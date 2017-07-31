The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 July 2017 Last Updated at 3:28 pm National

'Your Mother Is From China That's Why You Oppose Modi', Twitter User Targets Jwala Gutta

Outlook Web Bureau
'Your Mother Is From China That's Why You Oppose Modi', Twitter User Targets Jwala Gutta
FILE PHOTO/PTI
'Your Mother Is From China That's Why You Oppose Modi', Twitter User Targets Jwala Gutta
outlookindia.com
2017-07-31T16:14:41+0530

A Twitter user attempted to troll Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta by bringing the latter's parents into the conversation. But little did he know that Gutta's retaliation will be too hard for him to handle.

"Is it bcoz ur mother is from China thats y u oppose MODI everytime ?", the tweet by an user siddhu read, which was posted on Saturday.

Gutta responded to him by tweeting "Think twice before you talk".

Advertisement opens in new window

The badminton player was born to Kranti Gutta and Yelan Gutta. Her father hails from Andhra Pradesh while her mother was born in Tianjin, China.

When the user kept on asking why she was against Prime minister Narendra Modi and his policies, Jwala replied him by saying that she had lost all respect for him.

 

Jwala's response hardly made any difference as the user continued to ask her questions.

"If Modi govt is not working for betterment of badminton or sports, convey it to Govt they will defnitely work on it," the user further asked.

This time Gutta warned of blocking him on the social media platform and that's how the conversation ended.

Advertisement opens in new window

"U have lost ur mind!! Another word..u shall be blocked!!", Gutta wrote.

Gutta has been a two-time Olympian. She has won four medals in Commonwealth Games for India. At the 2011 World Championships, Gutta  won the bronze medal in the women's doubles event in London.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jwala Gutta Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis
Next Story : E-Commerce Giant Snapdeal To Slash 80 Per Cent Of Its Workforce
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters