The Website
27 April 2018 Last Updated at 5:12 pm National

‘You Look Tense’ During Your ‘No Agenda China Visit’: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-04-27T17:15:14+0530

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he looked ‘tense’ during his ‘no agenda China visit.’

Gandhi also reminded PM Modi to raise the Doklam standoff with Chinese troops last year and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with the leadership there.

Gandhi mocked Modi, saying "you look tense" on the visit.

However extending his party's support, he told the prime minister that India wants to hear him talk about these crucial issues - Doklam and CPEC - with China.

"Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your “No Agenda” China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM 2. China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through POK. That's Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a standoff in Doklam area last year. The face-off ended through negotiations after 72 days.

The CPEC, a part of the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, runs through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and India opposes the controversial project.

Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today began talks at an unprecedented two-day informal summit in Wuhan city in central China. During the visit, the two leaders will have a series of one-on-one conversations on bilateral, global and regional issues.

