Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Lawmakers Want An End To Covid-19 Vaccine And Mask Mandates In Florida

Proposals made by GOP lawmakers include letting workers opt out of Covid-19 vaccine mandates and allowing parents to sue schools with masking requirements.

US Lawmakers Want An End To Covid-19 Vaccine And Mask Mandates In Florida
Mask mandate | AP/PTI

Trending

US Lawmakers Want An End To Covid-19 Vaccine And Mask Mandates In Florida
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T10:12:18+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:12 am

Florida lawmakers on Monday began debating a package of bills to combat coronavirus vaccine mandates, continuing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' fight against virus rules.

The weeklong special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse includes proposals to let workers opt out of Covid-19 vaccine mandates and allow parents to sue schools with masking requirements.

DeSantis has become one of the highest-profile Republican governors in the country through his vocal opposition to lockdowns and virus mandates, pitting himself against President Joe Biden as DeSantis runs for reelection and eyes a potential 2024 presidential bid.

The Republican measures would bar private businesses from having coronavirus vaccine mandates unless they allow exemptions for medical reasons, religious beliefs, proof of immunity based on a prior Covid-19 infection, regular testing and an agreement to wear protective gear. Employers would be subject to fines up to $50,000 for firing a worker without offering the exemptions. Another provision bars Covid-19 vaccine mandates for public school and government workers in Florida.

Republicans are also moving to allow parents to sue school districts with mask mandates. The governor's administration has previously docked the salaries of school board members who defied a state ban on mask requirements in classrooms and slashed overall funding to districts that received a federal grant to offset the state penalties. School districts have since eased their masking rules.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Democrats have denounced the special session as political theater meant to raise DeSantis' standing within the GOP.

“I am sick and tired of having to be a pawn in Gov. Ron DeSantis' political ambitions," said Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat.

The DeSantis administration has previously sued the White House over a rule requiring vaccinations for federal contractors and recently joined more than two dozen other Republican-led states in lawsuits challenging another federal vaccine mandate for private businesses with 100 employees or more.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Biden-Xi Meet: China And US Should Coexist In Peace, Jinping Tells US President

Biden-Xi Meet: China And US Should Coexist In Peace, Jinping Tells US President

Cuba: Mass Protests Thwarted As Police Arrests Dissidents

Russia Weapons Test May Have Caused 1,500 Pieces Of Space Junk Threatening ISS

Kim Jong Un Returns After Month-Long Break, Praises North Korea's 'Iron Will'

UK Court Convicts Indian Origin Man For Murdering Wife

Deer Climbs Up Escalator And Enters Hospital In US, Euthanised

UN Security Council Condemns Attack On Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi

US President Joe Biden Hopes New $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Can Boost His Popularity

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from World

The Ultimate List Of Top 10 Business Books, Bill Gates Will Love

The Ultimate List Of Top 10 Business Books, Bill Gates Will Love

Covid-19: Fresh Outbreak Prompts China To Lock Down 1,500 University Students

Covid-19: Fresh Outbreak Prompts China To Lock Down 1,500 University Students

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Hold Their First Presidential Meeting Today

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping To Hold Their First Presidential Meeting Today

US, China Trade Taiwan Warnings Ahead Of Biden-Xi Summit

US, China Trade Taiwan Warnings Ahead Of Biden-Xi Summit

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

The Hammer Blows: How Inability To Marry Impacts LGBT Community

The Hammer Blows: How Inability To Marry Impacts LGBT Community

Saurabh Kirpal / The inability to marry leads to other discriminations in areas like medical and retirement benefits. The inability to adopt children is worse.

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Jayanta Oinam / The home series against New Zealand marks the start of Rahul Dravid-era for Indian cricket. India will play three T20Is and two Test matches.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement