb explosions troubled the country every day, the growth rate was at a low and inflation was high. The country was facing hopelessness and distrust. Then you voted in a strong government to change things," Modi said.

“This sewak (servant) of yours has taken the country forward on the path of hope and confidence. The youth today have faith that their dreams and aspirations can be fulfilled, and the poor have got faith that the government cares for even their small needs,” he said.

"We are actively working to bring Purvanchal on the development track. Work on road and rail connectivity is on,” he said.

“Similarly, electricity is reaching villages and homes, unlike the time during the SP and the BSP governments when it was provided with an eye on the vote bank," he claimed.

(PTI)