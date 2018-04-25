The Website
25 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:40 am National

Yogi Adityanath To Stay At Dalit Majority Village, Listen To Grievances

Outlook Web Bureau
Yogi Adityanath To Stay At Dalit Majority Village, Listen To Grievances
File Photo
Yogi Adityanath To Stay At Dalit Majority Village, Listen To Grievances
In a move aimed at reaching out to the weaker sections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will spend the night in a Dalit majority village on April 26 to listen to the problems and concerns of its residents.

Opposition parties have repeatedly targeted the BJP, accusing it of ignoring the interests of backward sections, a charge which the party has consistently rubbished.

The chief minister will visit Hasanpur on Thursday to address a public rally and will stay for the night in village Mehndipur under Hasanpur sub division about 25 km from here, Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the Adityanath government, said.

Chauhan, who is the MLA from Nogawa, claimed it was for the first time an Uttar Pradesh chief minister would stay in a backward village and interact directly with its residents.

According Chauhan, Adityanath's chopper will land at Hasanpur at about 2 pm and he will review the development work of the district.

Adityanath will take a meal at Mehndipur village and will stay for the night in 'Shishu Mandir' there to listen to the grievances of the Dalit community, he added.

District Magistrate, Amroha, Hemant Kumar said the administration was fully prepared of the CM's visit.

Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Dalits Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Minority & Religious National Reportage

