Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Deports Russian Man Jailed 9 Years For Cybercrimes

Aleksei Burkov, 31, facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international criminals.

US Deports Russian Man Jailed 9 Years For Cybercrimes
US deports Russian involved in cybercrimes. (Representational image)

Trending

US Deports Russian Man Jailed 9 Years For Cybercrimes
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T09:19:52+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 9:19 am

In a surprising development, a Russian man who was imprisoned in the U.S. for cybercrimes has been deported to Russia, officials said Tuesday.

Aleksei Burkov, 31, facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international criminals. He was sentenced to nine years in prison last year after pleading guilty in federal court in Virginia.

Burkov was flown Monday on a commercial flight back to Russia, said Dani Bennett, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She said Burkov was wanted in Russia for attempted theft and making and selling counterfeit credit cards.

Burkov was arrested in Israel in 2015 at the request of the U.S. and spent several years in custody there while the Russian government fought his extradition and later filed its own extradition request. He arrived in the U.S. in 2019. His nine-year prison term included credit for time served in Israel.

A New York attorney who has represented a number of high-profile Russian speakers accused of cybercrimes called Burkov's deportation while he was still in prison highly unusual and said it suggests Burkov may be involved in some sort of prisoner swap.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

“After 20 years of practice I can tell you I never saw that kind of scenario” unless the Russian government really wants that person back and is will to provide someone or something that the U.S. wants in exchange, said the attorney, Arkady Bukh.

The United States and Russia do not have a treaty, as many friendly countries do, that allow prisoners to finish out their sentences in the other nation, he noted.

Israeli officials suggested Russia had sought Burkov's release by offering an exchange for Naama Issachar, an Israeli woman who received a seven-year prison sentence in Moscow on marijuana charges. She was released after being pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin roughly a week after Burkov pleaded guilty in the U.S.

Burkov's indictment in Russia drew suspicion because it occurred two years after his arrest in Israel.

Analysts have likened it to a similar attempt to repatriate a different cybercriminal to Russia after his arrest abroad: cryptocurrency exchange director Alexander Vinnik. Arrested in Greece, Vinnik is currently serving a five-year sentence in France.

Burkov, from St. Petersburg, Russia, operated a website called CardPlanet, which sold credit card numbers stolen through computer hacking. Prosecutors said a second website, Direct Connection, functioned as an invitation-only club where members could buy and sell stolen credit-card numbers, hacking services and malware, and criminals with different skill sets could join forces. (AP)

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Washington USA Russia Cyber criminals Cyberspace Israel International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

US NSA Heads To Egypt As Israel-Hamas Tensions Flare Up

US NSA Heads To Egypt As Israel-Hamas Tensions Flare Up

US Has Failed To Handle Pakistan's Support For Taliban: US Senator Jack Reed

Top US Generals Had Recommend Having 2500 Troops In Afghanistan But Biden Disagreed

Gang Clash Inside Ecuador Prison Leaves 24 Inmates Dead, 48 Injured

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Taliban, Role Of Pakistan In Aiding Group

'Illegal Immigration Policy': Florida Sues Biden Administration, Orders To Detain Vehicles Involved In Transporting 'Illegal Aliens'

US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

Taliban Has Failed To Honour Doha Agreement Of 2020, Never Renounced Al-Qaeda: US Military General

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 2

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol Stun 13-time Champions Real Madrid

Champions League Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol Stun 13-time Champions Real Madrid

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from World

After UNGA, S Jaishankar Attends Mexico's 200th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

After UNGA, S Jaishankar Attends Mexico's 200th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

Yemen Civil War: 130 Killed In Two Days In Clashes Between Govt And Rebels

Yemen Civil War: 130 Killed In Two Days In Clashes Between Govt And Rebels

India At The Heart Of QUAD’s 'Vaccine Diplomacy' Amid US-China Rivalry

India At The Heart Of QUAD’s 'Vaccine Diplomacy' Amid US-China Rivalry

Second Successive Earthquake Hits Greece Island

Second Successive Earthquake Hits Greece Island

Read More from Outlook

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Shattered Dreams: A Close Look At India's Missing Middle Class

Neeraj Thakur & Suchetana Ray / Beneath the glossy sheen of an up and coming economy - the dreams and aspirations of many an Indian have been diminished over the decade. Is India’s middle class shrinking?.

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Punjab Congress Crisis: Razia Sultana Steps Down From Cabinet In 'Solidarity' With Sidhu

Harish Manav / Two Punjab Congress office-bearers also resigned from their posts following Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President on Tuesday.

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Madrid Shocked By UCL Debutants Sheriff Tiraspol

Sheriff Tiraspol became just the second club to win on their first Champions League trip to the Bernabeu, after Arsenal in 2005-06.

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

REET Exam Cheating: Rajasthan Govt Suspends 1 RAS, 2 RPS And 13 Education Dept. Employees

Outlook Web Desk / From Paper leak to dummy candidates and the use of technology in cheating, the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers saw it all.

Advertisement