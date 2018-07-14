Chhattisgarh: Road Construction Workers Discover Pot Containing Yadav-Era Gold Coins

A group of workers involved in road construction in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district were taken by surprise when one of the woman labourers among them discovered a pot containing some gold coins buried few feet underground. It was later identified as coins belonging to the Yadav-era from the 12th century.

A pot containing 57 gold coins, a silver coin and a gold earring was unearthed on July 10 during the construction of a road between Korkoti and Bedma villages, district collector Neelkanth Tekam said.

Korkoti Sarpanch Nehrulal Baghel on Saturday handed over the pot and its contents to the collector.

When one of the women discovered the pot, other workers also huddled and informed the villagers, Tekam told PTI.

As per the preliminary investigation, the coins date back to the 12th and 13th century.

The inscriptions on the coins are in a script which was prevalent during the time of Yadav dynasty which ruled over Vidarbha (presently in Maharashtra), he said.

The Yadav state had also expanded into Dandakaranya which includes seven districts of the Bastar region in present-day Chhattisgarh.

The state archaeological department will examine the coins further, the collector said.

