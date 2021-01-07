January 07, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  US Senate Rejects Challenge To Joe Biden's Arizona Win

US Senate Rejects Challenge To Joe Biden's Arizona Win

The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night.

Associated Press (AP) 07 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
US Senate Rejects Challenge To Joe Biden's Arizona Win
AP/PTI
US Senate Rejects Challenge To Joe Biden's Arizona Win
outlookindia.com
2021-01-07T09:23:03+05:30

The Senate has overwhelmingly turned aside a challenge to US President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand.

The objection to the results in Arizona -- spearheaded by Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Ted Cruz -- was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night.

 All votes in favour came from Republicans, but after violent protesters mobbed the Capitol earlier Wednesday a number of GOP senators who had planned to support the objection reversed course.

The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona's courts and by the state's election officials.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kim Jong Un Pledges To Expand Nuclear Capability, Bolster North Korea's Military

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Joe Biden Donald Trump Washington US Presidential Elections International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos