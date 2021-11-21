Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Christmas Bombing: Bomber's Ex-Girlfriend Who Helped Identify Him Files Lawsuit Seeking Reward

Pamela Perry has filed a suit at the Davidson County Chancery Court seeking the $284,000 in rewards offered after the blast that took place last Christmas.

US Christmas Bombing: Bomber's Ex-Girlfriend Who Helped Identify Him Files Lawsuit Seeking Reward
A year of since the US Christmas bombing that killed one and left several others injured | Image for representation | AP/PTI

Trending

US Christmas Bombing: Bomber's Ex-Girlfriend Who Helped Identify Him Files Lawsuit Seeking Reward
outlookindia.com
2021-11-21T09:49:36+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Nov 2021, Updated: 21 Nov 2021 9:49 am

The ex-girlfriend of the man who detonated an explosive in downtown Nashville last Christmas has filed a lawsuit, saying she should receive $284,000 in rewards offered after the blast.

Pamela Perry filed suit Friday in Davidson County Chancery Court seeking the reward because she came forward “at great personal risk to aid law enforcement in identifying” Anthony Warner as the bomber, news outlets reported.

Warner parked an RV in the middle of a Nashville tourist district early on the morning of Dec. 25 before setting off the blast that killed him, injured several others and heavily damaged dozens of buildings, including a key AT&T network facility.

The explosion disrupted phone and data service for days over hundreds of miles.

After the blast, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis offered a $250,000 reward and Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. offered $34,500 to anyone who came forward with information identifying the bomber.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. gave the $34,500 it raised to law enforcement organisations including the Metro Nashville Police Department.

On Friday, convention officials said they hadn't seen the lawsuit and couldn't comment, but CEO Butch Spyridon told WTVF-TV in May that hundreds of tips were called in and an FBI report thanked law enforcement but didn't identify citizens who gave tips.

“I don't have documentation to say this helped more than anything else,” Spyridon said.

A spokesperson for Marcus Lemonis told WTVF that the reward was for information leading to the “capture and conviction” of the person responsible. Warner died in the blast, so he was neither captured or convicted.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from World

Watch: Over 12,000 Musicians Set The Record For World's Largest Orchestra In Venezuela

Watch: Over 12,000 Musicians Set The Record For World's Largest Orchestra In Venezuela

US Regulators Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters For All Adults

Yemen: Journalists Fear For Their Lives

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Screenwriter Takes Legal Action Against Biopic's Producers Over Profit Claims

Covid-19 Is Far From Over As Countries Report Rise In Cases

Britney Spears Is 'Considering Venues' For Her Wedding With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Iraqi Migrants Caught In Border Crisis In Belarus Fly Home

US Attorneys Investigating Instagram Say It Ignored Research About Physical, Mental Health Of Young People

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

Chennai Super Kings Celebrate IPL 2021 Win With MS Dhoni, Stalin

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

IND vs NZ 2021: Rahul, Rohit Steer India To T20 Series Win

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from World

Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Surges To Worst In 15 Years

Brazil's Amazon Deforestation Surges To Worst In 15 Years

Adele Releases Hotly Anticipated '30' Album

Adele Releases Hotly Anticipated '30' Album

Writer Irena Brezna Receives German PEN Award

Writer Irena Brezna Receives German PEN Award

Mutated Delta Covid-19 Variant Less Likely To Display Symptoms: UK Study

Mutated Delta Covid-19 Variant Less Likely To Display Symptoms: UK Study

Read More from Outlook

Unborn Pandemic: More And More Indians Are Turning Infertile

Unborn Pandemic: More And More Indians Are Turning Infertile

Haima Deshpande / A recent census report indicates an alarming decline in fertility, with couples choosing to delay or deny parenthood and/or suffering from lifestyle diseases.

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Farm Laws Repealed: How 'Trolley Times' Became The Silent Voice Of Protest

Suhas Munshi / With over 60k followers on Instagram, 'Trolley Times' was started a year ago as a platform for alternate voices that are not heard on traditional media portals today.

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

IND Vs NZ: Series Sweep In Mind, India May Test Bench Strength

Koushik Paul / India lead the T20 series against New Zealand 2-0 with wins in Jaipur and Ranchi. The IND vs NZ game at Eden Gardens is technically a dead rubber.

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Advertisement