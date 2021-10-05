Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

What Happened To Whatsapp, Instagram And Facebook Last Night? Read Here

The outage of the three popular social media platforms - Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp comes a day before one of its whistleblowers was all set to testify before a Congressional committee.

What Happened To Whatsapp, Instagram And Facebook Last Night? Read Here
Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook went off last night | Twitter

Trending

What Happened To Whatsapp, Instagram And Facebook Last Night? Read Here
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T07:40:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 7:40 am

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are coming back online after several hours of disruption that impacted millions of people worldwide.

While the users of the three social media platforms remained clueless as they repeatedly received error messages for most part of the day, the stocks of Silicon Valley firm Facebook dropped by nearly five per cent as a result.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,” Facebook, which owns photo sharing app Instagram and messaging platform WhatsApp, said on Twitter.

Mike Schroepfer, chief technology officer of Facebook, said on Twitter: “Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.”

“Facebook services are coming back online now… (It) may take some time to get to 100 per cent. To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I'm sorry,” Schroepfer said in another tweet.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Earlier in the day, Facebook had said: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

WhatsApp and Instagram too had taken to Twitter to inform their users about the outage.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!” said the messaging app which more than two billion active users in the tweet.

“Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it!” the photo sharing app had tweeted.

The outage of the three popular social media platforms comes a day before one of its whistleblowers was all set to testify before a Congressional committee.

“It was highly unusual to have so many apps go dark from the world’s largest social media company at the same time. More than 3.5 billion people use Facebook and its apps to communicate with one another and conduct business,” The New York Times wrote.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the outage also caused widespread disruptions to Facebook’s internal communication tools, including some voice calls and work apps used for calendar appointments and other functions, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company told employees on Monday morning that the cause of the outage was unknown and some staff were using Zoom to remain connected.

Tags

PTI Facebook Whatsapp Instagram International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

US Congressman Declares October As 'Hindu Heritage Month' For Indian Americans

US Congressman Declares October As 'Hindu Heritage Month' For Indian Americans

Pakistan, China Conduct First Ever Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise Under SCO

'Murder, Torture, Enslavement, Extrajudicial Killings And Rape': UN Cites Crimes Against Humanity In Libya

How India-Lanka Ties Transformed Despite China’s Looming Economic Presence In The Island Nation

Nobel Prize For Medicine Goes To US Scientists David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian

New Zealand Admits It Can No Longer Get Rid Of Coronavirus, Focuses On Vacciantion

Milan: Six Killed As Plane Crashes Into Vacant Building

Bomb Blast Outside Kabul Mosque in Afghanistan, Several Civilians Killed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Stay No. 4 After Emphatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

World Animal Day 2021

World Animal Day 2021

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

People Queue Up For Vaccination In Delhi

Advertisement

More from World

Watch: German Ambassador Unveils Life-Size Street Art In Delhi To Mark India-Germany Friendship

Watch: German Ambassador Unveils Life-Size Street Art In Delhi To Mark India-Germany Friendship

Clashes Among Separatists In South Yemen Kill 10 : Officials

Clashes Among Separatists In South Yemen Kill 10 : Officials

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Chinese Warplanes Fly Toward Taiwan For 2nd Straight Day

Thousands In Brazil Protest Bolsonaro, Seek His Impeachment

Thousands In Brazil Protest Bolsonaro, Seek His Impeachment

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Protests Across UP Over Killing Of Farmers

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Protests Across UP Over Killing Of Farmers

Outlook Web Desk / Demonstrations were reported from various districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Jalaun and Lalitpur in the Bundelkhand region, besides CM Yogi Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Pandora Papers: Some Cases Were 'Already Known,' Claim Govt Sources

Kamalika Ghosh / An investigation carried out by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) revealed how elites of 91 countries found ways to hide their financial assets from scrutiny.

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Panama To Pandora: 10 Indians Whose Financial Records Have Faced ‘Leaks’ - Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And More

Saptaparno Ghosh / More than 700 Indian politicians, actors, sports stars and other celebs are linked to such offshore companies or trusts.

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Winds Of Change Quietly Blowing Across Madrasas In Hindi Heartland

Jeevan Prakash Sharma, Umesh Kumar Ray / Muslim scholars say there are about 50 madrasas in UP that are considered pioneers in education reforms. But, in the absence of a central regulatory body, their number is unknown.

Advertisement