World Television Day: Sahil Khattar, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Malkhani And Others Share Earliest TV Memories

Today as everyone around the globe celebrates World Television Day, Outlook gets to talk to some of your favourite celebs about their fondest memory of this visual medium. Some of them even speak up about what they are watching currently and if they get enough time to watch TV amidst their busy shooting schedule. Here’s what these celebs have said for World Television Day:

Sahil Khattar

I used to watch ‘Coolie’ while eating. I also liked ‘Alibaba’ and ‘Mowgli’. I loved watching Cartoon Network, especially ‘Tom And Jerry’. There used to be a lot of serials as well like ‘Hip Hip Hooray’. Vishal (Malhotra), who acted in it, was a really good friend of mine. I loved to watch all the reality shows such as ‘Popstars’ and ‘Roadies’. At first, I wanted to participate in Roadies, but not now. Cable was already there during my time which was a good thing. This is a fond story that my mother tells me and sometimes she embarrasses me by saying it in front of my friends. DD used to have a round logo in red colour. I was in Firozpur, Punjab, the place where I was born. I used to crawl that time and whenever I used to hear that Doordarshan tune, I used to crawl and go into the TV room. I used to love watching that moving round logo. This is my first fondest memory. VCR had come till that time. (Nowadays) whenever I come back home, I watch TV which is mostly digital. There are some shows related to sports that come on cable that I watch. I guess on average, I watch TV 7 hours a week. My TV consumption has been reduced because of the increase in work. But when it comes to television, I would love to do anchoring for all the shows such as Hunarbaaz and India's Got Talent. I have already anchored for Dance India Dance. There is Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss etc, so for me when it comes to big TV shows I can anchor anything and everything. If anchoring also had that much money, fame, and success just like acting, then I would have chosen to anchor. However, the top of the food chain in the media industry is acting and that is why I am spending a lot of time on acting.

Nishant Malkhani

I don’t get a lot of time but whatever time I get I like to watch reality shows like KBC because I’m a big fan of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. I just like that show very much as it allows commoners to make some big money using their education, knowledge and overall it’s very entertaining to watch Mr Bachchan interact with these people every day. I think television is important as it is the grass-roots level of entertainment for India and it will always be important for that reason.

Nyyraa M. Banerji

I get very little time to watch TV. I currently love all the thriller and murder mysteries on Amazon and Netflix. I want to catch up with ‘Dhamaaka’ soon. Gripping content attracts my attention.

Eijaz Khan

Mostly I watch videos on YouTube while doing my 40 minutes run early in the morning and during lunch and post-lunch, I watch Money that takes an hour and a half and at night if I and Pavitra (Punia) are together then we watch a film which is generally a comedy film, and mostly it’s a Melissa McCarthy as she is Pavitra’s favourite.

Delnaaz Irani

To be honest, I don't watch much television. It used to be that, I didn't even watch my own shows. But now, I am glued to ‘Anupamaa’ for some strange reason. Initially, it started with watching my best friend's show. Rupali (Ganguly), who is ‘Anupamaa’ and is playing the title role, so I saw it for her and now I absolutely love the show. Besides this show, I don't watch any other TV shows. I would love to watch comedy and that's what I have been doing over the years. I love Kapil Sharma’s show and a few reality shows as well like ‘Big Boss’ once in a while.