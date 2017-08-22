Youth Arrested For Stalking, Molesting Woman Constable In Gurgaon

A man has been arrested for stalking and molesting 21-year-old woman constable in Gurgaon.

The incident took place on Saturday night near Bilaspur Chowk when the cop was returning from duty from the neighbouring Faridabad district. In her complaint, she has alleged that after getting down from the bus, the accused started following her on a bike, reported The Times of India.

“I first tried to ignore him, but when he started misbehaving and touching me inappropriately, I had no other option but to raise an alarm," the woman cop informed the newspaper.

The victim is a resident of Bilaspur village and travels to Faridabad every day after parking her two-wheeler, the report adds.

Subsequently, the accused along with two of his friends was surrounded by passersby, however by the time police reached the spot all of them had fled. Later, on Monday, the accused was arrested.

Gurgaon is considered unsafe when it comes to safety of women.

According to a Hindustan Times report, as many as 58 rape cases were registered till June 2017 in Gurgaon. Another 53 cases were filed under the Pocso Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012). There were 148 cases of molestation filed by the police in the city.