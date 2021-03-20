March 20, 2021
Poshan
Watch: US President Joe Biden Falls Thrice While Boarding Aircraft

The President was 'doing fine' after his fall, informed White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Snippet From The Viral Video
Twitter
outlookindia.com
2021-03-20T19:19:59+05:30

Heading to Atlanta to meet Asian-American community leaders following a shooting at a spa in the US state of Georgia, President Joe Biden stumbled upon the staircase thrice while boarding Air Force One. Video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platforms. 

The President was "doing fine" after his fall, informed White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre. "It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 per cent fine. He's doing fine", said Pierre. 

"He's doing fine. He's preparing for the trip just fine."

Pierre did not comment on whether Biden had been checked by a traveling physician after the incident.

 

 

