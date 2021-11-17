Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Watch: Shocking Video Of Moment When Avalanche Hits Mountain In Nepal Goes Viral

A deadly avalanche in Nepal left 11 persons injured on Sunday. Viral video shows a plume of snow descending from a mountain upon villages on the foothills.

Watch: Shocking Video Of Moment When Avalanche Hits Mountain In Nepal Goes Viral
Avalanche in Nepal | Twitter

Trending

Watch: Shocking Video Of Moment When Avalanche Hits Mountain In Nepal Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T12:54:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:54 pm

A deadly avalanche that hit Nepal's Mustang district last week has left 11 persons injured including seven students. Locals from several villages such as Larjung, Kowang and Nurikot were injured in the avalanche which came rolling down the mountains and descended on the villages below. 

Days after the avalanche, a video of the moment when the snow started to roll down the mountain has been going viral on social media.

In the video, a massive plume of snow can be seen spreading down the top of a mountain in an otherwise calm and scenic view. Shrieks of onlookers can be heard from the background in the video.

The clip was first shared on social media by an Instagram account named @mountaintrekking on November 14. 

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

According to reports, the avalanche was one of the biggest recorded in the area. 

The avalanche in Nepal follows a slew of similar natural calamities such as landslides, boulder crashes and floods in the northern mountainous states of India such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Many of these incidents were caught on tape.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nepal Avalanche Viral International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Don't Know Where It Will Lead: Nobel Peace Prize Winning Journalist Maria Ressa

Don't Know Where It Will Lead: Nobel Peace Prize Winning Journalist Maria Ressa

US To Hold Huge Crude Oil Sale In Gulf Of Mexico After Climate Talks

Wind-Stoked Wildfire Causes Death In Wyoming, Evacuation Notices Issued

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Antidepressants May Reduce Risk Of Dying From Covid-19, Finds Study

Biden-Xi Meet: China And US Should Coexist In Peace, Jinping Tells US President

Cuba: Mass Protests Thwarted As Police Arrests Dissidents

Russia Weapons Test May Have Caused 1,500 Pieces Of Space Junk Threatening ISS

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from World

Kim Jong Un Returns After Month-Long Break, Praises North Korea's 'Iron Will'

Kim Jong Un Returns After Month-Long Break, Praises North Korea's 'Iron Will'

UK Court Convicts Indian Origin Man For Murdering Wife

UK Court Convicts Indian Origin Man For Murdering Wife

Deer Climbs Up Escalator And Enters Hospital In US, Euthanised

Deer Climbs Up Escalator And Enters Hospital In US, Euthanised

UN Security Council Condemns Attack On Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

UN Security Council Condemns Attack On Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

Read More from Outlook

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

The Famed Delhi Winters Are Now About A Frothy Yamuna And Hazardous Air

Manoj Mishra / Dilli ki Sardi has over the years turned from being a cheerful season to a toxic time when the Yamuna is filled with froth and the city with hazardous air. How did this happen?

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement