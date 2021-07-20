July 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Vaidehi Dongre From Michigan Crowned Miss India USA

Vaidehi Dongre From Michigan Crowned Miss India USA

Dongre, 25, graduated from the University of Michigan, majoring in international studies. She works as a business development manager with a major corporation.

PTI 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:39 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Vaidehi Dongre From Michigan Crowned Miss India USA
25-year-old Vaidehi Dongre, a graduate from the University of Michigan, has won the crown of Miss India USA 2021
Instagram
Vaidehi Dongre From Michigan Crowned Miss India USA
outlookindia.com
2021-07-20T08:39:31+05:30

Twenty-five-year-old Vaidehi Dongre from Michigan was crowned Miss India USA 2021 while Arshi Lalani from Georgia was declared the first runner up at the beauty pageant held over the weekend.

Dongre, 25, graduated from the University of Michigan, majoring in international studies. She works as a business development manager with a major corporation.

"I want to leave a positive lasting impact on my community and focus on women's financial independence and literacy," Vaidehi said.

She also won the 'Miss Talented' award for her flawless performance of Indian classical dance Kathak.

Lalani, 20, dazzled everyone with her performance and confidence and was declared the first runner up. She suffers from brain tumour.

North Carolina's Mira Kasari was declared the second runner up.

Diana Hayden, Miss World 1997, was the chief guest and chief judge for the pageant.

As many as 61 contestants from 30 states participated in three different pageants - Miss India USA, Mrs India USA and Miss Teen India USA. Winners of all three categories get complimentary tickets to travel to Mumbai to take part in worldwide pageants.

Started by New York-based eminent Indian-Americans Dharmatma and Neelam Saran under the banner of Worldwide Pageants around 40 years ago, Miss India USA is the longest-running Indian pageant outside India. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Iraq Market Blast Kills 30 Ahead of Eid-Al-Adha

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Vaidehi Dongre Washington Miss India USA Michigan USA International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos