27 August 2017

'Yeh India Ka Time Hai': HRD ministry Asks IITs, Central Universities To Host Music Bands That Play Patriotic Numbers

As part of the programme named "Yeh India ka time hai", the government has identified certain bands which would be visiting campuses across the country and perform patriotic numbers, specially from Bollywood.
Outlook Web Bureau
'Yeh India Ka Time Hai': HRD ministry Asks IITs, Central Universities To Host Music Bands That Play Patriotic Numbers
outlookindia.com
2017-08-27T15:24:58+0530

Students at IITs and central universities across the country would soon groove to patriotic music by rock bands visiting their campuses.

The HRD Ministry has asked these institutions to host music bands who would be performing patriotic numbers.

As part of the programme named "Yeh India ka time hai", the government has identified certain bands which would be visiting campuses across the country and perform patriotic numbers, specially from Bollywood.

"A private entertainment firm has been taken on board which has identified around a dozen rock bands. The shows will be planned in various institutions over the next month," a senior official said.

The programme has been organised to celebrate 70 years of India's Independence and 75 years of the Quit India Movement this year.

Earlier this month, the government had also asked all universities and educational institutions to take students to memorials of freedom fighters and residences of martyrs in the run-up to the 70th Independence day celebrations.

The varsities and schools also organised an oath taking ceremony where students, teachers and non-teaching staff took a pledge to make the country a "terrorism-free, caste-free, corruption free." (PTI)

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Education University Students IITs HRD - Human Resources Development National Reportage

