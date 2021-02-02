February 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  US Won't Make Immigration Arrests At Virus Vaccination Sites

US Won't Make Immigration Arrests At Virus Vaccination Sites

The vaccination sites will be considered 'sensitive locations' and generally off-limits for enforcement actions, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said

Associated Press (AP) 02 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
US Won't Make Immigration Arrests At Virus Vaccination Sites
Representational Image
US Won't Make Immigration Arrests At Virus Vaccination Sites
outlookindia.com
2021-02-02T07:51:55+05:30

The US government says it will not be making routine immigration enforcement arrests at COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The vaccination sites will be considered "sensitive locations" and generally off limits for enforcement actions, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Monday.

It says arrests would only be carried out under "the most extraordinary of circumstances". It was the latest example of a softer tone on illegal immigration under President Joe Biden, whose administration has quickly moved to reverse major immigration policies of his predecessor.

In its statement, the DHS said it encourages everyone "regardless of immigration status" to receive the vaccine when they are eligible and that the agency and its federal partners "fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants".

The DHS also oversees the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is working with other parts of the federal government to set up vaccination sites around the country.

The US government previously considered health clinics as well as schools and places of worship as sensitive locations, where it would generally not carry out enforcement actions. Over the years, that prompted some people to take refuge in churches to avoid deportation. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Daniel Pearl Murder: Pak SC Dismisses Govt's Request To Suspend Release Of Accused

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Washington COVID-19 Coronavirus Illegal immigrants International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos