Yeddyurappa Resigns, What Next For Karnataka?

The BS Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka is perhaps the shortest one the country has ever seen. In another dramatic twist to the state's Assembly Elections and its aftermath, Yeddyurappa announced his resignation at the house minutes ahead of the scheduled floor test, paving way for the Congress-JD(S) combine to stake claim to form government.

The governor, Vajubhai Vala, is now expected to invite the Congress-JD(S) to form government. That, however, does not absolve them of proving a majority in the Assembly.

But Yeddyurappa's resignation has put the Congress-JD(S) alliance at ease. H.D. Kumaraswamy-the Chief Ministerial candidate of the JDS Congress combine- said they are in "no hurry" to form government and are waiting for the governor's invitation.

The Congress-JD(S) combine may or may not have to undergo a floor test to prove majority. The opposition party combine will meet the governor to stake claim to form government. If the BJP- the single largest party- challenges the government formation, the Congress-JD(S) will be made to prove its majority in a floor test.

Yeddyurappa Does A Vajpayee

Yeddyurappa's resignation and an emotional speech that preceded it has reminisces of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's resignation in 1996, 13 days after forming the government.

The veteran BJP man made an emotional address in the House, recalling how he has faced trials at every step of his political career — right from the time the BJP was a fledgling political outfit in the state (Yeddyurappa was one of the party’s first MLAs back in the early 1980’s). As he ended, Yeddyurappa said he to would go back to the voters to ensure that the BJP wins all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2019. With that he announced his resignation as CM.

Flashback May 28, 1996 when the 13-day old BJP government crumbled after Vajpayee's resignation as the Prime Minister. In the Lok Sabha elections that year, the BJP emerged the single largest party-winning 161 seats, as against 140 by the Congress, and 46 by the Janata Dal.

The BJP staked claim to form the government, and following an invitation by President Shankar Dayal Sharma, Atal Bihari Vajpayee took oath as the Prime Minister. He was given two weeks to prove his majority on the floor of the house.

On the day of the floor test, 13 days after his swearing-in ceremony, Vajpayee announced his resignation before the vote was supposed to be held. The Congress supported the Janata Dal and formed the United Front with other regional and Left parties. This alliance eventually won the trust vote and Janata Dal's Dewe Gowda became the Prime Minister.

22 years later in Karnataka, Gowda's son Kumaraswamy is set to become the Chief Minister, despite his party Janata Dal (Secular) emerging the third-largest in the elections results, with 37 seats. The JD(S) alliance with the Congress was sealed under this condition, and Congress' CM face Siddaramaiah let go of the post as a bargain.