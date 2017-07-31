'Your Mother Is From China That's Why You Oppose Modi', Twitter User Targets Jwala Gutta

A Twitter user attempted to troll Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta by bringing the latter's parents into the conversation. But little did he know that Gutta's retaliation will be too hard for him to handle.

"Is it bcoz ur mother is from China thats y u oppose MODI everytime ?", the tweet by an user siddhu read, which was posted on Saturday.

Gutta responded to him by tweeting "Think twice before you talk".

Advertisement opens in new window

The badminton player was born to Kranti Gutta and Yelan Gutta. Her father hails from Andhra Pradesh while her mother was born in Tianjin, China.

When the user kept on asking why she was against Prime minister Narendra Modi and his policies, Jwala replied him by saying that she had lost all respect for him.

Firstly I've lost all respect for u!! So I don't think u will get any answer from me!! Secondly if u had any question..ask straight!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) July 29, 2017

Jwala's response hardly made any difference as the user continued to ask her questions.

"If Modi govt is not working for betterment of badminton or sports, convey it to Govt they will defnitely work on it," the user further asked.

This time Gutta warned of blocking him on the social media platform and that's how the conversation ended.

Advertisement opens in new window

"U have lost ur mind!! Another word..u shall be blocked!!", Gutta wrote.

Gutta has been a two-time Olympian. She has won four medals in Commonwealth Games for India. At the 2011 World Championships, Gutta won the bronze medal in the women's doubles event in London.