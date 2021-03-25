Your married life can affect your career: Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

Too much stress at home can lead to negative impact when you are at office or your workplace. The same way, sometimes in the run race for career building, many ignore married life relationship or domestic life. A leading fashion designer gets so involved in her business & international travel that doesn’t have quality time for family. Not that it is intentional but generally circumstances become like that. It can happen to both male & female. Now has a peaceful life at home to do anything with the Career, Yes says Dr. Vinay Bajrangi, one of the best astrologers in India, who works more on the theory of Karma. We know both these aspects are equally important in a person’s life but then how to identify their intrinsic relationship & how to balance it out. He explained all this by answering our questions with an astrological insight to this. Here are the excerpts of what he explained about the interrelationship between career success and quality of married life

Question: How does married life affect career – as per astrology?

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi: Both a happy married life and career are inevitable part of a person’s life. These two supplement and complement each other. Astrologically, a happy marriage is the key for a thriving career. The 10th house in your birth chart that controls career success is very closely interrelated to the 7th house of horoscope that controls the marriage. The energy of the marriage house compliments the house of career. This means that if there is positive energy in the house of marriage, it will give a positive boost in the house of career and vice-versa.

Question: How does 7th house affects 10th house?

DVB: The 7th house for spouse and marriage, and the 10th house for the career are the Kendra houses of a horoscope. There are four Kendra positions in a horoscope, the 1st, the 4th, the 7th, and the 10th. The energies of these houses freely flow among them and also acts as a supplement to one another. This means that each of these houses has a considerable influence on one another. These houses pro-actively contribute with their energies to boost the significations of the other Kendra house. That means the 7th house - the house for marital affairs constantly feeds its energy to the tenth house -the house of career and profession. A positive relationship with the spouse will have a positive 7th house, and therefore positive energy will flow from this house to the 10th house of career. More so, when the 7th house is also the secondary house for the career.

Question: 7th house is the secondary house for career - Can you explain this in detail?

DVB: Tenth house of any horoscope is the house that governs the career. Every aspect of the career is read from the tenth house. The seventh house is the tenth house from the tenth house of the horoscope, and therefore it is also known as the secondary house for reading career or profession. Therefore, while evaluating the magnitude of success of any individual, the seventh house is read in tandem with the tenth house. A negatively impacted 7th house can spoil the gains indicated in the tenth house. It is, therefore, always recommended to have a positive 7th house ( good marital life) which will boost the gains of the 10th house or the house of career. And for your information, through karma correction, the energies of the 7th house can be improved.

Question: How to improve the 7th house?

DVB: To improve the 7th house is to improve relationship and that too through karma correct. The best karma correction is not to be the worst critic of the spouse rather to be the best of support. Give up the habit of arguments, learn to ignore and forgive. An encouraging and understanding spouse can really matter a lot in converting the seventh house's negative energies to positives ones.

In this brutally competitive world, it is normal to fall or feel let down every now and then. But when one falls, the other should be there to lift the spirits. Through this, the pain of disappointment could be shortened. From the chart, the true nature of a person can be evaluated. He/she can be advised to change or modify the nature and can also be suggested to the extent to which this transformation is required. Through these efforts, the seventh house's energies and thus the tenth house can be improved and channelized efficiently. But ambition is hard to control.

There are twelve houses in a horoscope, and every house has a relationship with the 7th house (house of marriage) and the tenth house (the house of career). This relation can be good or bad. With effective usage of the energies, every house can start contributing to the betterment of these houses. Let me explain: the 10th house is the fourth to the 7th house, which means a Kendra position or benefic position. The 11th house is the second house (gain) from the 10th and the fifth (Tricona) from the seventh. This eleventh house can transmit maximum goodies to both the 7th and the 10th houses. Therefore, the eleventh house is to be kept extra strong, which will make the marriage thrive and shall give advancement in career. A careful analysis of every house (Bhav) with the 7th and the 10th house can be used to benefit the native.

I have seen people indulging themselves in mindless rituals which they perhaps copy from others. Here, one should understand that every chart is unique and, therefore, every chart has to be dealt with differently. The rituals, karma correction, therefore, cannot be the same for everyone.

Question: Does being ambitious affect a married life?

DVB: The more ambitious one gets to build his/her career, the more problematic his/her married life may become. There has to be a balance between both of these worlds, or otherwise, negativity may start flowing from one house (Bhav) to the other. One more important thing here when you know that you are too concerned & aggressive for your career , develop the habit being submissive & more friendly with your spouse.

Here female horoscopy is different that from the males. The obvious obstruction for a female in reaching her career's pinnacle is her kids, underperforming husband, and in-laws. The males, on the other hand, mostly do not have to deal with these factors. All these factors can be best judged by evaluating the horoscope because the amount of ambition a marriage can sustain can be aptly gauged through it.

A systematic approach to balancing each house's energies (Bhav) can make the marriage work positively for the career.

Question: What the divisional charts for marriage and profession?

DVB: The date, time, and place of birth give rise to a birth chart. The birth chart so generated is unique as the placement of planets in houses (Bhav), and Nakshatra is unique for every chart. The placement of the moon in a particular Bhav and Nakshatra rise the periods (Dasha). The placement of planets in a particular sign, Nakshatra and particular degree give rise to the sixteen divisional charts. The Ascendant chart, the transiting planets, the divisional charts, and the periods are read in tandem to access unique results for the native in question.

Navamsha or D 9 chart is the divisional chart read for spouse and marriage, whereas the Dashmansha or D-10 chart is the chart is referred to read the professional success. Apart from these two charts, Shastiamsha or D-60 chart is the chart referred to read the inter-relationship between marriage and profession.

Question – Finally - what is more important Career or Married life?

DVB - You see till a particular age, career is the priority of life. As a single person, you have all the liberties to decide whatever you want to do and from wherever. But once you marry, you got a better half in your life. Now you need a different mindset to create equilibrium between these aspects of life. You should not ignore either but also you should not let these two aspects feel competing with each other. When you have a good marital life, your spouse could be the best person caring and “concerned” for you. But you also have to reciprocate maintaining harmony in married & domestic life. With peace and harmony in married life, you find spouse celebrate all your success and also is the best support when you have stress in career. A happy married life at home gives you enough relief from many problems which your spouse can take care but you have to make the spouse feel important. You can concentrate on more important things leaving some worries for your spouse to handle. Last but not the least, too much focus on career after marriage ignoring your spouse can distract you also. I hope, you understand what I mean.

Dr. Vinay Bajrangi – one of the best astrologers in India, on similar lines written a very comprehensive explanation on relationship of different houses and signs which helps a person to know how can a small correction in life bring significant changes in life. To know more, one can connect with his website www.vinaybajrangi.com or call his office on +91 9278665588 or 9278555588

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine