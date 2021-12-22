Year-Ender 2021: Vidya Balan To Kiara Advani To Taapsee Pannu - 5 Stellar Female Performances

Films being a mirror of society, reflects the prevailing issues of the world. Addressing a few such issues doubled with impactful performances, the year 2021 witnessed some striking characters played by the leading ladies of the entertainment world.

Vidya Balan in 'Sherni':

Trust actress Vidya Balan to stand up for the voice of strong women through her characters. After a streak of successful content-driven performances, Vidya Balan yet again won the hearts of the audience with her path-breaking character in 'Sherni'. Touching upon the underlying patriarchy in society, Vidya Balan presents a fierce personality in the film. Her astounding performance also drew comparisons with actress Kate Winslet for 'Mare Of Easttown'.

Kiara Advani in 'Shershaah':

Having emerged as the nation's favourite with her heart-warming portrayal as Dimple Cheema in one of the most celebrated successful films of the year, 'Shershaah', actress Kiara Advani has once again won the hearts of the audience. Her simple, innocent and convincing character carved a place in the audience's minds, particularly winning praises for the emotionally heavy climax sequence. Paying an ode to the unsung heroes behind the scenes, Kiara Advani's character highlighted the struggles of army families that bear the loss of their bravehearts.

Kriti Sanon in 'Mimi':

One of the busiest actors of Bollywood currently, actress Kriti Sanon earned immense praises for her phenomenal performance in 'Mimi'. Based on the story of a surrogate mother, 'Mimi' portrayed an emotional rollercoaster played beautifully by Kriti Sanon. The film gave an impetus to the adoption of kids who're at adoption shelters and how they too can have a normal life.

Taapsee Pannu in 'Rashmi Rocket':

Presenting the subject of Hyperandrogenism, actress Taapsee Pannu played an instrumental part in putting forth the concern of 'gender test' in sports. With her remarkable performance, Taapsee Pannu added another feather to her cap. The film went on to prove her love for the sports genre, and how she enjoys putting her heart and soul into playing such powerful female characters.

Radhika Madan in 'Spotlight' ('Ray'):

Undoubtedly one of the most versatile new-age talents, actress Radhika Madan managed to steal the show with her brilliant performance as Didi in Netflix's short film 'Spotlight' even in a small role. With a compelling screen presence and emotionally holding character, Radhika Madan convincingly won the hearts of the audience and critics alike. Harping upon the grave struggles of a young orphaned girl, Radhika Madan's character scales an unbelievable transition that left everyone in awe.