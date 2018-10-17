YouTube Restores Services After Global Outage

YouTube restored its services on Wednesday morning after various platforms of Google-owned video-sharing website experienced a global outage that reportedly lasted around 45 minutes.



"We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know," tweeted Team YouTube.



Several users who were trying to access the video sharing platform on Wednesday complained of seeing '500 Internal Server Error' and '503 Network Error' messages popping up on their screens.

Responding to the reports of error and outage, the Team Youtube took to micro-blogging website Twitter and said, "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated."



The global outage of YouTube came a day after Twitter users, particularly iOS users, went into a frenzy for about an hour, when the app began streaming notifications in a cryptic series of alphanumeric characters.



Another prominent social media platform, Facebook also faced a security breach a few days back.



One of Google's subsidiaries, Youtube was launched in 2005. Currently, YouTube is one of the most visited websites on the internet.

ANI