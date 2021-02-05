Video Of Chinese People Walking Like Penguins After Covid Anal Swabs Goes Viral

In yet another bizarre news, people in China were seen walking like penguins. The incident took place after a few people opted for the anal swab test. In a video that went viral, Chinese citizens can be seen walking stiff-legged with their arms slightly open – just like penguins.

As per a Daily Mail report, the video clip was allegedly filmed on January 28 in Shijiazhuang, the capital of Hebei Province in northern China. The video has likely been viewed millions of times on various Chinese social media platforms before it was taken down by internet censors.

Check clip:

The Chinese authorities have labelled the viral video ‘fake’. The Shijiazhuang Internet Report Center has also claimed that the viral video was edited and doctored after it verified with the municipal health department and the chief physician.

Chinese officials have also assured citizens that they would not waddle like the flightless birds after undergoing the medical procedure.

