May 25, 2020
WHO Pauses Trial Of Hydroxychloriquine For COVID-19 As Precautionary Measure

The decision came after the publication last week of a study in the Lancet indicating that the using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying.

AFP 25 May 2020
A pharmacist shows a bottle of the drug hydroxychloroquine on Monday.
AP Photo.
outlookindia.com
2020-05-25T22:40:51+0530

The World Health Organization said Monday that it had "temporarily" suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure.

The decision came after the publication last week of a study in the Lancet indicating that the using the drug on COVID-19 patients could increase their likelihood of dying, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference, adding that the WHO-backed trials had been "suspended while the safety is reviewed."

