Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Experts Expect Homicidal Charges On SUV Driver Who Ran Over Christmas Parade

A man ran his SUV over a Christmas parade in USA which left 6 people dead and over 60, injured. Legal experts are now contemplating homicidal charges against him because he didn't press the brake.

US Experts Expect Homicidal Charges On SUV Driver Who Ran Over Christmas Parade
Screengrab from the video which showed the car that rammed into a Christmas parade in USA | Twitter

Trending

US Experts Expect Homicidal Charges On SUV Driver Who Ran Over Christmas Parade
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T07:43:02+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 7:43 am

The man accused of plowing his SUV into a parade of Christmas marchers could have turned down a side street but didn't. Once he passed it, he never touched the brakes — barrelling through and leaving bodies in his wake, according to a criminal complaint.

No motive has been given for Darrell Brooks Jr., the suspect in the suburban Milwaukee crash Sunday that killed six people and injured more than 60 others, but it may not matter if he goes to trial. Legal experts say the evidence strongly supports intentional homicide charges that would mean life in prison.

Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said it might be difficult to prove intent with the first person Brooks struck, “but when he kept going and knowing what he had done to the first person and didn't stop, then it was all intentional.”

Related Stories

US: SUV Runs Into Christmas Parade Leaving 5 Dead, 40 Injured

Brooks, 39, is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and is expected to face a sixth count after an eight-year-old boy died Tuesday. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper has also said additional charges are likely.

Brooks' attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, cautioned people not to judge the case before all facts are known.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

“It's essential that we not rush to judgment, and instead treat these proceedings and all those involved with dignity and respect," they said in a statement.

“That includes Mr. Brooks, who is entitled to a vigorous defence and careful protection of his Constitutional rights. No matter how serious and emotional the charges, until the government proves its allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, our client is presumed innocent.”

Opper said Wednesday her office would not comment on a pending case.

Brooks is accused of refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Another officer fired three shots into the vehicle, but it did not stop.

Five people ranging in age from 52 to 81 were pronounced dead within hours. One of many injured children, Jackson Sparks, eight, died on Tuesday. Several of those injured remain in critical condition.

Brooks hasn't spoken publicly and it's not known what, if anything, he told investigators.

But even if Brooks was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time — and police have not said he was — that could not be used as a defence in Wisconsin, experts said.

Tom Grieve, a Brookfield defence attorney and former Waukesha County prosecutor, said one possible defence would be that Brooks was suffering from a mental disease or defect. A jury would have to decide if he was guilty of the charges and then whether he was mentally ill. Such a finding would likely land him in a mental institution rather than prison.

Opper could have charged Brooks with first-degree reckless homicide, which would have been a “slam dunk” conviction that, given Brooks' age, would have been an effective life sentence, Bucher said. But extensive video and other evidence also support the more serious charge, he and other experts said.

“The fact he didn't step on the brakes: That was intentional. The fact that his foot was on the gas: That was intentional. He could have stopped … He's the only person who could put his foot on the brake pedal and he didn't,” Grieve said.

A criminal complaint detailing the charges includes statements from police officers and witnesses who said the vehicle “appeared to be intentionally moving side to side,” with no attempt to slow down or stop as it struck multiple people and sent bodies and objects flying.

One officer who tried to stop the vehicle said Brooks was looking directly at him, and it appeared he had no emotion on his face, the complaint said.

Prosecutors would not be allowed to put police or bystanders on the stand to speculate on what Brooks intended to do or his state of mind, experts said.

Bucher said prosecutors also would not be able to introduce social media posts made by Brooks, an aspiring rapper, or lyrics from his songs suggesting an interest in violence — which became the subject of widespread speculation on social media that Brooks' actions were intentional.

Brooks included links on social media to his songs, several of which seemingly celebrate violence and call police “pigs.” In a biography on his SoundCloud account, he refers to growing up in the “dangerous west side neighbourhood of Washington Park” in Milwaukee, his “multiple legal battles” and his desire to turn the “life he lived on the streets” into music.

Brooks, who has been charged with crimes more than a dozen times since 1999, had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster, including one earlier in November in which he's accused of intentionally striking a woman with his car in Milwaukee County. He had been free on USD1,000 bail for that case, which prosecutors now say was inappropriately low.

And on Sunday, Brooks was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes before he drove into the parade route, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

Several experts predicted a plea deal.

“If I were in this case, what I'd be trying to do was to see how I can put out this fire as quickly as possible,” said Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor who now works in private practice in Chicago. “If you let it linger, it's only going to get worse.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) USA Car Crash International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Peter Buck, Last Co-Founder Of Subway, Dies At 90; Look At His Journey

Peter Buck, Last Co-Founder Of Subway, Dies At 90; Look At His Journey

Iran Nuclear Talks Fail To Reach Agreement, Says IAEA Chief

Chinese Construction Site In Serbia Using 'Slave Labor'

31 Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes In English Channel

Magdalena Andersson Becomes Sweden's First Female Prime Minister

Afghanistan: UN Warns Of 'Fast Unraveling Crisis'

Covid-19 In Germany: Incidence Rate Hits 400 For First Time

Germany Faces Grim Covid Milestone With Leadership In Flux

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Israeli Airstrike On Syria Leaves 2 Civilians Dead, 7 Injured

Israeli Airstrike On Syria Leaves 2 Civilians Dead, 7 Injured

Amoral 21st Century Mercenary: Apple Sues Pegasus Maker NSO Group

Amoral 21st Century Mercenary: Apple Sues Pegasus Maker NSO Group

No Balancing Act As Taliban Continues To Flip Flop Between Conservatism And Pragmatism

No Balancing Act As Taliban Continues To Flip Flop Between Conservatism And Pragmatism

US Increases Sanctions On Russia-Germany Gas Pipeline

US Increases Sanctions On Russia-Germany Gas Pipeline

Read More from Outlook

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Noida Airport: 'Bhoomi Pujan' By PM Modi At Jewar Today; All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / Noida International Greenfield Airport(Jewar airport) will have the capacity of serving 1.2 crore passengers/year. Delhiites will be able to reach in just 21 minutes. All you need to know.

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1, Live: Agarwal, Gill Give India Slow Start

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. It will be the 61st Test between IND vs NZ.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

Advertisement