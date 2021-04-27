April 27, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19 Situation In India 'Beyond Heartbreaking': WHO Chief

WHO has redeployed more than 2,000 staff to support the country's response on the ground and is helping authorities with efforts including vaccination.

Associated Press (AP) 27 April 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-04-27T08:36:39+05:30
The head of the World Health Organisation is calling the recent surge in coronavirus in India “beyond heartbreaking” and says the UN agency has dispatched critical supplies to the subcontinent, including thousands of portable oxygen machines that help patients breathe.

At a press briefing on Monday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic “continues to intensify” globally and that coronavirus infections have now risen for the ninth straight week, while deaths have increased for the sixth week in a row.

“There were as many cases globally last week as in the first five months of the pandemic,” he said.

To address the crisis in India, Tedros said WHO has redeployed more than 2,000 staff to support the country's response on the ground and is helping authorities with efforts including vaccination.

Among the supplies WHO has sent India are pre-made mobile field hospitals and lab supplies, he said.

