Yash Raaj Singh: Meet Bollywood’s Charismatic New Bad Boy

Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
2021-09-30T15:36:52+05:30

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 3:36 pm

Who doesn’t love a bad boy, right? Over the years, Bollywood has given us some truly big, bad wolves who have made us shudder with both terror and pleasure.

From Gabbar’s swagger in Sholay to Ajit’s iconic dialogue delivery and the immortal Amrish Puri’s multi-faceted villainous roles, every Bollywood villain has created a legend of their own. In fact, some of these villains played their roles so convincingly that they ended up overshadowing the main character in the movie.  

 A prime example is actor Ranveer Singh, who took the art of playing the big, bad Bollywood villain to the next level with his awe-inspiring rendition of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat (2018). 

 So, for better or for worse, charismatic Bollywood villains are here to stay. 

 Joining the list of iconic villains is yet another actor, Yash Raaj Singh, who essayed the role of traitorous RAW agent Saurabh, in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019, War

 Yash describes shooting for the movie as an unforgettable experience as he worked alongside some of Bollywood’s most renowned action stars,i.e., Hritik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. 

 However, this was not his first stint on the silver screen. Yash has earlier worked as an assistant director on several prestigious Yash Raj Films movies like Kill Dil (2014) and the recording-breaking Sultan (2016).

 Yash is a promising new star or rather villain in Bollywood, giving his best to every role, be it on or offscreen. 

 Just like his treacherous onscreen persona, in real life, Yash is a man of many talents. An avid music lover, a skilled gamer, scriptwriter, guitarist, artist and horse rider, he likes to dazzle his audiences and friends alike with a veritable army of skills.

 Apart from sharing several traits with his onscreen villainous persona, Yash also shares a deep bond with nature. He describes himself as an animal lover who is extremely passionate about nature conservation. 

 So, why this fascination with playing villains?

 We asked the man himself.  

 “You can say that I have always been drawn to villains,” he says with a rather endearing smile on his face.

 “I see them as more of people who are misunderstood or mistreated, and that’s why they become villains in the first place. I have always yearned to explore what motivates someone to turn bad? Where do they break off from their inherent humanity to do unspeakable acts? Taking on villainous roles allows me to do just that.” 

 So while he may be more of a hero in real life, Yash has several interests in common with his onscreen persona. Both are devilishly handsome and tough, and to complete this charming picture of the new-age Bollywood villain, let’s add a hint of rebellion as well.

 In this age of the anti-hero, Yash seeks to impress his audience with a charismatic rendition of the modern villain.  

 Speaking of which, being the rebel that he is, Yash chose to perform his stunts for the movie War. A fitness fanatic and martial-arts enthusiast, he channelled the skills mastered over years of practice and discipline to give his audience some truly unforgettable, action-packed sequences. 

 While he may play a vile plotter, an evil schemer or even a treacherous traitor on screen, he does so with a sense of panache that ensures that both he and his character linger on in the audience’s minds long after they have left the theatre. 

 Apart from being handsome and stylish, his villainous persona, like Yash in real life, has a rather devilish sense of humour that ensures that he is the centre of attention wherever he goes. 

 A ladies’ man to the core, the bad boy inside charms as easily as he betrays. 

 So, what helps him play the modern villain so effectively?

 Yash replies, “I understand the impulse to defend yourself, but when and how does it turn into an impulse to harm others. Those are the questions that fascinate me. Every time I take on, what we call a negative role, I try to get deep into the psyche of the character and understand what drives them?” 

 So, what’s next for this actor and his burning desire to be the next great villain in Bollywood?

 “I want to leave my mark on Indian cinema as others have before me. While I don’t wish to be typecast as playing only certain roles, I certainly want to explore the bad or the rebellious aspect of human nature in my future roles. Can a villain be redeemed, or is he doomed to be bad forever?”

 Well, we wish him all best on this journey of self-exploration and are excited to see him play his version of the modern Bollywood villain on the silver screen. 

 If you would like to learn more about which big, bad villain will he be portraying next, follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates. 

