March 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Watch: Bhangra Group Adds Desi Touch To Irish Music On St Patrick’s Day

Watch: Bhangra Group Adds Desi Touch To Irish Music On St Patrick’s Day

The viral video garnered over 5 lakh views, as several people on the internet lauded the dancers for mixing the two cultures.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Watch: Bhangra Group Adds Desi Touch To Irish Music On St Patrick’s Day
Snippet From The Viral Video
Twitter
Watch: Bhangra Group Adds Desi Touch To Irish Music On St Patrick’s Day
outlookindia.com
2021-03-20T18:27:42+05:30

A Bhangra group in Ireland gave a quirky and quite desi twist to celebrate their two cultures on St Patrick’s Day which commemorates Saint Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint.

The viral video featuring the dancers from Shamrock Bhangra, the folk dance group, shows them performing bhangra steps to the fusion of dhol beats and Irish music.

According to reports, the dance routine was choreographed by Gurpreet Singh, Charanjit Singh, and Kanwar Singh who grooved to the music by Irish band Jiggy and UK-based The Dhol Foundation at Castletown House in Co Kildare.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ireland Dance Dance Folk Dance International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos