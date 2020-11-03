US Polls 2020: 'Hey Jacks...' When A Baby Interrupts Barack Obama's 'Phone Banking'

Former US President Barack Obama is leaving no stone unturned to seek votes for his former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the US Presidential Elections 2020. 'Phone Banking' is quite a common practice for urging voters to cast their votes wisely. In a recent video, the ex-US President can be seen talking to a voter 'Alyssa' and her baby in the 2-minute conversation.

Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the election rallies but smart Obama has a safer practice to seek votes, i.e via Phone Banking.

Obama shared the brief-clip on his Twitter account, which has garnered more than a million views of posting. He calls a voter named 'Alyssa' who was extremely surprised with this 'unexpected' call while joking about having a panic attack.

While Obama was asking Alyssa to vote for Biden in the US Presidential Elections, the call was being interrupted by her 8 month-old baby. To which he reacted calmly and asked Alyssa to handover the call to her son. Obama asked, "Hey Jacks. What's going on, man?" Alyssa then asks her baby to say 'hi'

Obama also asked Alyssa to remind her family and friends to cast their votes for Joe Biden. To which she replied, "I can't wait (to vote)," and would love to cast vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Obama also said that he understands how is it for a new mother with a toddler and said he didn't want to keep her waiting. He exchanged pleasantries before ending the call.

Obama took to Twitter with this message for the voters along with the sweet video, "You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election."



Twitteratis can't keep calm since the video was uploaded and has been retweeted with funny comments and lakhs of likes.

Watch the viral video here:

You could be the difference between someone making it out to the polls or staying home. And many states could be decided by a handful of votes. Join me and make some calls for Joe in the last few days of this election: https://t.co/FZknijCx0E pic.twitter.com/XGUnAArRXW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 31, 2020

It’s Election Day today in the United States of America and millions have already cast their votes, making it a close race.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine