Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

WWII Era Letter Written By 22-Year-Old Soldier To His Mom Gets Delivered 76 Years Later

US Army Sgt John Gonsalves, 22 wrote a letter to his mother which would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a US Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh.

WWII Era Letter Written By 22-Year-Old Soldier To His Mom Gets Delivered 76 Years Later
Representational Image | iStock

Trending

WWII Era Letter Written By 22-Year-Old Soldier To His Mom Gets Delivered 76 Years Later
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T10:45:19+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 10:45 am

A letter sent from a US soldier stationed in Germany to his mother in Massachusetts has been delivered 76 years after it was sent.

Army Sgt John Gonsalves, 22 at the time, wrote to his mother in Woburn in December 1945 after the official end of WWII, WFXT-TV reported Wednesday.

The letter would sit unopened for more than 75 years before being found in a US Postal Service distribution facility in Pittsburgh.

"Dear, Mom. Received another letter from you today and was happy to hear that everything is okay,” the letter reads. “As for myself, I'm fine and getting along okay. But as far as the food it's pretty lousy most of the time.” He signed the letter: “Love and kisses, Your son Johnny. I'll be seeing you soon, I hope.”

Gonsalves died in 2015. His mother has died as well. But the USPS found an address for his widow, Angelina, whom the soldier met five years after he sent the letter.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Alongside the decades-old mail, USPS employees also sent a letter of their own, saying "delivering this letter was of utmost importance to us”. After the Gonsalves family received the letter, they called the facility and thanked them.

“Imagine that! Seventy-six years!” Angelina Gonsalves told WFXT-TV. “I just I couldn't believe it. And then just his handwriting and everything. It was just so amazing.”

Angelina Gonsalves, 89, spent another holiday without her husband, but she said this year “it's like he came back to me, you know?"

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA World War II History American Soldier Soldier War International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Global Covid-19 Update: New Cases Grew 71% In Last Week Of 2021

Global Covid-19 Update: New Cases Grew 71% In Last Week Of 2021

Reports Of Chemical Weapons Use By ISIL To Be Dealt With Utmost Attention: India

Australia, Japan Sign Defense Pact Amid China's Growing Assertiveness

China's Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Calls Party Flight To Mexico ‘Slap In The Face’

Kazakhstan: Dozens Protesters Killed; 12 Cops Dead In Clashes

Sri Lanka Releases 12 Indian Fishermen

Regrouping Of TTP Raises Fears Of Horrific Violence In Pakistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from World

Biden, Congress Mark A Year Since Violent Insurrection

Biden, Congress Mark A Year Since Violent Insurrection

West: Syria Must Answer 20 Questions On Its Chemical Weapons

West: Syria Must Answer 20 Questions On Its Chemical Weapons

North Korea Claims Second Successful Test Of Hypersonic Missile

North Korea Claims Second Successful Test Of Hypersonic Missile

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

Omicron Covid-19 Is ‘Mild, Doesn’t Cause Death’, South Africa Data Shows

Read More from Outlook

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

How Covid Has Hit Sports And Spectators Around The World

Suresh Menon / Over the past two years, Covid rendered spectator sports—that symbol of civilisational normality—into a battleground of perception

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement