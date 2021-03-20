Watch: Bhangra Group Adds Desi Touch To Irish Music On St Patrick’s Day

A Bhangra group in Ireland gave a quirky and quite desi twist to celebrate their two cultures on St Patrick’s Day which commemorates Saint Patrick, Ireland’s patron saint.

The viral video featuring the dancers from Shamrock Bhangra, the folk dance group, shows them performing bhangra steps to the fusion of dhol beats and Irish music.

A group of Bhangra dancers in Ireland have given the traditional Punjabi dance an Irish twist, to celebrate their two cultures on St Patrick's Day | https://t.co/4hI4MQqXyd pic.twitter.com/dO0OqOkJgM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 17, 2021

According to reports, the dance routine was choreographed by Gurpreet Singh, Charanjit Singh, and Kanwar Singh who grooved to the music by Irish band Jiggy and UK-based The Dhol Foundation at Castletown House in Co Kildare.

