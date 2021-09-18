Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
International Yemen: Houthi Rebels Execute 9 Over Senior Official's Killing

Yemen: Houthi Rebels Execute 9 Over Senior Official's Killing

The execution took place by firing squad and was held in public, early in the morning in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa.

Yemen: Houthi Rebels Execute 9 Over Senior Official's Killing
The nine men before their execution | AP Photo

Trending

Yemen: Houthi Rebels Execute 9 Over Senior Official's Killing
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T00:25:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:25 am

Yemen's Houthi rebels executed on Saturday nine people they said were involved in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.


The execution took place by firing squad and was held in public, early in the morning in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa. The Iranian-backed Houthis distributed photos apparently showing the killings. Hundreds of people attended the execution, mostly Houthis and their supporters.


The executions took place despite repeated calls by rights groups and lawyers to stop the killings and retry the suspects. They said the trial, held in a rebel-controlled court where the nine were convicted and sentenced to death, was flawed.


The nine were among more than 60 people the Houthis accused of involvement in the targeted killing of Saleh al-Samad in April 2018. Former President Donald Trump was also accused, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Also accused were top Western, Israeli and Gulf Arab officials.


The Houthis charged the nine of spying for the Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging war against the rebels for years in an effort to bring back Yemen's internationally recognised government to power.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry


Al-Samad, who held the post of president in the Houthi-backed political body, was killed along with six of his companions in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition in the coastal city of Hodeida.


The nine, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested months after al-Samad's killing. They had been forcefully disappeared for months in undisclosed places where they suffered inhuman treatment, according to Abdel-Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer representing one of the people executed.


The executions were also broadcast on big screens in Sanaa's Tahrir Square. The executions and their display caused outrage across the country, including among the relatives of the nine and also in Sanaa, where people refrain from criticizing the rebels for fear of reprisals.


“What I would say. I can't believe what has happened. This is madness and a crime,” Abdel-Rahman Noah, a brother of one of the executed, told The Associated Press.


Another relative said she did not expect the Houthis to go through with the executions. “We were shocked...We thought that they were just threatening," she said tearfully, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from the rebels.


The rebels did not respond to requests for comment.


The nine wore sky blue prison garb with their hands bound behind their backs. Masked guards led them to an open area and forced them to lie down on their stomachs. Another officer with a rifle shot them to death in their backs.


One of the executed appeared scared while awaiting his turn to be shot; an armed Houthi was seen holding him tight, perhaps so that he would not fall.


Several rights groups, including the US-based American Centre for Justice, which follows human rights abuses in Yemen, had called Friday for the UN to intervene to stop the executions. The groups said the trial had “included flagrant violations of fair trial guarantees and depriving individuals of providing sufficient defences".


Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis swept across much of the north and seized Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognised government into exile. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government.


The stalemated conflict has killed more than 130,000 people and spawned the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Yemen Execution International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Top Doctors Say Not So Fast To Biden's Boosters-For-All Plan

Top Doctors Say Not So Fast To Biden's Boosters-For-All Plan

France's Notre Dame Cathedral Secured At Last, Rebuilding Awaits

Taliban Replaces Women's Ministry With All Male 'Vice And Virtue Ministry'

Satellite Images Show North Korea Expanding Uranium Enrichment Plant

US Capitol Police Gets Ready For Rally Supporting January 6 Rioters, Includes US National Guard For Security

UN Convenes Emergency Session To Review Somalia's Exacerbating Political Crisis

Anguished Over Sub Marine Deal, France Recalls Envoys From US, Australia

COVID-19 Stockpile Donated By India For UN Peacekeepers Exhausts

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from World

Empty Desk Array At UN To Highlight Education Loss Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Empty Desk Array At UN To Highlight Education Loss Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

'It Was Mistake, Offer Sincere Apology': Top US Commander On Kabul Drone Strike

'It Was Mistake, Offer Sincere Apology': Top US Commander On Kabul Drone Strike

US To Fly Haitian Migrants Back To Haiti

US To Fly Haitian Migrants Back To Haiti

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Read More from Outlook

In CLP Meet, Punjab Congress MLAs Authorise Sonia Gandhi To Name The New CM; Decision Likely Tonight

In CLP Meet, Punjab Congress MLAs Authorise Sonia Gandhi To Name The New CM; Decision Likely Tonight

Harish Manav / AICC general secretary and in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and two party observers from Delhi-- Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken –also participated in the CLP meeting in Chandigarh today.

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Thufail PT / A discipline earned while tackling Covid-19 may have saved Kerala from a wide outbreak of Nipah. Despite thin resources, the state health machinery kicked in to put checks in place.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

‘Sidhu Colluded With Pakistan, High Command Humiliated Me’: Amarinder Singh After Resigning As Punjab CM

‘Sidhu Colluded With Pakistan, High Command Humiliated Me’: Amarinder Singh After Resigning As Punjab CM

Harish Manav / Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will not leave active politics after his resignation, but will decide his new platform after discussing with his supporters.

Advertisement