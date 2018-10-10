﻿
Yogi Govt Plans To Establish Political Training Institute To Help Aspiring Youngsters

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2018
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to start a political training institute in Ghaziabad to teach the nuances of the politics to younger generation, the UP government said on Wednesday.

The decision to establish a sprawling political training institute at a cost of Rs 198 crore was taken on Wednesday at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Cabinet has approved establishment of a political training institute at Ghaziabad at a cost of Rs 198 crore. It also made a provision of Rs 50 crore for the first phase of the institute to be set up on 60 bighas of land,” Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters.

“This will be a first of its kind institute in the country," he added.

“The courses are being designed for the institute and it will impart A to Z training to those planning entry in politics and also to the elected representatives,” the minister said.

The minister said the courses would cover “practical training, laws, behaviour and other aspects of politics".

The institute will also offer lectures by prominent political personalities, including ambassadors, heads of states and other experts, the minister said.

The location of the institute has been selected in the national capital region NCR so that those coming to Delhi can easily plan a visit there, Khanna said.

The institute will be run by Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh, the minister said, adding discussions are on with various national universities for its recognition, so that its degrees have “value and weight”.

The institute will become operational in next two years, he said, adding a committee has already been formed to decide its curriculum.

PTI

