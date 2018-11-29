'You Are Not Alone': Why A Photo Shared By Indian Army Is Winning Hearts On Internet

An image showing a serving Indian army officer consoling father of martyred Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani has touched the hearts of many social media users.

The picture shared by the official Indian Army Instagram account, under the caption--- 'You are not alone', shows an army officer consoling the father of the slain soldier.

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani laid down his life during an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district in which six militants were killed on Sunday.

Wrapped in tricolour, the body of the decorated soldier was taken to his native village Ashmuji in Kulgam and handed over to family members.

Wani, once a militant had joined the armed forces after he realised the futility of violence, a senior Army officer accompanying the coffin said.

"The family was fighting tears and they were honoured by the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Wani for the nation and peace for his state," he added.

Wani was a highly decorated Armyman and was awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry in August 2007 and a bar to the Sena Medal in August this year. A 21-gun salute was given when Wani's body was lowered in the grave. He is survived by a wife and two children aged 20 and 18 years.

(With PTI inputs)