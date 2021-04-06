Watch: Pageant Drama As Mrs Sri Lanka Winner Is Crowned, Uncrowned, Crowned Again

If you thought nothing could beat the moment when Steve Harvey mistakenly announced the wrong candidate as the winner during Miss Universe 2019, then we have just the story for you.

In a bizarre turn of events, the winner of the Mrs Sri Lanka contest, was crowned, uncrowned and then crowned again, literally.

According to the BBC, the incident occurred on Sunday, when contestant Pushpika De Silva was adjudged Mrs Sri Lanka. However, even before she could bask in her new-found glory, she had her crown snatched by the 2019 winner Caroline Jurie.

Jurie claimed that De Silva couldn’t be named the winner because she was divorced.

Jurie was citing a contest rule, according to which all candidates need to be married and cannot be divorced.

"There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place," Ms Jurie reportedly told the audience.

However, later, when De Silva confirmed that she was not divorced but separated from her spouse, she was once again adjudged as the winner by the contest’s organisers.

De Silva took to Facebook to have the last laugh.

“I say a true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman's crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman's crown!!” she posted while asserting that she wasn’t divorced.

