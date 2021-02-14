February 14, 2021
Corona
US Capitol Riots: Nancy Pelosi Scoffs At 'Cowardly' GOP Senators Over Donald Trump’s Acquittal

With the impeachment trial now over, some Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have suggested censure as an option.

Associated Press (AP) 14 February 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of US President Donald Trump's s State of the Union address
AP Photo
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the “cowardly” Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.

Pelosi panned those efforts as grossly inadequate in the face of the violent attack on the nation's seat of power. Five people died.

“What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job,” she said at the Capitol.

“We censure people for using stationary for the wrong purpose. We don't censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol.”

Pelosi joined House prosecutors at a press conference at the Capitol following the Senate impeachment trial.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

