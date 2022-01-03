Zero Covid Cases, No Deaths Recorded In Arunachal Pradesh In Last 24 Hours

Arunachal Pradesh did not log any fresh Covid-19 case on Monday, with the tally remaining at 55,343, a senior health department official said.

The death toll stood at 282, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 16 active cases, while 55,045 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The Capital Complex, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 13, followed by Tawang, West Kameng and Lohit (one case each).

A total of 12,05,350 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said over 14.62 lakh people have been inoculated till date.