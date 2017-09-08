Writing Against RSS Cost Lankesh Her Life Says BJP MLA Jeevaraj, Complaint Filed Against Him

Did writing about the ‘last rites of the short pants’ cost senior journalist Gauri Lankesh her life? It is what BJP MLA and former minister D.N. Jeevaraj suggested at a rally in Koppa taluk, Chikkamaguluru, after which a police complaint was filed against him.

India Today reports that Jeevaraj was railing against the Congress government of Siddharamaiah in the state which he says hasn’t acted against those responsible for 11 BJP-Sangh Parivar deaths in the state.

“During the Congress government we have seen how RSS workers have lost their lives. Gauri Lankesh had written in her paper about ‘chaddigala marana homa’ or the slaughter of the RSS. Now if Gauri Lankesh had refrained from writing articles like that she would have probably been alive today,” he is quoted saying.

Jeevaraj also reportedly said that while Lankesh was like a sister to him, her remarks against the BJP and the Sangh were ‘unacceptable.’

The Indian Express reports that a police complaint has been filed by Congress workers against Jeevaraj after his comments.

CM Siddaramaiah also came out and reportedly asked if the statements made by Jeevaraj “indicate who is behind this murder”. Jeevaraj though said that his comments had been misinterpreted earlier, telling The Hindu that if Lankesh had criticized the killing of Sangh parivar members and Siddaramaiah had acted on it too, Lankesh’s murder wouldn’t have taken place. “I just wanted to express that the failure of the government with regard to previous murders,” he is quoted saying, mentioning that he had expressed his condolences on her death.

Lankesh, a fierce critic of the right-wing politics in India, was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. She was shot in the head and chest by bike-borne assailants. The Karnataka government has announced a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder.

Yesterday #BlockNarendraModi was trending on Twitter after users decided to block the PM angered by reports that some of the users who have been cheering Lankesh's death are followed by his personal twitter account.