17 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:53 pm Business

Yes Bank Cuts Savings Account Interest Rate By Up To 1%

The bank will continue to pay 6% interest on deposits of over Rs 1 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore.
Outlook Web Bureau
File photo
outlookindia.com
2017-08-17T15:55:16+0530

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday reduced the interest rate on savings bank accounts by 1% to 5% for deposits of less than Rs 1 lakh.

However, the bank will continue to pay 6% interest on deposits of over Rs 1 lakh and less than Rs 1 crore.

The bank has also slashed interest rate on savings accounts to 6.25% from existing 6.5% for deposits over Rs 1 crore.

The new rates would be effective from September 1, Yes Bank said in a statement.

Yes Bank is the fifth lender to reduce saving account interest rate after market leader State Bank of India (SBI) begun the process of reducing the interest rate.

On July 31, SBI slashed interest rate on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5% on balance of Rs 1 crore and below.

Another PSU lender Bank of Baroda had cut the rate to 3.5% on deposits of up to Rs 50 lakh. Karnataka Bank too lowered interest rate on savings bank accounts.

(PTI)

