'You Have Less Than 6 Hours': Rahul Gandhi Reminds Arun Jaitley About Rafale JPC Deadline

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Arun Jaitley and reminded the finance minister that less than six hours are left for his deadline on Rafale deal to get over.

Taking to the twitter, Gandhi said: "Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this!"

Dear Mr Jaitley,



Less than 6 hrs left for your deadline on the #Rafale JPC to run out.



Young India is waiting. I hope you're busy convincing Modi Ji and Anil Ambani Ji about why they should listen to you & approve this! @ArunJaitley — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2018

Rahul Gandhi's 24-hour challenge came in response to Arun Jaitley's 15 questions for the Congress in a Facebook post accusing Rahul Gandhi of "peddling untruth" on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

In the back-and-forth over the Rafale jet deal, Rahul Gandhi today posted a tart reminder to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with six hours left in his 24-hour deadline to set up an all-party lawmakers' panel.